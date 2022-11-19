Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
Prevention
‘Live’ Host Kelly Ripa Is Drawing Major Attention After Posting Photo of Daughter and Sons
Kelly Ripa surprised fans when she released her first book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, but they were more recently touched by the heartfelt Instagram she posted thanking her family for their support as she wrote it. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host paid tribute to her husband Mark...
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
The Hollywood Gossip
Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"
With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
Elle
Kate Middleton Just Switched Up Her Signature Hair Look For Something A Little More Millennial
If there's one person in the entire world that can influence any sorta beauty trend, it's Kate Middleton – she is the Princess of Wales, after all. And to prove just that, her highness wore a nostalgic noughties hairstyle during her official royal visit to Scarborough alongside husband, Prince William.
Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake
Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
ETOnline.com
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
What Happened to Craig Melvin? The Real Reason Why the Host Was Missing From ‘Today’
Longtime viewers of Today have gotten used to seeing Craig Melvin in action during the show’s third hour since 2018. However, fans grew concerned after the broadcaster was missing from the program for a few days with no explanation. Keep scrolling to find out what really happened to Craig.
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics
Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Changed Up Her Hair: “Like My New Look?”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has a new hairstyle and she is “in love” with it. Teresa Giudice is no stranger to switching up her hair. In 2019, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member debuted a rose gold color and declared she was “loving” it. The following year, she showed off her chic cut and light brown highlights, and in 2021, she was “feeling fresh” with a revamped style featuring copper and dirty blonde hues.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower
Heather Rae El Moussa's sweet bond with Tarek's 12-year-old daughter Taylor was on display at her Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower. When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the...
Drew Barrymore Recounts Daughter Meeting a Friend in the Park — Who Turned Out to Be Harper Beckham
Drew Barrymore is revealing a sweet connection she shares with Victoria Beckham through their daughters. In a sneak peek of Friday's episode of her eponymous talk show series, Barrymore, 47, chats with Beckham, 48, and reveals that their kids are friends. Explaining that she previously "went to London" to take...
‘RHOA’ Alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughters Trying to Land Reality Show About Being Financially Cut Off From Parents
Sisters Brielle and Ariana Biermann appeared on Bravo's 'RHOA' and 'Don't Be Tardy' alongside their mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann. They haven't been on reality TV since 2020.
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans
When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
epicstream.com
‘Pushy’ Jennifer Lopez Driving Her Marriage to Ben Affleck? JLo Reportedly Turned Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Into Her ‘Personal Robot'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married for just three months. However, there are rumors that there is already trouble in paradise between the celebrity couple. Jennifer Lopez Turned Husband Ben Affleck Into A Puppet?. Lopez and Affleck have been open about their joy in having a second chance...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares New Baby Bump Photos, Gives Glimpse at Her 'Pregger Workouts'
Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Kaley Cuoco is sharing new photos from her pregnancy journey. The 36-year-old actress, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, posted a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories Thursday, showing off her bump and giving a glimpse at her workout routine. In one of the pictures, The Flight Attendant star hangs out on a couch while showing her bare stomach while sporting loungewear. Another cute shot shows Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, posing for a mirror...
