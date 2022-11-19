Read full article on original website
WATCH: White House says they were not advised of Trump-related special counsel
The White House has denied knowing in advance that U.S.Attorney General Merrick Garland had planned to name a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
WATCH: Attorney General Merrick Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
Supreme Court clears way for handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, without comment, rejected Trump’s plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department...
Prosecution rests in Trump Organization’s tax fraud case
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial rested their case Monday earlier than expected, pinning hopes for convicting Donald Trump’s company largely on the word of two top executives who cut deals before testifying they schemed to avoid taxes on company-paid perks.
Appeals court hears arguments on special master appointment in Trump Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court is hearing arguments Tuesday on whether to shut down an independent arbiter’s review of documents seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. The Justice Department has asked the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Chinese police stations now found in the US- 54 illegal stations were already recently found in other countries
Following Safeguard Defenders' release of 110 Overseas - Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild, 54 police-run "overseas police service centers" were exposed across five continents. The secret undercover police stations are presented as helping Chinese citizens residing in other countries with administrative tasks like renewing a driver's license. [i]
Ivanka Trump makes statement about father's presidential bid. Hear what she said
Former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump announced that she doesn't plan to be involved in her father's campaign for president in 2024. CNN's Kate Bennett has more.
Georgia Senate runoff: Poll shows leader in crucial showdown between Sen. Warnock and Herschel Walker
A new AARP poll breaking down the Georgia Senate runoff found that Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock has a narrow lead over Republican opponent Herschel Walker.
Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he vowed to remove Omar from her committee posts if elected Speaker. “From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House Floor and […]
House Republican leader McCarthy threatens to impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas over border
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over management of the U.S. southern border with Mexico, warning that the new House GOP majority will open investigations that could lead to impeachment proceedings. McCarthy, who is positioned to...
Exclusive: Naomi Biden On Her White House Wedding
On the Tuesday evening before her wedding, under the watchful eye of a Secret Service agent, Naomi Biden, 28, and her soon-to-be husband, Peter Neal, 25, came downstairs from their living quarters on the third floor of the White House residence to practice their first dance. The setting was the marble-floored Cross Hall, and Naomi, wearing pajamas and unsure how to work the White House speakers, played Elvis Costello’s “Still”’ on her iPhone as she and her fiancé improvised a casual waltz.
Virginia state senator rejects GOP’s thoughts and prayers after Chesapeake shooting
A Democratic state senator in Virginia unloaded on her Republican foes during an interview with CNN on Wednesday morning after a deadly shooting erupted late Tuesday evening at a Walmart in her state.The shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia is thought to have resulted in the deaths of six employees before the suspected gunman took his own life. The suspect is thought to have been a night manager at the store.As Virginians woke up on Wednesday morning to the news of yet another mass shooting in their state, state Senator Louise Lucas demanded that politicians cease offering their condolences for such...
Kanye West Reveals He Asked Trump to Be His Running Mate In 2024 During Mar-A-Lago Visit
Kanye West had former President Donald Trump in mind to be his vice president in the 2024 presidential election. The rapper, 45, tweeted that he’d offered Trump, 76, the position during a recent visit to Mar-A-Lago, on Tuesday, November 22. While he didn’t reveal the former president’s response, West did ask his followers what they thought he said.
GOP’s lackluster fundraising leading up to the 2022 election spurs infighting
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trailing badly in his Arizona Senate race as votes poured in, Republican Blake Masters went on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program and assigned blame to one person: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “You know what else is incompetent, Tucker? The establishment. The people who control...
Elon Musk’s Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Elon Musk’s Twitter has reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which was banned in January for violating the platform’s COVID misinformation policies at the time. Greene’s reinstatement comes after Musk over the weekend reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump, who was banned...
Elizabeth Holmes faces verdict in Theranos trial
A federal judge on Friday will decide whether disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes should serve a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors and endangering patients while peddling a bogus blood-testing technology. Holmes’ sentencing in the same San Jose, California, courtroom where she was convicted on four counts of investor fraud...
Democrat Adam Frisch concedes race against Lauren Boebert as it goes to recount
DENVER (AP) — Democrat Adam Frisch conceded Friday in his tight U.S. House race against Republican Lauren Boebert that is likely headed to a recount, but highlighted how his surprisingly strong showing revealed that Republican voters in the sprawling Colorado district are tiring of Boebert’s brash style. The...
