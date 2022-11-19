Southwest Texas Junior College Inaugural Clinical Medical Assistant Program Graduates 11 Students on November 18, 2022

Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Scholarship honors life of Robb Elementary victim Makenna Elrod Seiler
UVALDE, Texas – Dream big, love bigger. That’s how Makenna Elrod Seiler’s parents want you to remember their little girl, who was one of the victims in the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde on May 24. ”The animals that are on her mural, that’s her dog, Bailey,...
epbusinessjournal.com
City of Eagle Pass Prepares for Influx of Tourists and Visitors for the 2024 Solar Eclipse
(PRESS RELEASE) Eagle Pass, TX – Mayor Rolando Salinas, Jr. and the City Council took action at the City Council meeting held on Thursday, November 17 in efforts to prepare for the influx of tourists that will visit Eagle Pass to view the 2024 Solar Eclipse. The solar eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024. The City of Eagle Pass has already begun to receive calls regarding the availability of hotels in our area.
tpr.org
Uvalde CISD officer who tried to save wife who died in the Robb Elementary School shooting resigns
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. Eva Mirales was one of the two teachers along with 19 children killed in the May 24th shooting. Her...
Woman dead after being stabbed, Dimmit officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was killed Friday after being stabbed by another woman she lived with, officials said. Dimmit County Sheriff's Office responded to the 600 block of Milam Street in Asherton for reports of the stabbing just before 2 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they found...
