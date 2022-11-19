ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

‘Bit of a cheek’ for migrants to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston, says minister OLD

A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after saying it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at the overcrowded processing centre at Manston in Kent.Chris Philp was speaking as a hurried operation continued to reduce numbers held at the centre, where 4,000 people were crammed for as long as a month in a facility intended to house 1,600 for no more than 48 hours during initial assessments.Manston was described as a “pressure cooker”, with individuals and families sleeping in tents amid reports of disease outbreaks and simmering tension.A nine-year-old girl said in...
The Independent

Support groups call for ‘urgent action’ following death of migrant

Support groups have called for “urgent action” to overhaul the immigration system following the death of a man who was staying at the Manston migrant processing centre.The Home Office said a person, understood to be male, died in hospital on Saturday morning after “becoming unwell”.It is understood that he arrived in the UK as part of a small boat crossing on November 12. He is believed to have been taken ill on Friday evening.Efforts are under way to inform the man’s next of kin, it is understood.Freedom From Torture, which provides psychological support to asylum seekers, called for a “compassionate...
BBC

Albanian migrant: 'I wish I'd never tried to enter the UK illegally'

"I didn't seek asylum. I told them I was an economic migrant," said Artan. "They gave us plastic bags with our belongings; I was told tomorrow morning you will arrive in Tirana." Unlike other Albanians who have entered the UK illegally on small boats and claimed asylum he was quickly...
The Independent

Cobra dies after being bitten by boy in India: ‘I bit it hard twice’

A cobra died after an eight-year-old bit the reptile to protect himself when the reptile wrapped itself around his hand, according to a report.The boy, identified by only his first name Deepak, was playing in the backyard of his house on Monday in Jashpur district, in India’s central Chhattisgarh state, when a snake attacked him.The cobra bit the boy and wrapped itself around his hand, said a report by The New Indian Express newspaper.The boy said he bit the snake “hard twice” as he was in great pain.“The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me. I was...
Daily Mail

Decorated naval captain, 39, is removed from his post after bombarding female sailor with 'amorous and inappropriate texts' after booze-fuelled night out

A decorated naval captain has been removed from his post for allegedly bombarding a female sailor under his command with 'suggestive messages'. Commander Tom Knott MBE is said to have sent 'amorous and inappropriate texts' to a junior member of his ship's company and was removed as captain of HMS Trent over the weekend.
The Independent

Japanese man, 81, pushed disabled wife into the sea because ‘he had grown tired of taking care of her’

An 81-year-old man in Japan allegedly pushed his disabled wife into the sea, claiming that he was “tired of taking care of her” for 40 years.Police in Oiso, Kanagawa prefecture in Japan, said that Hiroshi Fujiwara, 81, pled guilty and admitted to the charges. He told the police that on 3 November, around 5.30pm local time, he drove his wheelchair-bound wife, 79-year-old Teruko, to a pier in Oiso and pushed her into the waters.Local media reported that Mr Fujiwara admitted to his crime to his elder son soon after. The son, Japan Times reported, called the local police to inform them....
The Independent

Video shows people ‘deliberately shaking’ India bridge moments before collapse that killed 141

A disturbing video has captured the exact moment a pedestrian suspension bridge snapped, killing 141 people — most of them women, children and the elderly — in India’s western Gujarat state.Shocking surveillance footage showed at least one person seemingly shaking the bridge deliberately just seconds before it snapped, plunging dozens of people into the river.On Sunday evening, the British-era cable bridge in Gujarat Morbi town collapsed on the Machchhu river following overcrowding by hundreds of people, something which has been blamed on mismanagement and negligence.The death toll could mount with military teams working round the clock to pull out...
The US Sun

My wedding was cancelled with two weeks’ notice because the venue is being used to house asylum seekers – I’m devastated

A COUPLE of 21 years say they were left heartbroken when they were told their wedding would not go ahead in just two weeks' time. Dean Turner and his fiancée Charlotte Townend were counting down to their big day but said they received a call from their wedding planner at 8.45am, who said that the Hull Humber View Hotel could no longer host them.
tatler.com

‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle

The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.

