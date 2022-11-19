Several large fires burned in Marion County Monday fueled by dry vegetation and brisk winds. Kell Fire Chief Lonnie McDaneld says a 30 by 50 foot pole barn burned on the Louis Jolly property at 10458 East Rileyville Road north of Dix. He reports the roof was already caving in upon their arrival. No one was home at the time and a neighbor reported the fire. The cause is unknown. McDaneld says a lawn mower, four wheeler, Jon boat, as well tools inside were all destroyed. Firemen were able to keep the fire away from a camper. Salem, Mt. Vernon City, Centralia Fire Protection District, Jefferson Fire, and Bluford all provided mutual aid at the scene while Wayne City covered the Kell Station in the event of another fire. The fire call came in at 12:34 Monday afternoon with firemen on the scene until 3:05 pm.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO