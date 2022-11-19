Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Albert Regis, Texas A&M DL, speaks about containing Jayden Daniels and having 'juice' at Kyle Field
Albert Regis knows this season has been a tough one at Texas A&M, but the defensive line keeps a balanced perspective. Speaking with reporters on Monday ahead of the LSU game, Regis said, “emotionally, there have been ups and downs, but that’s life. Every day you wake up, it’s a blessing that you do. Each day will have ups and downs.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly previews Texas A&M, says Week 13 bout is 'their bowl game'
Texas A&M has been one of the most surprising teams in college football this season. And not in a good way. The Aggies were an AP Preseason top 10 team with a strong roster and what was at the time believed to be a strong coaching staff that was built for a great season in the SEC West.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M edge rusher, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal
Texas A&M is seeing one of its edge rushers enter the transfer portal when it opens in December. Donell Harris Jr., a former 4-star recruit, announced his decision on Monday. “I’m forever thankful for Texas A&M University, Coach Fisher, staff, teammates, and all of the Aggie fans…With that being said, I’ll be entering into the transfer portal, seeking different opportunities,” Harris wrote on Twitter.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum address what's next for Jimbo Fisher after 'disaster of a season'
Matt Barrie and Paul Finebaum talked Sunday on the future of Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher after what has been a nightmarish season, something Barrie described as a “disaster of a season.”. Barrie said that if he were the athletic staff, the biggest question he would ask is “Can...
bcgavel.com
Men's Hockey Defeats UMass Lowell 3-2
Looking to move to .500 in Hockey East play, Boston College Men’s Hockey defeated UMass Lowell Tuesday night 3 to 2. The Eagles wasted no time in getting the scoring underway, as freshman and 5th overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft Cutter Gauthier scored on a wrist shot from the left wing to make it a 1-0 game. He dominated the game when he was on the ice, generating multiple Grade A scoring chances.
MassLive.com
Date set for Springfield Central football’s Division I championship at Gillette Stadium
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central will return to its second home, Gillette Stadium, early next month. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we...
Daily Collegian
Demonstrators gather, call for engineering student’s arrest charges to be dropped
On the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 21, over 40 students gathered outside of the University of Massachusetts Student Union to speak out against the charges brought against a UMass engineering student of color in early November and against other racially-motivated incidents happening on campus. The demonstration was held alongside a...
WBUR
Candidates seeking recounts in 2 state rep. races
Candidates in two Massachusetts House races, each apparently decided by only 10 votes, want elections officials to take another look at the thousands of ballots cast. Kristin Kassner of Hamilton, who challenged a sitting North Shore incumbent, and Andrew Shepherd of Townsend, who bid for an open Nashoba Valley seat, submitted petitions asking for districtwide recounts in their contests, according to a spokesperson for Secretary of State William Galvin.
Think You’re A Smart Cookie? Guess What Massachusetts’ Favorite Cookie Is
Hey, Berkshire County, here's a question: Are you a cookie connoisseur? And I don't mean occasionally grabbing some boring old chocolate chip cookies as a snack(not that I don't LOVE me some "boring old chocolate chip cookies"!) or an Oreo or two for a sugar boost on your way out the door.
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
thereminder.com
Ancient structures, new enigmas in Shutesbury
SHUTESBURY – Born into the farming life, David was still a boy when he learned about the ancient stone mysteries in the forest. “It’s just one of those things if you own land in this part of the country,” David – who chose to omit his last name – said. “There’s a lot of these things. There’s probably some that people are not really talking about. Probably some that haven’t been discovered.”
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
MGM Springfield applies for in-person, online sports betting
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has received 15 sports wagering operator applications. They have set a goal of beginning in-person betting by January and online betting by March.
NECN
Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts
PizzaPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Massachusetts and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely drop by next time you are around, if you have never tasted their delicious food.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Worcester picks Springfield official to lead Division of Public Health
WORCESTER — Soloe Dennis will be the new director of the Worcester Division of Public Health beginning Dec. 5, city officials announced Tuesday. Dennis, who has been deputy commissioner for the Department of Health and Human Services in Springfield since 2016, will succeed Acting Director Zachary Dyer. He had led the division since Karyn Clark's departure in June. ...
Historical prediction by global asteroid warning system
For only the sixth time in history a one meter space object was seen by global warning systems before it made impact with Earth. According to the European Force the object, temporarily designated as C8FF042, could be seen in the skies Niagara Falls, Canada.
Crews respond to Worcester fire
Firefighters responded to a fire in a multi-story building on Coral Street in Worcester Monday evening. Firefighters responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and were able to knock down the fire around 30 minutes later. There were no injuries reported but a segment of the third-floor wall could be...
WSBS
These Are the Top Ten Healthiest Counties in Massachusetts
Berkshire County has plenty of ways to get outside and exercise and a bevy of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple that with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries up and down the county, and there is really no excuse not to live a healthy and active lifestyle living in The Berkshires. But just how healthy is Berkshire County?
Comments / 0