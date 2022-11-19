WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting in Wilkinsburg.A 40-year-old man, Walter Sloan, was shot and killed on the porch of a home Monday on Pit Street. Detectives say 18 to 20 shots were fired, and the victim was shot several times.A woman and several children were inside the house when the victim was gunned down. A witness told KDKA-TV that he heard the shots and then a car speeding away. Right now, police aren't saying whether this was a drive-by shooting, but they say they do know the spray of bullets came from more than one gun."We're still working on collecting video from the neighborhood to see if we can identify somebody or get any leads," Allegheny County Police Lt. Venerando Costa said.Police and EMS were called to the area around 4:45 p.m. No one is in custody at this time, police said.

WILKINSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO