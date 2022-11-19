ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Gephardt Daily

Issues between dogs leads to owner’s stabbing

HERRIMAN, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A dispute between two men and their dogs in a popular Herriman dog park led to last week’s stabbing, which police are still sorting out with prosecutors. The dispute Nov. 17 began as a verbal altercation over their dogs’ behavior...
HERRIMAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police: Herriman man shot, killed after firing at officers, residences

HERRIMAN, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 38-year-old Herriman man fired shots at police and neighboring residences before being shot and killed by officers Sunday night. Herriman police responded about 3:45 p.m. to the area of 13000 South and 5100 West, where a man had...
HERRIMAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Dump truck rollover near Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — As dump truck rollovers go, this one went well. They sound bad enough on the radio, and Monday’s dispatched around 2:30 p.m. brought the response of two Park City Fire Department engines bringing EMTs, an ambulance, plus Park City police and the Utah Highway Patrol.
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Utah County crews extinguish morning fire at Orem salon

OREM, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from four Utah County fire agencies teamed up to extinguish a fire at an Orem salon and day spa Saturday morning. Crews responded at 6:04 a.m. to a fire at Seasons Salon and Day Spa, 934 N. State, according a Facebook post from the Orem Fire Department.
OREM, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Silver Alert canceled for Kaysville man

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 — A Silver Alert issued Monday for 80-year-old Jesus “Jessie” Nieves has been canceled by Kaysville police. The department shared no additional information on the cancelation.
KAYSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Hogle Zoo animals to smash pumpkins on Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Smashing pumpkins comes to Hogle Zoo this Thanksgiving. Not the Chicago alt-rock band. This event is the exotic Zoo residents versus the orange, gourd-family produce. “Discover a unique family tradition as elephants, apes, lions, otters and other animals smash,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

