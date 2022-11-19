ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Rock City Grill announces permanent closure in December

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Rock City Grill is closing in December.

The restaurant announced its closing after 30 years in business Friday night.

Rock City Grill is selling its location to the proprietors of South Hill Grill and will be operating until the end of November.

The community is welcomed to try the restaurant’s Thai Pizza, Italian Nachos, and other meals before they close for good.

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

