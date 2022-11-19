ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Southwest Texas Junior College Inaugural Clinical Medical Assistant Program Graduates 11 Students on November 18, 2022

epbusinessjournal.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
epbusinessjournal.com

City of Eagle Pass Prepares for Influx of Tourists and Visitors for the 2024 Solar Eclipse

(PRESS RELEASE) Eagle Pass, TX – Mayor Rolando Salinas, Jr. and the City Council took action at the City Council meeting held on Thursday, November 17 in efforts to prepare for the influx of tourists that will visit Eagle Pass to view the 2024 Solar Eclipse. The solar eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024. The City of Eagle Pass has already begun to receive calls regarding the availability of hotels in our area.
EAGLE PASS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy