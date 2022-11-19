COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The stakes could hardly be higher for this year's edition of The Game.A win for No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, CFP No. 2) or No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0, CFP No. 3) will mean a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship and keeping their national championship dreams alive.While a scenario may exist that the loser of Saturday's game could still backdoor its way into College Football Playoff, the more likely result is a consolation bowl game and 365 days of pain."When you lose this game, it's a tough year," said Ohio...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO