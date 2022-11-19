ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

UTEP 73, ALCORN STATE 61, 2OT

Percentages: FG .304, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (Brewton 2-3, McQuarter 0-1, Montgomery 0-2, Wade 0-3, Joshua 0-6, Thorn 0-7). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Kendall). Turnovers: 17 (Brewton 6, Joshua 4, Kendall 2, Montgomery 2, Anderson, Thorn, Wade). Steals: 8 (Wade 3, Brewton, Joshua,...
EL PASO, TX
Porterville Recorder

ALBANY 68, PRESBYTERIAN 65

ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .426, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Drumgoole 4-8, Reddish 2-3, Beagle 1-1, Little 1-2, Hutcheson 1-3, Patel 0-1, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beagle). Turnovers: 11 (Davis 2, Ketner 2, Little 2, Patel 2, Beagle, Drumgoole, Edmead). Steals: 5...
ALBANY, NY
Porterville Recorder

NO. 14 ARIZONA 87, NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 70

Percentages: FG .381, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Parrish 2-5, Trammell 1-7, Arop 0-1, Saunders 0-1, Seiko 0-1, Bradley 0-2, Butler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Mensah). Turnovers: 13 (Butler 5, Bradley 2, Parrish 2, Arop, K.Johnson, LeDee, Trammell). Steals: 11 (LeDee 3, Trammell...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

CAL STATE FULLERTON 78, WESTCLIFF 57

Percentages: FG .358, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (G.Harris 2-5, Synder 1-1, Hankins 1-3, Harrison 0-1, J.Jones 0-1, Wedlow 0-1, Witt 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Abdullah 2). Turnovers: 15 (Hankins 3, Witt 3, Abdullah 2, Harrison 2, J.Jones 2, G.Harris, Ntwari, Thomas). Steals:...
FULLERTON, CA
Porterville Recorder

MONTANA 63, MONTANA STATE NORTHERN 51

MONTANA ST.-NORTHERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .339, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Braggs 2-2, Martinez 2-5, McCliment-Call 2-7, Nelson 1-3, I.Anderson 0-2, T.Reynolds 0-2, Watson 0-2, Dalton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dalton, I.Anderson, Watson). Turnovers: 13 (Keltner 4, I.Anderson 3, Martinez 2, Nelson 2, Dalton,...
MONTANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Portland Pilots take on the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) vs. Portland Pilots (4-2) BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots will play the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Portland went 19-15 overall with a 12-8 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Pilots averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second chance points and 6.1 bench points last season.
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Cincinnati takes on Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (0-5) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (3-3) BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Bearcats play the Louisville Cardinals at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii. The Bearcats have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Cincinnati is ninth in the AAC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 4.3.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 105

Percentages: FG .424, FT .829. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Walker IV 2-6, Westbrook 2-6, Beverley 0-1, Gabriel 0-1, Nunn 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-3, Schroder 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Davis 5, Bryant, Reaves). Turnovers: 17 (Davis 6, Brown Jr. 2, Bryant 2, Nunn...
Porterville Recorder

Liberty Flames take on the Bradley Braves

Bradley Braves (3-2) vs. Liberty Flames (2-3) BOTTOM LINE: The Liberty Flames take on the Bradley Braves at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico. The Flames have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Liberty averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game. The Braves...
PEORIA, IL
Porterville Recorder

Butler faces No. 22 Tennessee in Nassau, Bahamas

Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) vs. Butler Bulldogs (3-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -7; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs square off against the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers in Nassau, Bahamas. Butler went 14-19 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs gave up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

Markkanen and Utah take on the Pistons in non-conference play

Detroit Pistons (4-15, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-7, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -11; over/under is 229. BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz host Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons in non-conference play. The Jazz are 6-1 on their...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

No. 3 Michigan vs No. 2 Ohio St the Big Ten clash of titans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The stakes could hardly be higher for this year's edition of The Game.A win for No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, CFP No. 2) or No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0, CFP No. 3) will mean a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship and keeping their national championship dreams alive.While a scenario may exist that the loser of Saturday's game could still backdoor its way into College Football Playoff, the more likely result is a consolation bowl game and 365 days of pain."When you lose this game, it's a tough year," said Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

Albany (NY) 68, Presbyterian 65

ALBANY (NY) (3-4) Reddish 3-6 0-0 8, Beagle 3-9 1-4 8, Davis 2-6 2-3 6, Little 5-8 0-2 11, Drumgoole 7-15 2-2 20, Patel 1-5 0-0 2, Ketner 2-5 1-2 5, Hutcheson 1-3 0-0 3, Edmead 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 26-61 7-15 68. PRESBYTERIAN (1-5) Ard...
CLINTON, SC
Porterville Recorder

NBAGL Glance

South Bay at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m. Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m. Long Island at Raptors, 7:30 p.m. Ciudad de Mexico at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m. Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m. Ciudad de Mexico at Lakeland, 7 p.m. Grand Rapids at Motor City, 7...
WISCONSIN STATE
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Wilt Chamberlain grabs 55 rebounds

1904 — Fullback Sam McAllester is thrown for a touchdown to give Tennessee a 7-0 victory over Alabama. McAllester, wearing a wide leather belt with handles sewn on the side, is repeatedly thrown by two teammates over the line of scrimmage, including the only touchdown of the game. 1927...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy