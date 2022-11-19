ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: UC Football Releases Temple Hype Video

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

UC has been up and down in conference play, but still control their AAC Championship destiny.

CINCINNATI — Kick-off against Temple is coming up for the Bearcats as they tackle the final road game of the 2022 regular season .

Check out the hype video leading up to the big game and relive last weekend's win over East Carolina.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU and is available on fuboTV— start your free trial here .

