The Pickens County Tornadoes had their sights set on one thing and that was to win and advance. The team entered Friday night as it hosted the Marion County Red Raiders. The game got off to a good start after a big opening kickoff return near midfield. Then the game started to go downhill. A couple plays later, the Red Raiders were intercepted giving the Tornadoes their first opportunity to strike. Quarterback Demarkis Giles threw a perfect pass to Xzavian Hood and snagged the ball over two defenders to get on the score board first.

REFORM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO