Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Avalanche closes I-70 near Loveland Ski Area Monday; Vail Pass skiers trigger slide Saturday
“Deep blue, Alpine” skies and “soft, glittering snow” enticed four skiers to take turns down a north-facing slope near Uneva Peak close to Vail Pass Saturday, Nov. 19, but as the second skier carved down the backcountry run, the snow collapsed around him. The first skier was...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Avon man in Guinness World Records for grinding Beaver Creek ski rail
Dave Schaut was just doing what he loved, riding rails at Beaver Creek’s terrain park, when someone presented him with a challenge: be the oldest man in the Guinness World Records to grind a rail. Schaut, of Avon, is 65 years old. “A terrain park crew member at Beaver...
Comments / 0