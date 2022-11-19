Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/21 - 11/27)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
wtae.com
Penn Hills police arrest man accused of threatening to kill woman
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A Penn Hills police officer fired their weapon at someone accused of threatening to kill another person Tuesday. A statement from Allegheny County said that at around 5 a.m., officers of the Penn Hills Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at a residence in the 100 block of Veronica Drive. A woman living in the home said a man also living there was threatening to kill her.
Jitney passengers face gun charges following Hazelwood traffic stop
Two Hazelwood jitney passengers face gun charges following a traffic stop Monday by Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies. Dijuan Taylor, 21, and Preston Hemingway, 20, were among four passengers in a vehicle stopped for ignoring two stop signs just before 9 p.m. A news release from Sheriff Kevin Kraus’ office...
Death of an Allegheny County infant ruled a homicide
The Allegheny County medical examiner has ruled the death of a 5-month-old boy a homicide. Michael Chanings Barber Jr. from McKeesport died from abusive head
Westmoreland County man allegedly bit state trooper during arrest
State police in Greensburg have charged a Latrobe man with aggravated assault after he allegedly bit a trooper during an arrest. Tre Sterling Clair Mallin, 21, was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail after troopers said he fought with them while they were attempting to handcuff him. Mallin struck a...
wtae.com
Sheriff: Two arrested on gun charges after Pittsburgh traffic stop
PITTSBURGH — Two men were arrested on firearm charges after a traffic stop in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood Monday night, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said. Watch the report in the video above. Deputies on patrol saw the car roll through two stop signs just before 9 p.m., according to...
Man found dead in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood in October identified; was reportedly shot
PITTSBURGH — A man who was found dead on a secluded road in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood in late October has been identified. Department of Public Works crews made the awful discovery of a man’s body in Garfield while doing work on Aisbett Way on Oct. 26. Homicide...
Pa. man reportedly gets 20 years for torturing mom to death, taking nearly 300 selfies with her body
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old man who reportedly beat his mother to death in 2019 and took pictures with her body was sentenced to 20 years in prison as part of a plea deal. On Sept. 2, 2019, South Fayette Police Department officers conducted a welfare check at...
Man with five active warrants arrested during traffic stop
Two men, including one with five active arrest warrants, were arrested during a traffic stop in Hazelwood Monday night. The car’s registration had been revoked, and the driver’s license had been suspended.
wtae.com
Released video shows Brighton Heights funeral shooting suspect taking off ankle monitor
A newly released video shows one of the suspects involved in the Brighton Heights funeral shooting taking his ankle monitor off when he was on house arrest weeks before the shooting. In the video, you can see Shawn Davis hold up his ankle bracelet as he laughs during a call...
Officials: Verona man fatally shot on porch of Wilkinsburg home
Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in Wilkinsburg that killed a Verona man. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 40-year-old Walter Sloan. First responders who were dispatched shortly after 4:45 p.m. found the man had been shot multiple times on the front...
Police seek suspect in Hempfield gift card fraud
State police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a fraud suspect in an incident last month at the Hempfield Walmart. Police said a man shown in surveillance photos they released on Monday is suspected of making a fraudulent return of gift cards at the store at about 3 p.m. on Oct 29.
Family grieving man shot, killed while sitting on front porch in Wilkinsburg
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A local family is grieving the loss of a 40-year-old Verona man who was murdered on the front porch of a house on Holmes Street in Wilkinsburg Monday just before 5 o’clock. The family of Walter Sloan says he was a father, grandfather, uncle, cousin...
Westmoreland County Prison guards injured, inmate from Irwin charged
A man being held at the Westmoreland County Prison was arraigned Monday on aggravated assault and terroristic threats charges after authorities said he injured three guards, according to court papers. Carl A. Jones, 33, of Irwin, is accused in the Oct. 31 incident at the Hempfield jail. Westmoreland County detectives...
1 dead in Wilkinsburg shooting
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting in Wilkinsburg.A 40-year-old man, Walter Sloan, was shot and killed on the porch of a home Monday on Pit Street. Detectives say 18 to 20 shots were fired, and the victim was shot several times.A woman and several children were inside the house when the victim was gunned down. A witness told KDKA-TV that he heard the shots and then a car speeding away. Right now, police aren't saying whether this was a drive-by shooting, but they say they do know the spray of bullets came from more than one gun."We're still working on collecting video from the neighborhood to see if we can identify somebody or get any leads," Allegheny County Police Lt. Venerando Costa said.Police and EMS were called to the area around 4:45 p.m. No one is in custody at this time, police said.
wtae.com
Three suspects from Romania held in alleged stolen credit card scheme
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Charges against three suspects accused of using a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards will move forward to trial following a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Minodora Serban, Vasile Catola, and Maria Branchi were charged earlier this month following incidents at multiple Walmarts in Westmoreland County. According...
3 teen girls charged in fight at Aliquippa High School; mother of alleged victim speaks out
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Three teenage students at Aliquippa are charged because police said they attacked another student during school. The fight was caught on camera. Channel 11 spoke exclusively with the victim’s mother, who said she thinks there’s a fighting problem at the school. Three teenage...
wtae.com
Greensburg woman accused of attempting to kill 8-year-old with fentanyl
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Greensburg police say Skye Naggy had a plan so concerning, it caused some of her own family members to contact police. "It was a textbook murder-suicide, is exactly what was going to occur here," said Chief Shawn Denning of the Greensburg Police Department. Those family members...
Robbery suspect arrested after being found in Jefferson Hills motel
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - A robbery suspect is in custody after barricading himself inside a Jefferson Hills motel Friday night.State police in Washington County said Thomas Spell turned himself in after officers found his car at a motel off Route 51 near Elliot's Barbecue.Troopers said Spell, 42, stole money, cigarettes, and lottery tickets after threatening a clerk at the Kwik Fill convenience store in Somerset Township.Spell remains in prison, awaiting arraignment.
Man shot while trying to get into Pa. home occupied by ex-girlfriend
According to WPXI, a 26-year-old man was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital after being shot in East Bethlehem Township, Washington County, Sunday night. It all happened when the man attempted to get into a home on Ziskand Road through a locked screen door after 10 p.m., according to state police.
Family of victims in East Huntingdon fire located
After more than two days of searching, members of the Westmoreland County coroner’s office have located family members of an elderly East Huntingdon couple killed in a fire Friday. Coroner Tim Carson said Monday that they located a son in Swissvale. Ernest E. Wright Sr., 87, and his wife,...
Comments / 4