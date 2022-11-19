ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Avon man in Guinness World Records for grinding Beaver Creek ski rail

Dave Schaut was just doing what he loved, riding rails at Beaver Creek’s terrain park, when someone presented him with a challenge: be the oldest man in the Guinness World Records to grind a rail. Schaut, of Avon, is 65 years old. “A terrain park crew member at Beaver...
AVON, CO

