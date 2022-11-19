Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Optimist Club’s Christmas Tree lot to open Friday
For more than 60 years, the Davenport Noon Optimist Club has brought the spirit of Christmas into Quad Cities homes by offering quality trees at reasonable prices, a news release says. Davenport’s Brady Street Stadium parking lot at 3603 North Brady St. has become home to this annual fundraiser and Quad Cities tradition.
ourquadcities.com
Putnam’s Polar Express Pajama Party is back in full
The Putnam Museum and Science Center (1717 W. 12th St., Davenport) is bringing its popular Polar Express Pajama Party back in full force Dec. 15-18, 2022. Families can enjoy the holiday classic, Polar Express 3D, on the Giant Screen in the comfort of their pajamas and take part in activities for all ages including face painting, a hot chocolate bar, a make-and-take sleigh bell station, and a lights-out adventure through the museum, according to as Putnam release.
ourquadcities.com
2 parks are merry and bright for holidays
Two Davenport parks will be bright and cheerful for the holidays. The Fejervary Holiday Lights, a show of multi-colored lights coordinated to music, will kick off Saturday, Nov. 26, and will run every night through Sunday, Jan. 8, from 5-9:30 p.m. every night at the Fejervary Learning Center. New for this year, the light display is bigger and brighter with twice the lights. The light shows last about 15 minutes with a show starting every 30 minutes.
Festival of Trees' 'Helium Balloon Parade' celebrates 29th anniversary
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad City Arts Festival held its 29th annual Helium Balloon Parade in Downtown Davenport on Nov. 19. It is the largest of its kind in the Midwest and the only parade in the Quad Cities that's televised. More than a hundred people braced the cold,...
ourquadcities.com
Reimagined ‘destination center’ to open in Davenport
Visit Quad Cities will celebrate the opening of the reimagined Union Station Destination Center, 102 S. Harrison St., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The public is invited to stop by from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and enjoy refreshments, shop for QC swag, and listen to Quad Cities resident DJ K Yung of SiriusXM FLY Channel 47. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and Dave Herrell, president/CEO of Visit Quad Cities, will give remarks at 3:30 p.m.
Dwyer & Michaels 2023 Classic Car Calendar Available For Black Friday
Black Friday is this week, but why not knock out your gifts early with the free 2023 Dwyer & Michaels Car Calendar? With plenty of pickup locations around our area, anywhere you can hear our voice, you can find yourself a calendar. The 2023 Calendar features 13 local cars, with...
From shopping to Thanksgiving Eve fun: Here are 5 things to do in Galesburg this week
Here are five things to do in Galesburg this week, courtesy Galesburg Tourism & Visitors Bureau. Calico Cat – A Gift Boutique is hosting their annual Ladies Night from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 at their storefront on Seminary Street. This shopping experience features fun raffles for Brumate, CC Beanie, Christmas decorations and more. Plus, there will be contests and freebies! Santa will be in attendance with presents just for you! Come wearing your ugliest sweater and leave the kids home, this is an adult-only evening that will kick off the holiday shopping season. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/thecalicocatgiftshop.
Black Friday Brings Exclusive Releases to Davenport, Moline, & Rock Island Local Independent Record Store
It's the most wonderful time of the year! No, I'm not talking about Christmas. Record Store Day Black Friday! The day when major recording acts release rare collectibles to independent record stores exclusively. This Friday, (Black Friday) November 25, 2022, there are some great reasons to hit your local record...
ourquadcities.com
That Dam Shopping Trip highlights downtown QC businesses
That Dam Shopping Trip — a bi-state shopping tour of downtown Rock Island and Davenport small businesses — is back for 2022 and will be Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ten businesses, on both sides of the Mississippi River, will...
ourquadcities.com
MLK Center served a record 7,000 T-giving meals
Martin Luther King Center executive director Jerry Jones said Monday he was “completely amazed and humbled to share” that the community center cooked, served and delivered 7,000 free Thanksgiving meals over the weekend to the QC community. That doubled the MLK Center’s record high last year and far...
KWQC
How to make Texas Roadhouse’s popular side Southern Green Beans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you want to add something green to your Thanksgiving or holiday meal that’s not Green Bean Casserole, have you considered the Southern Green Beans at Texas Roadhouse?. Manager Matt Johnson from Texas Roadhouse Davenport’s restaurant shares ingredients and how-tos for the dish so viewers can...
ourquadcities.com
Group gives back to the community with drive-up turkey giveaway
Some area merchants and residents combined forces to give back to the community for the holidays. For the third year, free turkeys were given away in a drive-through event along 3rd St. and Fillmore St. in Davenport. Anyone could pull up curbside to get a free turkey. The group of friends and neighbors have given away an estimated 1,000+ turkeys over the course of three years.
ourquadcities.com
Julmarknad | Bishop Hill
The sights and sounds of the Scandinavian marketplace are returning the first weekend of December and to tell us more about it is Todd Dedecker of the Bishop Hill Heritage Assocation. For more information visit bishophillheritage.org.
ourquadcities.com
Car crashes into tree late Tuesday
A car crashed into a tree Tuesday night at 10th Avenue and 17th Street, Rock Island. At 9:30 p.m., Rock Island Police and a Rock Island Fire vehicle were at the scene. The car sustained major front-end damage after it hit the tree. The tree is on 10th Avenue between...
ourquadcities.com
Scott County Regional Authority announces over $1.6 million in new grants
The Scott County Regional Authority (SCRA) on Tuesday announced awards of over $1.6 million for the fall 2022 grant cycle. The Authority received a total of 81 requests for funding totaling $6,816,045, according to a Tuesday release. A total of $1,617,863 was awarded to 52 projects benefiting residents of Scott County. Among the larger ones are:
She ‘lived United’ during the pandemic. Galesburg Chamber honors community service award winner
Carol Hagan is the recipient of the 2022 Thomas B. Herring Community Service Award. She received the award Monday at the Galesburg Chamber of Commerce’s 44th Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon at Cedar Creek Hall. Hagan was selected from a nomination pool of several candidates. Hagan has a long history of...
This Smoothie Bar Has Finally Opened A Location In The Quad Cities
A new smoothie bar has opened it's doors in the Quad Cities. As of today (Monday), Smoothie King is now open in Bettendorf. Smoothie King is a national chain that serves fruit smoothies, coffee smoothies, healthy snacks, supplements, and more. The new location in Bettendorf is the only one in the Quad Cities as of now.
rcreader.com
“Disney on Ice Presents Into the Magic,” December 1 through 4
Vibrant Arena t the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL. In a beloved seasonal tradition, family audiences are invited to the Vibrant Arena at the MARK from December 1 through 4 to experience the wonderful world of Disney – on Ice – in the brand-new touring sensation Into the Magic, with the Moline venue transformed into an enormous skating rink and some of the studio's most beloved characters joining Mickey Mouse and friends for an unforgettable adventure.
Marie Osmond coming to Rhythm City Casino
Marie Osmond will perform hits from her celebrated career at Rhythm City Casino on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available online here or at The Market at Rhythm City for $50, $60, $70, $80 and $90 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. This fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The […]
Have A Child That Loves Trains? Ride In To Davenport For Model Railroad Day
The Quad Cities Model Railroad Club will hold its model railroad day open house TODAY from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Major Art and Hobby, 201 E. 2nd St., Davenport. QCMRC is having our annual open house on the 19th of November from 10-4. We will be running trains for visitors, it’s a great time families or individuals interested in the hobby or just trains in general and spots for new prospective members are available speak to any member for more Information or message us on Facebook. Snacks and drinks will be offered.
