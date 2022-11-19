Read full article on original website
WRAL
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father's execution
ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father's death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005....
San Diego Union-Tribune
Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban
The Georgia Supreme Court has reinstated the state's ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy
