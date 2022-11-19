ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan star RB Blake Corum leaves Illinois game with injury

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZbwgD_0jH3sO1P00

Michigan running back Blake Corum left Saturday's game against Illinois with an apparent lower body injury after going down in pain.

With under two minutes left in the second quarter, Corum ran right on a carry and went down after sustaining apparent contact to his left knee.

Moments after falling to the turf, Corum grabbed his left knee and appeared to be in considerable pain as Michigan trainers assessed his injury.

ESPN reported that Corum had tears in his eyes as he laid on the sideline being looked over by trainers.

Corum was able to get up off the turf under his own power and walk by himself towards the sideline, but he walked with a noticeable limp and was directed straight to Michigan's locker room with trainers walking alongside him.

Corum returned to the field at the end of the halftime period, running out of the locker room and taking part in team warm-ups, running through drills with the other running backs, and had a minor limp while walking around.

ESPN reporter Molly McGrath said that the initial X-rays on Corum's knee didn't show any serious damage and that he was available to play in the second half.

As he was two plays into the third quarter, when Corum took a handoff for a five yard carry.

Corum is considered the premier running back in college football this season and a contender for the Heisman Trophy.

He leads Michigan with 1,349 rushing yards while averaging 5.9 yards per carry and 17 of the Wolverines' 31 rushing touchdowns, and he ran for over 100 yards in eight straight games.

His presence has been key to Michigan's offensive dominance this season and his potential absence would cut into the team's production heading into next week's critical matchup at Ohio State and in the Big Ten Championship Game should the Wolverines qualify.

This story has been updated with new information after halftime

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

College football world reacts to horrible Michigan news

This week, fans of both the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines are anxiously awaiting an injury update from star Michigan running back Blake Corum after he suffered a scary knee injury during the team’s narrow win over Illinois this weekend. And while an official decision on Corum’s status is unlikely to come until Read more... The post College football world reacts to horrible Michigan news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Vegas Releases Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

On Saturday, 11-0 Ohio State will take on 11-0 Michigan at The Horseshoe in Columbus. Ahead of the matchup, Las Vegas sportsbooks have set their betting lines for the rivalry game. It's safe to say that Vegas is liking Ohio State in this one. Las Vegas is expecting Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Has Message For Fans About Michigan Game

Ohio State and Michigan are set to play in one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports this weekend with a B1G East title on the line. Ahead of Saturday's showdown, the Buckeyes shared a press release with fans, calling for Ohio State fans to "be the best fans in the land with our rivals from the north coming into Columbus and Ohio Stadium."
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

ESPN Predicts The End Of Michigan's Season

Michigan fans are informed. They know what's at stake in Columbus on Saturday. Win and the Wolverines are in — in the Big Ten Championship game and very likely the College Football Playoff after winning back to back titles in the conference. But as we're starting to learn, just...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Big Ten Star Running Back Announces Decision On 2023 Season

The Wisconsin Badgers will reportedly see the return of a familiar face in their 2023 backfield. According to Badgers insider Evan Flood, senior running back Chez Mellusi says he's coming back for another season in Madison. Mellusi returned to Wisconsin's lineup for the first time in five weeks to help...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ryan Day Comment

Jim Harbaugh is keeping a low profile ahead of Saturday's rivalry matchup between Michigan and Ohio State. Last year, the Wolverines head coach seemed to take a veiled shot at Ryan Day inheriting a strong Buckeyes program when saying, "Sometimes people standing at third base think they hit a triple, but they didn't."
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Ohio State slammed for racial slur response

The college men’s hockey world was rocked Tuesday night when Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua revealed an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player of used a racial slur against him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. Joshua released his full statement on Twitter: Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV Read more... The post Ohio State slammed for racial slur response appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to fantastic Detroit Lions news

Last season, former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams was one of the best and most dominant receivers in all of college football. But then during Alabama’s showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game, Williams suffered an ACL injury that has sidelined him ever since.
DETROIT, MI
College Football HQ

College Football HQ

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from College Football

 https://www.si.com/fannation/college/cfb-hq/

Comments / 0

Community Policy