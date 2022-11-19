Read full article on original website
SFist
Thanksgiving Eve Headlines: The Travel Crush Continues
Headed to SFO or Oakland Airport today? Expect big crowds. Lots of people likely traveled earlier this year due to continuing remote work, but SFO is expecting traveler volume this holiday season to be around 85% of what it was in 2019. [Examiner]. The accused Colorado Springs shooter, Anderson Lee...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Yeah, It’s Nuts At the Airport Right Now
Of course the airports are crowded as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, but Bay Area airports are on pace to break all-time records this week. So give yourself extra time! TSA screenings at San Jose International Airport were up 27.2% (Sunday) and 13.1% (Monday) compared to those same days last year, and this year’s Thanksgiving travel is expected to break all-time records set in 2019. [Examiner]
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: We Could Be In For Another Pretty Sunset
Dungeness crab will remain hard to find and expensive for your Thanksgiving feasting, as the local season has been delayed again. Like the last couple of years, the Dungeness fishing season has been delayed until after December 7, at least, due to continued whale migration. [Chronicle]. The search is on...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Great Dickens Christmas Fair Returns In Full Glory
Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder for the street-racing crash that killed two parents in Redwood City three weeks ago. Kyle Harrison, 23, and an unnamed 17-year-old boy, both of Redwood City, are now in custody, and Harrison is believed to be the second driver in a race who fled the scene after the crash. [Chronicle]
Oakland shopper stabbed in brazen daytime attack on Lakeshore Avenue
OAKLAND -- An Oakland resident was recovering at local hospital and a suspect in custody after a brazen stabbing in the city's busy Lakeshore Avenue shopping district.Oakland police said the incident took place at around 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded to a 911 call and located a 35-year-old man with a stab wound to his neck. They rendered aid at the scene and the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was expected to recover, but his condition was not released.Witnesses pointed out the suspect to officers, who arrested the him after a short foot chase. Investigators told the East Bay Times that it was a random attack with the victim sitting down, having a cup of coffee when he was stabbed.The 46-year-old suspect did not know the victim and was booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at (510) 238-3326.
sfstandard.com
Red Party Cup Doubles as Drainpipe for SF’s New $2B Central Subway
Red plastic party cups—popular at college parties—have been spotted being used for drainpipes at one station along San Francisco’s new $2 billion Central Subway line. Riders took to social media to share photos and video of what appeared to be a classic Solo party cup spouting water during the subway’s first weekend of service.
KQED
Why Doesn't BART Go More Places?
UC Berkeley doctoral candidate Ziad Shafi has lived in several parts of the U.S. and in Europe. In Washington, D.C., he was impressed with the metro system, which took him most places he wanted to go. Same thing in many European cities. So, when he moved to the Bay Area, and started riding BART, he was a little confused. Look at any BART map and you’ll see lines converging from Contra Costa and Alameda counties on a single corridor through the Transbay Tube across San Francisco and down the Peninsula to SFO and Millbrae.
techxplore.com
More than 6,000 tech and biotech job cuts roil Bay Area economy
Tech and biotech companies have revealed plans recently for enough job cuts to erase more than 6,000 jobs in the Bay Area, cutbacks that could weigh on the region's economy in the weeks and months to come. Job cuts affecting thousands of workers in the Bay Area have been submitted...
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: SF LGBTQ Community Mourns With Colorado Springs
There was a candlelight vigil Sunday night in the Castro to mourn the victims of the mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs the night before. Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted about the killings, saying, "Hate is taught." [Chronicle / KTVU]. The accused shooter, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, was...
Bullet fired into restaurant at shopping center in Palo Alto; police search for suspect
Despite accounts that spread quickly among shoppers, Palo Alto police confirmed that there wasn't a shooter who ran through the mall, but believe there was one who fired two shots towards Fleming's Prime Steakhouse restaurant.
40-year-old Bay Area restaurant Windy City just served its last deep-dish pizza
"Windy City is the real thing."
Bay Area LGBTQ advocates say Colorado Springs nightclub shooting likely fueled by anti-gay rhetoric
The Bay Area woke up on Sunday to news of the tragic shooting in Colorado, and it was triggering to many in the the LGBTQ+ community who have witnessed other shootings targeting at them nationally.
Here’s when it might finally rain again in the Bay Area
Despite unusually warm temperatures, rain is still in the forecast.
sfstandard.com
How You Can Ride New Waymo Robo-Taxis for Free as They Roll Out in the Bay Area
Pull over Cruise, there will soon be a new self-driving car service in town—and you can ride for free at first. Waymo, the self-driving firm owned by Google parent company Alphabet, won approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to carry passengers without a safety driver present under a new pilot program.
SFist
Torture Charges Filed In Gambling Den Beating Incident In Oakland
Prosecutors say that a patron at an illegal gambling den in Oakland was stripped naked and brutally beaten for six minutes in a January 2022 incident caught on video, and the three men believed responsible now face torture charges. The motive for beating is not clear from court documents, but...
SFGate
Shots fired at Stanford mall, scene now secure, police say
PALO ALTO (BCN) Officers are currently at the scene of a shooting that took place at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, the department announced at 5:15 p.m. on Monday. The Palo Alto Police Department has released more information about the shooting, as of 5:37 p.m. Officers located evidence...
actiontourguide.com
Where Should I Stop on a Road Trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles?
If you’re taking the I-5 from San Francisco to Los Angeles, then you shouldn’t stop anywhere except to get gas and food. We mean no disrespect to the Inland Empire, but it’s not exactly the most interesting part of the state. If you’re taking the Pacific Coast Highway, on the other hand, there are plenty of interesting places to stop, including beaches, idyllic small towns, and rugged seaside cliffs. The section of the PCH between the Bay Area and Los Angeles is the most beautiful and interesting part and should be highly represented in any Pacific Coast Highway road trip itinerary.
48hills.org
There’s only one way to get the money to save the Bay Area from transit and housing chaos
I must admit, I didn’t expect one of the most rational, intelligent commentaries on the future of the Bay Area to come from a tech executive who serves on the Palo Alto City Council and has opposed progressive measures like rent control. But here it is, in the Mercury...
SFist
Two Alleged Squatters Charged In Vallejo Death of Friend and Sword Attack on Landlord
It had apparently been three years since some suspect squatters had paid any rent to stay on property belonging to an 80-year-old man in Vallejo. He was attempting to evict them, and before he could there was an altercation that ended with him with a sword in his back, and one of the squatters was fatally shot. Now two others have been charged.
Meet the detective who keeps Oakland's Paramount Theatre in mint condition
No matter how many paint dings he patches or seats he repairs, there will always be more to do for David Boysel, curator of the Paramount Theatre.
