Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Suspect in woman’s fatal shooting near downtown nightclub surrenders, is charged with murder
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 37-year-old suspect has surrendered himself to law enforcement officials after the fatal shooting Sunday of Nicole Olsen near a downtown nightclub. The suspect, Dustin Pedersen, has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a single count...
Gephardt Daily
Police ID woman shot, killed outside nightclub in downtown Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officials have confirmed the victim of the fatal shooting outside a downtown nightclub early Sunday morning was a woman named Nicole Olsen. “Our investigation remains ongoing,” the SLCPD tweet says. “There is no other information...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD releases video of Nov. 8 OICI incident; says man shot expected to live
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police have released body-worn camera footage from the department’s Officer Involved Critical incident Nov. 8 of this year in a garage near a residence in the East Central neighborhood of the city. The partially redacted...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police identify Herriman man shot, killed after shooting at officers, neighboring homes
HERRIMAN, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the 38-year-old Herriman man shot and killed by law enforcement after shooting at officers and neighboring homes Sunday. Alma Worthington was shot and killed about 9:15 p.m. following a 5 1/2-hour standoff with police at his home at...
Gephardt Daily
Issues between dogs leads to owner’s stabbing
HERRIMAN, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A dispute between two men and their dogs in a popular Herriman dog park led to last week’s stabbing, which police are still sorting out with prosecutors. The dispute Nov. 17 began as a verbal altercation over their dogs’ behavior...
Gephardt Daily
U of U police release details on residence hall ‘threat’ incident, apology for communication delays
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah police and the student housing office have released additional information on a residence hall incident over the weekend that sparked rumors of an active shooter. There was never an active shooter in the incident, which began...
Gephardt Daily
Suspects in custody in alleged Kearns shakedown, kidnapping; victim rescued during traffic stop
KEARNS, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three men are in custody after an alleged kidnapping attempt in Salt Lake County Saturday night, which began at a Kearns residence near 4300 West 5300 South and ended in a traffic stop near 5400 South and Bangerter Highway. According to...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Herriman man shot, killed after firing at officers, residences
HERRIMAN, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 38-year-old Herriman man fired shots at police and neighboring residences before being shot and killed by officers Sunday night. Herriman police responded about 3:45 p.m. to the area of 13000 South and 5100 West, where a man had...
Gephardt Daily
Dump truck rollover near Park City
PARK CITY, Utah, Nov 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — As dump truck rollovers go, this one went well. They sound bad enough on the radio, and Monday’s dispatched around 2:30 p.m. brought the response of two Park City Fire Department engines bringing EMTs, an ambulance, plus Park City police and the Utah Highway Patrol.
Gephardt Daily
Multiple agencies respond, find no victims after rollover crash in Willard
WILLARD, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Willard City Fire officials dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover on the west side of Interstate 15 Sunday found no victims in or near a pickup truck that rolled into a canal. “Upon arrival, no occupants were found so we searched the...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden teacher, arts community member dies after apparent accidental shooting
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The northern Utah arts community is mourning the loss of a performer and teacher who touched many lives before her death from an accidental shooting this weekend in Ogden. “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Jaycee Gray Trivino,”...
Gephardt Daily
Pond drained, entrance closed at Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park for repairs, construction
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Visitors at Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park will notice some temporary changes for repairs and trail construction. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to repair a gate that regulates water levels, Salt Lake City’s Public Lands Department confirmed.
Gephardt Daily
Utah County crews extinguish morning fire at Orem salon
OREM, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from four Utah County fire agencies teamed up to extinguish a fire at an Orem salon and day spa Saturday morning. Crews responded at 6:04 a.m. to a fire at Seasons Salon and Day Spa, 934 N. State, according a Facebook post from the Orem Fire Department.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Silver Alert canceled for Kaysville man
KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 — A Silver Alert issued Monday for 80-year-old Jesus “Jessie” Nieves has been canceled by Kaysville police. The department shared no additional information on the cancelation.
Gephardt Daily
Hogle Zoo animals to smash pumpkins on Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Smashing pumpkins comes to Hogle Zoo this Thanksgiving. Not the Chicago alt-rock band. This event is the exotic Zoo residents versus the orange, gourd-family produce. “Discover a unique family tradition as elephants, apes, lions, otters and other animals smash,...
Gephardt Daily
University of Utah partners with U.S. Air Force on engineering education
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah College of Engineering has announced a partnership with the U.S. Air Force to create learning opportunities for students. The partnership allows university faculty and students to work more closely with Air Force researchers on a...
Gephardt Daily
‘Black Panther’ writer-director Ryan Coogler, others to be honored at Sundance Film Festival opening fundraiser
PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sundance Film Festival has announced guests to be honored at an opening night celebration: A Taste of Sundance presented by IMDbPro. The event, with tickets starting at $1,300 per seat, is planned as a fundraiser for the Sundance Institute’s...
