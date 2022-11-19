Effective: 2022-11-25 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-23 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Crane; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Howard; Loving; Lower Brewster County; Marfa Plateau; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Pecos; Presidio Valley; Reagan; Reeves County Plains; Scurry; Terrell; Upton; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler POTENTIAL WINTER STORM THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING A strong early season storm system may bring accumulating snow to portions of Southeast New Mexico, the northern Permian Basin, and the western high terrain Thursday night through Saturday morning. Currently, expect precipitation type to begin to push in from the north around midnight Thursday night as rain showers or possibly a rain/snow mix. Precipitation will continue to build southward as the night progresses with a change over to snow favored across the northern and western zones. Uncertainty still remains considerably high at this time regarding the exact track of the storm system which will control precipitation extent, how quickly temperatures can fall below freezing, and ultimately snowfall totals. It is likely a sharp gradient of snowfall accumulations will setup with this storm, emphasizing the importance of the track. Travel may become difficult in areas of accumulating snow and may exaggerate impacts considering this is occurring the night/day after Thanksgiving. Those with travel plans around this time should stay tuned to the latest forecast at weather.gov/maf. Up to date road conditions in Texas can be found at DriveTexas.org and nmroads.com for New Mexico.

ANDREWS COUNTY, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO