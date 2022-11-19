ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scholarship Controversy

The University of Florida pulled a quarterback commit's scholarship offer over a video this weekend. Marcus Stokes, a four-star quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, was committed to Florida. However, the Gators pulled his offer, when a video surfaced showing him rapping the N-word. The class of 2023 recruit has...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC fines South Carolina and Vanderbilt following upset wins

SEC fines have been a regular sight this season, most notably for Tennessee following the win over Alabama, but the Vols haven’t been the only one. The SEC added to that ledger on Sunday afternoon when it announced that South Carolina and Vanderbilt were each fined for field-storming incidents after wins against Florida and Tennessee. There are 3 levels of fines: $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second and $250,000 for a third.
NASHVILLE, TN
Gator Country

Monstrous 2nd half leads Florida to first win at Florida State since 2012

Florida defeated Florida State 76-67 behind a huge 2nd half from the Gators on Friday night. Todd Golden’s squad went on a 33-5 run after halftime and outscored FSU 50-24 in the 2nd half to come back from a late-first half 19-point deficit to win the game. It marked the fourth-largest comeback in program history and second-largest for the Gators on the road.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier sends message to Florida fans, reminds that the Gators 'have a lot of work to do'

Billy Napier is preaching patience at Florida, as fan frustration bubbled up again following the loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. At his Monday press conference, Napier gave a message to fans and said, “One day at a time, one person at a time. We’re going to get it done. … We’re like many staffs in the history of this game, we’re in Year 1 with a lot of work to do.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum evaluate Tennessee following upset loss

The college football world was shaken up Saturday night as South Carolina upset No. 5 Tennessee, which seemed like a lock to win out and make the College Football Playoff. Fans and members of the media reacted to the loss throughout the night and Sunday morning. Matt Barrie and Paul Finebaum gave their evaluations of the Vols Sunday.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvua23.com

Pickens County advances after steamrolling Marion County in playoff duel

The Pickens County Tornadoes had their sights set on one thing and that was to win and advance. The team entered Friday night as it hosted the Marion County Red Raiders. The game got off to a good start after a big opening kickoff return near midfield. Then the game started to go downhill. A couple plays later, the Red Raiders were intercepted giving the Tornadoes their first opportunity to strike. Quarterback Demarkis Giles threw a perfect pass to Xzavian Hood and snagged the ball over two defenders to get on the score board first.
REFORM, AL
WCJB

Florida appeals court sides with UF in campus COVID-19 shutdown case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A divided appeals court Tuesday rejected a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal came as...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

University of Florida opens a new midwifery practice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new midwifery practice is operating at the University of Florida. Midwives are seeing patients at UF Health women’s centers at Springhill, Medical Plaza and Heath Brook in Ocala. It’s through the new UF Health midwifery group. The care had previously been available at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF. Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville’s city audit controversy, explained

After delayed financial reports to the state, the Gainesville city auditor’s resignation and planned international commission trips, some local residents are worried about their tax dollars. Four successive issues led to local concern: a formal letter from the state about late city financial reports, three city commissioners traveling to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Driver hits, kills pedestrian on West University Avenue

A male pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle outside of the Seagle Building Friday evening, police said. A vehicle traveling east on West University Avenue struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road without using a crosswalk around 10:47 p.m., Gainesville Police Department evening shift commander Lonnie Scott Jr. said.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving

Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
MARION COUNTY, FL

