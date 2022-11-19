ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

saturdaydownsouth.com

Albert Regis, Texas A&M DL, speaks about containing Jayden Daniels and having 'juice' at Kyle Field

Albert Regis knows this season has been a tough one at Texas A&M, but the defensive line keeps a balanced perspective. Speaking with reporters on Monday ahead of the LSU game, Regis said, “emotionally, there have been ups and downs, but that’s life. Every day you wake up, it’s a blessing that you do. Each day will have ups and downs.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M edge rusher, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal

Texas A&M is seeing one of its edge rushers enter the transfer portal when it opens in December. Donell Harris Jr., a former 4-star recruit, announced his decision on Monday. “I’m forever thankful for Texas A&M University, Coach Fisher, staff, teammates, and all of the Aggie fans…With that being said, I’ll be entering into the transfer portal, seeking different opportunities,” Harris wrote on Twitter.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
bcgavel.com

Men's Hockey Defeats UMass Lowell 3-2

Looking to move to .500 in Hockey East play, Boston College Men’s Hockey defeated UMass Lowell Tuesday night 3 to 2. The Eagles wasted no time in getting the scoring underway, as freshman and 5th overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft Cutter Gauthier scored on a wrist shot from the left wing to make it a 1-0 game. He dominated the game when he was on the ice, generating multiple Grade A scoring chances.
LOWELL, MA
WBUR

Candidates seeking recounts in 2 state rep. races

Candidates in two Massachusetts House races, each apparently decided by only 10 votes, want elections officials to take another look at the thousands of ballots cast. Kristin Kassner of Hamilton, who challenged a sitting North Shore incumbent, and Andrew Shepherd of Townsend, who bid for an open Nashoba Valley seat, submitted petitions asking for districtwide recounts in their contests, according to a spokesperson for Secretary of State William Galvin.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
BOSTON, MA
thereminder.com

Ancient structures, new enigmas in Shutesbury

SHUTESBURY – Born into the farming life, David was still a boy when he learned about the ancient stone mysteries in the forest. “It’s just one of those things if you own land in this part of the country,” David – who chose to omit his last name – said. “There’s a lot of these things. There’s probably some that people are not really talking about. Probably some that haven’t been discovered.”
SHUTESBURY, MA
NECN

Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?

If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
WATERBURY, CT
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

PizzaPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Massachusetts and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely drop by next time you are around, if you have never tasted their delicious food.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester picks Springfield official to lead Division of Public Health

WORCESTER — Soloe Dennis will be the new director of the Worcester Division of Public Health beginning Dec. 5, city officials announced Tuesday. Dennis, who has been deputy commissioner for the Department of Health and Human Services in Springfield since 2016, will succeed Acting Director Zachary Dyer. He had led the division since Karyn Clark's departure in June. ...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Crews respond to Worcester fire

Firefighters responded to a fire in a multi-story building on Coral Street in Worcester Monday evening. Firefighters responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and were able to knock down the fire around 30 minutes later. There were no injuries reported but a segment of the third-floor wall could be...
WORCESTER, MA
WSBS

These Are the Top Ten Healthiest Counties in Massachusetts

Berkshire County has plenty of ways to get outside and exercise and a bevy of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple that with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries up and down the county, and there is really no excuse not to live a healthy and active lifestyle living in The Berkshires. But just how healthy is Berkshire County?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

