'Joe Burrow suck': CBS' AJ Ross slips up on sideline report about Bengals' QB
It didn't make much sense for "Joe Burrow suck" to be trending on Twitter, given the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback's performance during Sunday's Week 11 win against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. But CBS sideline reporter and Pittsburgh native AJ Ross said "with that Joe Burrow suck" instead of "with that Joe Burrow sack" during...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bengals, Steelers Ejection
The finish to the Bengals at Steelers game featured a controversial ejection. Pittsburgh attempted to get an onside kick late in the fourth quarter, but Cincinnati recovered the football. During the recovery, George Pickens delivered a hit on Tyler Boyd. Pickens was ejected for the play. Should he have been...
NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing
An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
Russell Wilson takes petty wristband beef with Seahawks to the next level
Russell Wilson has taken his wristband-inspired beef with Pete Carroll to a whole new level during a Denver Broncos press conference. While in Seattle, Russell Wilson was no stranger to one certain descriptor: corny. Everything from “Mr. Unlimited” to imitating run-throughs came across as a little corny, but it was unapologetically Russ, so it seemed.
La'el Collins took shot at T.J. Watt after Bengals beat Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins let his feelings about Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt be known after his team’s win on Sunday. Chatting with reporters after the win, Collins said Watt was complaining to officials and that he’s looking forward to the next matchup with the Steelers.
Bengals star makes bold statement after win against Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd made a bold statement on Sunday after his team’s 37-30 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Boyd told reporters that Cincinnati was able to keep their composure after halftime while trailing by three points because they’re a “championship caliber team”. “We’re...
NFL World Speculating About Bill Cowher On Sunday
The NFL World is speculating about the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on Sunday afternoon, thanks to the performance of Jeff Saturday. The Colts interim head coach, whose hiring was widely criticized (mainly by Cowher and other former NFL coaches), could be off to a 2-0 start. Indianapolis won last...
Meet Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals football quarterback Joe Burrow was phenomenal in his recent match against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His college sweetheart is one of his strongest supporters and was also in attendance. Olivia Holzmacher, a huge football enthusiast, is Joe Burrow’s long-time girlfriend. She also cheered him on during the 2022 Super Bowl run, sporting Burrow’s number nine jersey. Since fans want to know more about the footballer’s girlfriend, we delve into her background in this Olivia Holzmacher wiki.
Bears QB Justin Fields’ shoulder injury saga gets eye-opening twist
Justin Fields has been having an excellent second year in the league for the Chicago Bears. After a ho-hum first season with the team, Fields has found his groove, using his abilities to wreak havoc on defenses. Unfortunately, the QB seemingly suffered a devastating shoulder injury after Week 11. Initially, reports said that Justin Fields […] The post Bears QB Justin Fields’ shoulder injury saga gets eye-opening twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Video: Controversial Ejection In Bengals vs. Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals are going to hold on against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Pittsburgh made a late run at a comeback, but ultimately, Cincinnati was able to secure an onside kick and secure the road game victory. On that onside kick, a Steelers player was ejected for a...
Look: Joe Burrow Arrives At Acrisure Stadium For Bengals' Matchup With Steelers
PITTSBURGH — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is hoping to lead Cincinnati past Pittsburgh on Sunday. He wore his "Straight Outta Scranton" hoodie to Acrisure Stadium for the game. Check out video of him arriving below.
NFL World Is Furious With CBS's Decision Today
The Dallas Cowboys are thumping the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, but no one is getting to see the end of it. With the Cowboys leading the Vikings, 37-3, in the third quarter on Sunday afternoon, CBS decided to cut away from the game and put the Bengals at Steelers game on.
Is It Over for the Steelers?
Players, history and performance tell us where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand right now.
Nick Sirianni Jumped on the Eagles Bench to Yell to Fans After Win Over Colts
VIDEO: Nick Sirianni yelling at fans after Eagles beat Colts.
NFL World Furious With Terrible Penalty On Sunday
Bad penalty calls are always frustrating to watch, but they're especially annoying when the referee appears to fall for a player who's acting. A terrible unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Jets at Patriots game on Sunday. The referee appeared to fall for an acting job. NFL fans have...
NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Get Benched
The New York Jets and the New England Patriots have played one of the worst games of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon. It's New York 3, New England 3 on Sunday. We could be heading into overtime. No one needs that. Jets fans are even calling for quarterback Zach...
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Going Viral On Sunday
Sunday night's NFL contest will be a fun one. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play on "Sunday Night Football." Ahead of kickoff, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, is trending on social media. Gracie Hunt, who was Miss Kansas USA, was...
‘Flush it’: Kliff Kingsbury reacts to Cardinals getting punked by 49ers
There’s been talk in recent weeks that the Arizona Cardinals play as a more cohesive unit without their franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. Some pundits thought that 36-year old backup Colt McCoy could seamlessly fill in Murray’s shoes, potentially leading the Cardinals to yet another victory like he did during their Week 10 win over the […] The post ‘Flush it’: Kliff Kingsbury reacts to Cardinals getting punked by 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns' season 'is gone right now' following loss to Buffalo Bills
DETROIT — Hello everybody from Ford Field in downtown Detroit, which turns out to be the home away from home for the Buffalo Bills. They rally against the Browns by the end of the first half and then dominate the game in the second half to come away with a much-needed 31-23 win to halt a two-game losing streak.
Updated Steelers 2023 NFL draft picks
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 37-30 on Sunday, dropping their season record to a woeful 3-7. If there is anything positive to glean from how bad this season is going, there is a real possibility Pittsburgh is going to land three real difference-makers in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft.
