Live score: Miami Hurricanes travel to play Clemson Tigers in ACC football

Mario Cristobal's first season at the helm of the Miami Hurricanes is still looking for that statement win. Yes, the 'Canes have won five games, one win away from bowl eligibility. But not really a statement win.

There would be no bigger statement than a win over Clemson in Death Valley.

No doubt it would be a tall order for Miami (5-5 overall, 3-3 ACC). The last time the Hurricanes beat the Tigers was in 2010 in Miami Gardens, a 30-21 stunner. And the last time they won at Clemson's Memorial Stadium? A 36-30 loss in 2005 in overtime.

The Hurricanes are coming off an impressive 35-14 win on the road at Georgia Tech, as Miami left little doubt from early on. Making his first collegiate start, quarterback Jacurri Brown threw three touchdown passes and gained 98 yards, while running back Jaylen Knighton added 118 yards and another score. Based on this performance, Brown is the likely starter again over Tyler Van Dyke.

Two weeks removed from their first loss of 2022 against Notre Dame, the Tigers (9-1, 7-0) bounced back with a 31-16 dominating performance over Louisville. DJ Uiagalelei threw a touchdown pass and ran for another, while running backs Will Shipley and Phil Mafah each added a touchdown.

When and where are the Miami Hurricanes playing the Clemson Tigers?

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday

How can I watch Miami vs. Clemson on TV, streaming?

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

How can I listen to Miami vs. Clemson on radio?

Radio: 560 WQAM, ESPN 106.3, SiriusXM (Channel 381)

Online radio: Audacy.com, SiriusXM.com

What's the latest betting line for Miami vs. Clemson?

Clemson is a 19-point favorite over Miami, according to Tipico, the oddsmaker for USA TODAY. The over-under is 48 points.