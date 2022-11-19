ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North suburban police warn of pick pocketers as holiday shopping season begins

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

NORTHBROOK (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The holiday shopping season is underway, and police are warning people about opportunists looking to steal their valuables.

Northbrook Police put out an alert saying they’re investigating a string of thefts that have been occurring in retail stores and restaurants.

Thieves are targeting people who have their guard down, reaching into open purses, taking bags from shopping carts or left hanging on the back of chairs.

They said it’s happening all over.

Posted by Northbrook Police Department on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

In Chicago, police Commander Joe Bird, head of the Public Transportation  Section, warned about the same thing earlier this week.

“Keep your belongings secure. Many times, we see backpacks wide open, purses over the shoulder wide open. What we’re asking is keep them secure, keep your bags while you’re shopping secure to yourself,” Bird said.

Bird said thieves are often working in pairs. One may cause a distraction and the second will pick a pocket or reach into a purse. Or, they’ll just grab a purse hanging from a chair while the person is sitting there.

Video posted on the website CWB Chicago showed two guys in action at a restaurant in Wicker Park. A woman is sitting with friends and a guy at the next table slips her purse off the chair and walks out. She had no idea what happened.

WBBM News Radio

