PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — Bengals receiverTyler Boyd has earned game balls throughout his career, but he’s never taken one for himself. That changed on Sunday night. The Pittsburgh native fielded an onside kick in the final minute to lock up the 37-30 win and kept the ball for himself. He walked into the locker room clutching it with both arms and it sat next to him at his locker while speaking to reporters.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO