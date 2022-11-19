Read full article on original website
14news.com
PCSO: Two dead, one injured in Posey Co. crash
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) -A fatal crash happened in Posey County Tuesday night where two people died and one was taken to the hospital. Sheriff Tom Latham tells us that a crash along West Franklin Road just south of State Road 62 is still under investigation after the crash earlier this evening.
14news.com
Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Family members describe Landon Heck as a normal, happy-go-lucky 15-year-old who loves basketball and has a big heart. Since he was young, he’s been close with his grandparents, which is what makes a phone call like the one Dena and Tim Rowans received that much harder to fathom.
kbsi23.com
3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning in Jefferson County. Christine E. Mason, 24, from Chicago was driving a 2009 gray Nissan Altima southbound on Interstate 57 near milepost 92. She struck the rear end of a camper being pulled by...
wsiu.org
A Marion teen died in a crash in Carbondale
A Marion teenager died late Saturday night in a single vehicle crash in Carbondale. Police say 18-year-old Trace Bittle passed away at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale on Sunday. Officers responded to East Walnut Street near Village Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday where they found the vehicle overturned and Bittle...
Pedestrian hit on 41 identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
14news.com
Mother of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose sentencing moved
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of a three-year-old girl who died after getting ahold of a fentanyl pill was set to be sentenced on Wednesday, but sentencing has now been rescheduled. Makaylee Opperman accepted a plea deal in the death of Kamari Opperman, who died in October 2021, leading...
kbsi23.com
Wanted Zeigler man arrested in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Zeigler man faces a drug charge after he was arrested. Kaleb L. Flood, 29, of Zeigler was wanted on a felony warrant for theft. He was additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities received an...
Deaconess physician loses license after recent allegations
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A law firm alleges yet another Deaconess physician has accessed protected health information of women he was romantically interested in. This claim mirrors one from earlier this year in which an Evansville Deaconess doctor faced similar accusations of privacy breaches. This claim, however, crosses over the bridge into Henderson. Ladendorf Law, […]
wrul.com
Poshard Sentenced To Five Years In The Illinois Department Of Corrections
The Carmi Christmas Elf Thief will spend up to 5 years behind bars for his crime. 30 year old Daniel Poshard was handed his sentence Monday afternoon in White County court. Poshard was arrested on November 10th following an investigation by Carmi Police and charged with a Class 2 felony of Burglary. Thousands of dollars worth of footwear were stolen from a storage unit where the non profit was keeping footwear intended for children and young adults. In addition to the sentence, States Attorney Denton Aud says Poshard has been recommended for substance abuse treatment while serving his time. Court costs along with $7,000 in restitution were also made part of Poshard’s sentence. Judge t Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
KFVS12
Police investigating deadly crash in Carbondale
A Caruthersville woman faces several charges, including credit card theft. Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), crews are on the scene of a deadly crash at the southbound 75.8 mile marker of I-55. Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on...
wish989.com
Jury Finds Gardner Guilty of Murder
MT. VERNON – After only two hours of deliberation Thursday, a Jefferson County Jury found a 31-year-old Woodlawn man guilty of the 2021 murder of Jamarco Foulks at a Mt. Vernon bar. Multiple video clips were projected onto a big screen in the courtroom and State’s Attorney Sean Featherstun...
KFVS12
West Frankfort firefighters investigate ventilation smoke issue at junior high school
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - School leaders and firefighters are reassuring parents that their students are safe as they investigate an issue with an HVAC unit at Central Junior High School. According to the school, junior high students were evacuated to the Frankfort Intermediate School (FIS) gymnasium shortly after 8:30...
14news.com
Henderson City Council approves lease of Jefferson Elementary School
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson City Commissioners approved the lease of the old Jefferson Elementary School to the police department Tuesday. Police Chief Sean McKinney presented his reasons for the school’s usefulness to the city commissioners. Officials say the main purpose of having this building active school shooter training.
wevv.com
Union County woman identified as victim in fatal fire
Authorities in Union County, Kentucky, have identified the woman who died in Monday morning's fire. The Union County Coroner's Office says 53-year-old Mary W. Spaulding was the woman who died in the fire. Officials said the fire broke out at a home on Madison Street in Uniontown early Monday morning...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, November 22nd, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 27-year-old man who said he was homeless for violation of an order of protection. Brian Scott was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail after allegedly going into a business where a person protected by the order was employed. Salem Police arrested 53-year-old Bryan Hester...
kbsi23.com
southernillinoisnow.com
Fires keep Marion County fire departments busy
Several large fires burned in Marion County Monday fueled by dry vegetation and brisk winds. Kell Fire Chief Lonnie McDaneld says a 30 by 50 foot pole barn burned on the Louis Jolly property at 10458 East Rileyville Road north of Dix. He reports the roof was already caving in upon their arrival. No one was home at the time and a neighbor reported the fire. The cause is unknown. McDaneld says a lawn mower, four wheeler, Jon boat, as well tools inside were all destroyed. Firemen were able to keep the fire away from a camper. Salem, Mt. Vernon City, Centralia Fire Protection District, Jefferson Fire, and Bluford all provided mutual aid at the scene while Wayne City covered the Kell Station in the event of another fire. The fire call came in at 12:34 Monday afternoon with firemen on the scene until 3:05 pm.
Hit-and-run leaves victims injured in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say several people were hurt after a hit-and-run accident Saturday afternoon in Evansville. According to one of the victims, they were driving along SR66 when a very large SUV hit their vehicle and kept going. Officers say the victim’s Dodge Caravan had heavy damage to theleft side of the vehicle, […]
