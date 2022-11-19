Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
Aspyn Peterson, Makenna Nold Named All-Tournament Team
BISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Senior Aspyn Peterson and junior Makenna Nold were named to the Class A All-Tournament Team at the conclusion of the 2022 state tournament. Peterson finished with the fourth most digs in Class A during the state tournament with 66 while also serving for seven aces. Nold’s 66 assists were most of the Blue Jay roster and her 34 kills were second to only Bernadette Newman.
kxnet.com
New K-9 at Bismarck PD
Thanksgiving readiness: Are you mentally prepared?. Thanksgiving readiness: Are you mentally prepared?
KFYR-TV
More than 1,200 North Dakota veterans honored for their service with a free meal
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota veterans were honored Tuesday for their service to the country. The event at the Bismarck Elks Lodge was rescheduled after the blizzard on the 10th. So many veterans took part that mealtimes needed to be split into three times. Roger Hoovestol and his brother...
KELOLAND TV
North Dakota authorities search for missing girl
FORT YATES, N.D. (KELO) — Authorities in North Dakota are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl. Memarie White Mountain was last seen on November 10th in the Boot Hill area of Fort Yates, which is just north of the South Dakota border along the Missouri river.
Free Pumpkin Pie giveaway in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s always room for pumpkin pie, especially during Thanksgiving. And tomorrow, families in Bismarck will get the chance to get a free pumpkin pie! Morgan Hayden, a State Farm agent in the Capital City, is hosting the free pie event tomorrow from 1-5 p.m. at 101 Slate Drive in Bismarck, suite […]
BRB: The Bismarck Big One Craft Fair
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 37th annual Bismarck Big One Christmas Craft Fair has come to town, and it brings with it some of the midwest’s most creative minds in an all-purpose holiday shopping expo. The biggest and most famous example of the Big One craft fair takes place in Minot, but over the span […]
KFYR-TV
New business in Bismarck: Suzzy’s Island Twist
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For a taste of Jamaican cuisine, you don’t have to travel far. Just head over to the Kirkwood Mall near Kay Jewelers. Suzzy’s Island Twist just opened a week ago in the Kirkwood Mall and is serving up items like jerk chicken and jerk pork.
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Bismarck, ND
Most people know Bismarck, North Dakota not only as the capital of the state but also for its amazing historic architecture and outdoor adventure activities. But did you know that Bismarck is also home to some of the best breweries in the state?. To qualify as one of the best...
KFYR-TV
Dakota Zoo African penguin surprise: hopes of chicks in the near future
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The African Penguin exhibit at the Dakota Zoo seems to be a fan favorite, and now there is even more excitement. The Dakota Zoo works with the Species Survival Plan (SSP) to assist breeding towards conservation of endangered species. The Dakota Zoo colony just added three female penguins, Lynn, Coretta, and Emily, to the exhibit, and the bachelors are excited!
Times-Online
N.D. National Guard Soldiers Complete Border Mission
BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota National Guard’s Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company (Multi-role Bridge) is redeploying from its year-long role in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) mission along the southwest border. Today about 70 of the 120 Soldiers on the mission were welcomed home via charter flight at the Bismarck Airport.
KFYR-TV
Shop small at the Big One Craft Show
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Big One Art and Craft Show is the largest craft show in Bismarck to date. For its 13th year in Bismarck, it welcomed over 7,000 people while it hosted over 160 vendors with varying talents and handmade goods. “I call them cowgirl cuffs, I do...
ND Highway Patrol warns residents of a scam going around impersonating troopers
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is warning state residents of an imposter scam going around.
KFYR-TV
Munson resigning from Bismarck Park Board
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Park Board will be short a commissioner for a few weeks when the new year starts. That’s because Wayne Munson announced his resignation from the board, effective at the end of the year, following his recent election to the Burleigh County Commission. The Park Board, which sets the fiscal policy for Bismarck Parks and Recreation, is seeking applicants to fill Munson’s seat until his term ends in June of 2024.
KFYR-TV
Holiday cheer volunteers: three sisters give their time to decorate for the holidays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every year, Sanford Medical Center along with other locations get a Christmas pick-me-up, and it is all done by volunteers. Three sisters, for the past 10 years, have been setting up Christmas trees and decorations to bring a bit of holiday cheer to the surrounding hospitals and medical centers.
North Dakota Drivers: Speed Limit Changes In Lincoln
The Burleigh County Highway Department announced speed limit changes earlier today.
Postal Service Crisis: Delays and holiday deadlines
Even so, Minot and Bismarck are still short of USPS drivers to deliver the load they have now. In an off-the-record conversation with a postal service worker, they told me their current work conditions have been grueling. No approved vacation or PTO, working six days a week every week, and receiving little to no help or guidance from higher-ups is normal to them.
KFYR-TV
87-year-old Bismarck woman proves you’re never too old to learn something new
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Music can do a lot for our mental health; it can cheer us up, make us dance or bring back happy memories. And as one Bismarck woman is proving, you’re never too old to learn how to make your own music. This is Eunice...
KFYR-TV
Had it up to here with snow; City Commission, Public Works discuss snow removal procedures
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Few things can rile up a neighborhood like the feeling of being trapped by snow. The Bismarck City Commission met Tuesday evening to discuss the strengths and areas to be improved in the Public Works efforts to remove the snow from the blizzard on November 10.
UPDATE: Missing Bismarck man found dead
UPDATE: 11/3 – 7:05 P.M. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, resources are available here. UPDATE: 11/3 – 1:00 P.M. The Sheriff’s Department confirmed they are continuing to investigate the situation, but again, no foul play is suspected. UPDATE: 11/3 – 8:54 A.M. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Douglas Miller was […]
Comments / 0