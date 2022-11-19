Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit goes all in on Vanderbilt beating Tennessee, says Vols are 'fighting amongst themselves'
Kirk Herbstreit did not hide his “Super Dog” pick for ESPN’s “College GameDay” show on Saturday when the ESPN personalities pick underdog teams. This week it’s Vanderbilt, and Herbstreit added during the College Football Playoff rankings show that he will pick Vanderbilt outright to beat Tennessee.
College Football World Reacts To Scholarship Controversy
The University of Florida pulled a quarterback commit's scholarship offer over a video this weekend. Marcus Stokes, a four-star quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, was committed to Florida. However, the Gators pulled his offer, when a video surfaced showing him rapping the N-word. The class of 2023 recruit has...
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from the Gators' Loss to Vanderbilt
Examining the good, the bad and the ugly from an ugly Gators loss in Nashville to Vanderbilt.
Florida State opens as more than a touchdown favorite over rival Florida
The Seminoles have an opportunity to snap a three-game losing streak against their bitter rival on Friday night.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC fines South Carolina and Vanderbilt following upset wins
SEC fines have been a regular sight this season, most notably for Tennessee following the win over Alabama, but the Vols haven’t been the only one. The SEC added to that ledger on Sunday afternoon when it announced that South Carolina and Vanderbilt were each fined for field-storming incidents after wins against Florida and Tennessee. There are 3 levels of fines: $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second and $250,000 for a third.
Gator Country
Monstrous 2nd half leads Florida to first win at Florida State since 2012
Florida defeated Florida State 76-67 behind a huge 2nd half from the Gators on Friday night. Todd Golden’s squad went on a 33-5 run after halftime and outscored FSU 50-24 in the 2nd half to come back from a late-first half 19-point deficit to win the game. It marked the fourth-largest comeback in program history and second-largest for the Gators on the road.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier sends message to Florida fans, reminds that the Gators 'have a lot of work to do'
Billy Napier is preaching patience at Florida, as fan frustration bubbled up again following the loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. At his Monday press conference, Napier gave a message to fans and said, “One day at a time, one person at a time. We’re going to get it done. … We’re like many staffs in the history of this game, we’re in Year 1 with a lot of work to do.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum evaluate Tennessee following upset loss
The college football world was shaken up Saturday night as South Carolina upset No. 5 Tennessee, which seemed like a lock to win out and make the College Football Playoff. Fans and members of the media reacted to the loss throughout the night and Sunday morning. Matt Barrie and Paul Finebaum gave their evaluations of the Vols Sunday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's huge win over Tennessee exactly how you'd expect
Steve Spurrier is one of the best when it comes to one-liners against Tennessee. So when Spurrier’s former program, South Carolina, upset the Vols at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Spurrier couldn’t resist giving a predictable reaction. “I almost felt sorry for Tennessee,” Spurrier said, according to Gene Sapakoff...
wvua23.com
Pickens County advances after steamrolling Marion County in playoff duel
The Pickens County Tornadoes had their sights set on one thing and that was to win and advance. The team entered Friday night as it hosted the Marion County Red Raiders. The game got off to a good start after a big opening kickoff return near midfield. Then the game started to go downhill. A couple plays later, the Red Raiders were intercepted giving the Tornadoes their first opportunity to strike. Quarterback Demarkis Giles threw a perfect pass to Xzavian Hood and snagged the ball over two defenders to get on the score board first.
WCJB
University of Florida stream turns green, officials search for leak
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students noticed something strange about a creek on campus - the water is green. UF officials say the color is a sign of something wrong but is not dangerous. The stream off of Gale Lemerand Drive next to the physics building is bright...
Smith brings leadership and determination as new head coach for Lake Weir High girls basketball program
Basketball has been a huge part of Briana Smith’s life for as long as she can remember, and now it is her turn to teach the game as she takes over the head coaching job for the Lake Weir High School Hurricanes girls varsity basketball team. Smith, 31, grew...
WCJB
Florida appeals court sides with UF in campus COVID-19 shutdown case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A divided appeals court Tuesday rejected a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal came as...
WCJB
University of Florida opens a new midwifery practice
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new midwifery practice is operating at the University of Florida. Midwives are seeing patients at UF Health women’s centers at Springhill, Medical Plaza and Heath Brook in Ocala. It’s through the new UF Health midwifery group. The care had previously been available at...
WCJB
Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF. Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.
WCJB
Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville’s city audit controversy, explained
After delayed financial reports to the state, the Gainesville city auditor’s resignation and planned international commission trips, some local residents are worried about their tax dollars. Four successive issues led to local concern: a formal letter from the state about late city financial reports, three city commissioners traveling to...
Grotesque looking fish found dead in Florida waterway
Independent Florida Alligator
Driver hits, kills pedestrian on West University Avenue
A male pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle outside of the Seagle Building Friday evening, police said. A vehicle traveling east on West University Avenue struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road without using a crosswalk around 10:47 p.m., Gainesville Police Department evening shift commander Lonnie Scott Jr. said.
ocala-news.com
Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving
Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
