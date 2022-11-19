Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Former VP Mike Pence on Trump: ‘Obviously, the administration did not end well’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Vice President Mike Pence addressed his split with former President Donald Trump in his book “So Help Me God.”. On Tuesday night, he publicly discussed the controversy surrounding the January 6, 2021, riots with participants in his first Indianapolis stop on his book tour.
Virginia state senator rejects GOP’s thoughts and prayers after Chesapeake shooting
A Democratic state senator in Virginia unloaded on her Republican foes during an interview with CNN on Wednesday morning after a deadly shooting erupted late Tuesday evening at a Walmart in her state.The shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia is thought to have resulted in the deaths of six employees before the suspected gunman took his own life. The suspect is thought to have been a night manager at the store.As Virginians woke up on Wednesday morning to the news of yet another mass shooting in their state, state Senator Louise Lucas demanded that politicians cease offering their condolences for such...
Kanye West Reveals He Asked Trump to Be His Running Mate In 2024 During Mar-A-Lago Visit
Kanye West had former President Donald Trump in mind to be his vice president in the 2024 presidential election. The rapper, 45, tweeted that he’d offered Trump, 76, the position during a recent visit to Mar-A-Lago, on Tuesday, November 22. While he didn’t reveal the former president’s response, West did ask his followers what they thought he said.
The Center Square
The Number of Americans Killed from Arizona in Post 9/11 Wars
The United States suffered through the worst terror attack in its history on Sept. 11, 2001. From the Pentagon and the World Trade Center to a field outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the attacks left 3,400 people dead. The events of that day also spawned a new era in U.S. foreign policy - one that would lead to thousands more American deaths in the coming decades. Less than one month after the 9/11 attacks, the War on Terror began when the U.S. and NATO allies started...
WISH-TV
Mar-a-Lago documents: Appeals court hearing to determine future of special master review
(CNN) — As former President Donald Trump faces the new reality of a special counsel leading Justice Department investigations on his conduct, a federal appeals court on Tuesday will hear arguments about whether it should remove what has been a notable hurdle in one of the probes. The 11th...
WISH-TV
Feds for 1st time block robocall company from entire US phone network
(CNN) — The federal government took another big swipe at illegal robocalls on Tuesday, as it moved to block a voice provider from the entire U.S. phone network for the very first time. The order by the Federal Communications Commission targets Global UC, a company that claims to serve...
WISH-TV
Oath Keepers jury home for weekend after deliberations start
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jurors have gone home for the long Thanksgiving weekend after deliberating most of Tuesday in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot case accusing Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four of his extremist group associates of a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.
