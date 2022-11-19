ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clairton, PA

wtae.com

Penn Hills police arrest man accused of threatening to kill woman

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A Penn Hills police officer fired their weapon at someone accused of threatening to kill another person Tuesday. A statement from Allegheny County said that at around 5 a.m., officers of the Penn Hills Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at a residence in the 100 block of Veronica Drive. A woman living in the home said a man also living there was threatening to kill her.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Sheriff: Two arrested on gun charges after Pittsburgh traffic stop

PITTSBURGH — Two men were arrested on firearm charges after a traffic stop in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood Monday night, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said. Watch the report in the video above. Deputies on patrol saw the car roll through two stop signs just before 9 p.m., according to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead in Wilkinsburg shooting

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting in Wilkinsburg.A 40-year-old man, Walter Sloan, was shot and killed on the porch of a home Monday on Pit Street. Detectives say 18 to 20 shots were fired, and the victim was shot several times.A woman and several children were inside the house when the victim was gunned down. A witness told KDKA-TV that he heard the shots and then a car speeding away. Right now, police aren't saying whether this was a drive-by shooting, but they say they do know the spray of bullets came from more than one gun."We're still working on collecting video from the neighborhood to see if we can identify somebody or get any leads," Allegheny County Police Lt. Venerando Costa said.Police and EMS were called to the area around 4:45 p.m. No one is in custody at this time, police said.
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Three suspects from Romania held in alleged stolen credit card scheme

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Charges against three suspects accused of using a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards will move forward to trial following a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Minodora Serban, Vasile Catola, and Maria Branchi were charged earlier this month following incidents at multiple Walmarts in Westmoreland County. According...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Robbery suspect arrested after being found in Jefferson Hills motel

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A robbery suspect is in custody after barricading himself inside a Jefferson Hills motel Friday night.State police in Washington County said Thomas Spell turned himself in after officers found his car at a motel off Route 51 near Elliot's Barbecue.Troopers said Spell, 42, stole money, cigarettes, and lottery tickets after threatening a clerk at the Kwik Fill convenience store in Somerset Township.Spell remains in prison, awaiting arraignment.
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA

