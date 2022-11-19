ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals, Steelers Ejection

The finish to the Bengals at Steelers game featured a controversial ejection. Pittsburgh attempted to get an onside kick late in the fourth quarter, but Cincinnati recovered the football. During the recovery, George Pickens delivered a hit on Tyler Boyd. Pickens was ejected for the play. Should he have been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing

An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Russell Wilson takes petty wristband beef with Seahawks to the next level

Russell Wilson has taken his wristband-inspired beef with Pete Carroll to a whole new level during a Denver Broncos press conference. While in Seattle, Russell Wilson was no stranger to one certain descriptor: corny. Everything from “Mr. Unlimited” to imitating run-throughs came across as a little corny, but it was unapologetically Russ, so it seemed.
SEATTLE, WA
atozsports.com

Bengals star makes bold statement after win against Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd made a bold statement on Sunday after his team’s 37-30 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Boyd told reporters that Cincinnati was able to keep their composure after halftime while trailing by three points because they’re a “championship caliber team”. “We’re...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Bill Cowher On Sunday

The NFL World is speculating about the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on Sunday afternoon, thanks to the performance of Jeff Saturday. The Colts interim head coach, whose hiring was widely criticized (mainly by Cowher and other former NFL coaches), could be off to a 2-0 start. Indianapolis won last...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher

Cincinnati Bengals football quarterback Joe Burrow was phenomenal in his recent match against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His college sweetheart is one of his strongest supporters and was also in attendance. Olivia Holzmacher, a huge football enthusiast, is Joe Burrow’s long-time girlfriend. She also cheered him on during the 2022 Super Bowl run, sporting Burrow’s number nine jersey. Since fans want to know more about the footballer’s girlfriend, we delve into her background in this Olivia Holzmacher wiki.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Bears QB Justin Fields’ shoulder injury saga gets eye-opening twist

Justin Fields has been having an excellent second year in the league for the Chicago Bears. After a ho-hum first season with the team, Fields has found his groove, using his abilities to wreak havoc on defenses. Unfortunately, the QB seemingly suffered a devastating shoulder injury after Week 11. Initially, reports said that Justin Fields […] The post Bears QB Justin Fields’ shoulder injury saga gets eye-opening twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Video: Controversial Ejection In Bengals vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to hold on against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Pittsburgh made a late run at a comeback, but ultimately, Cincinnati was able to secure an onside kick and secure the road game victory. On that onside kick, a Steelers player was ejected for a...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With CBS's Decision Today

The Dallas Cowboys are thumping the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but no one is getting to see the end of it. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 37-3, in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon, CBS decided to cut away from the game and put the Bengals at Steelers game on.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Terrible Penalty On Sunday

Bad penalty calls are always frustrating to watch, but they're especially annoying when the referee appears to fall for a player who's acting. A terrible unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Jets at Patriots game on Sunday. The referee appeared to fall for an acting job. NFL fans have...
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Going Viral On Sunday

Sunday night's NFL contest will be a fun one. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play on "Sunday Night Football." Ahead of kickoff, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, is trending on social media. Gracie Hunt, who was Miss Kansas USA, was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

‘Flush it’: Kliff Kingsbury reacts to Cardinals getting punked by 49ers

There’s been talk in recent weeks that the Arizona Cardinals play as a more cohesive unit without their franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. Some pundits thought that 36-year old backup Colt McCoy could seamlessly fill in Murray’s shoes, potentially leading the Cardinals to yet another victory like he did during their Week 10 win over the […] The post ‘Flush it’: Kliff Kingsbury reacts to Cardinals getting punked by 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated Steelers 2023 NFL draft picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 37-30 on Sunday, dropping their season record to a woeful 3-7. If there is anything positive to glean from how bad this season is going, there is a real possibility Pittsburgh is going to land three real difference-makers in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
