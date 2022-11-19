ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: White House says they were not advised of Trump-related special counsel

The White House has denied knowing in advance that U.S.Attorney General Merrick Garland had planned to name a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
FLORIDA STATE
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Attorney General Merrick Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
TENNESSEE STATE
PBS NewsHour

Prosecution rests in Trump Organization’s tax fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial rested their case Monday earlier than expected, pinning hopes for convicting Donald Trump’s company largely on the word of two top executives who cut deals before testifying they schemed to avoid taxes on company-paid perks.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
DOPE Quick Reads

Chinese police stations now found in the US- 54 illegal stations were already recently found in other countries

Following Safeguard Defenders' release of 110 Overseas - Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild, 54 police-run "overseas police service centers" were exposed across five continents. The secret undercover police stations are presented as helping Chinese citizens residing in other countries with administrative tasks like renewing a driver's license. [i]
Vogue Magazine

Exclusive: Naomi Biden On Her White House Wedding

On the Tuesday evening before her wedding, under the watchful eye of a Secret Service agent, Naomi Biden, 28, and her soon-to-be husband, Peter Neal, 25, came downstairs from their living quarters on the third floor of the White House residence to practice their first dance. The setting was the marble-floored Cross Hall, and Naomi, wearing pajamas and unsure how to work the White House speakers, played Elvis Costello’s “Still”’ on her iPhone as she and her fiancé improvised a casual waltz.
The Independent

Virginia state senator rejects GOP’s thoughts and prayers after Chesapeake shooting

A Democratic state senator in Virginia unloaded on her Republican foes during an interview with CNN on Wednesday morning after a deadly shooting erupted late Tuesday evening at a Walmart in her state.The shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia is thought to have resulted in the deaths of six employees before the suspected gunman took his own life. The suspect is thought to have been a night manager at the store.As Virginians woke up on Wednesday morning to the news of yet another mass shooting in their state, state Senator Louise Lucas demanded that politicians cease offering their condolences for such...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
PBS NewsHour

Elon Musk’s Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Elon Musk’s Twitter has reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which was banned in January for violating the platform’s COVID misinformation policies at the time. Greene’s reinstatement comes after Musk over the weekend reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump, who was banned...
PBS NewsHour

Elizabeth Holmes faces verdict in Theranos trial

A federal judge on Friday will decide whether disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes should serve a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors and endangering patients while peddling a bogus blood-testing technology. Holmes’ sentencing in the same San Jose, California, courtroom where she was convicted on four counts of investor fraud...
SAN JOSE, CA
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy