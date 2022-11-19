Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Mock Trial Team Qualifies for State
The Knoxville eighth grade Mock Trial Team has qualified for State. State competition will be Wednesday, November 30th through Friday, December 2nd at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. Regional action for the teams was held in Marshalltown November 12th. The Knoxville 8th grade team was third out of...
kniakrls.com
Simpson Basketball Teams Swept by Loras in Conference Openers
The Simpson College basketball teams opened American Rivers Conference play Tuesday night against Loras College and both teams fell to the Duhawks. The Storm women lost 45-41, while the men dropped their game 80-69. For the Simpson women, Tuesday night’s loss marked the first time the Storm have lost in...
kniakrls.com
Simpson Women’s Wrestling Goes 5-1 at Lindenwood Duals
The Simpson College women’s wrestling team won five of six duals at the Lindenwood Duals on Sunday. The Storm (5-2) collected wins over Westminster (22-18), Eureka (41-12), Ozarks (39-12), Fontbonne (48-0) and Quincy (30-17). Kyla Pattillo went 5-0 on the day, while Jenna Joseph and Yalixza Gonzalez also had five victories throughout the day. The Storm will next travel to William Penn University in Oskaloosa for a tournament on December 10th.
kniakrls.com
Central Basketball Squads Fall on the Road Tuesday
Red-hot shooting propelled Illinois College to a 97-68 win over the Central College women’s basketball team, while visions of a big road victory faded down the stretch as undefeated Bethany Lutheran College outlasted the Dutch men’s basketball team 79-74 Tuesday night. The Dutch women (2-3) got 18 points...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Girls Basketball, Girls Wrestling in Action Tonight
The Indianola girls basketball team gets their season started tonight on the road at Des Moines East, while the girls wrestling team continues their debut campaign at Norwalk. The Indians girls wrestlers had their program opening meet last week at Ballard, and will match up with some familiar names tonight at Norwalk, facing not only their Warren County rivals in the Warriors but also Martensdale-St. Mary’s, and Little Hawkeye Conference rivals Pella and DCG among many others.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Girls Basketball Falls In Season Opener at Montezuma
The Pella Christian girls basketball team began their season Tuesday night at Class 1A’s #11 ranked Montezuma and were unable to pull off the upset, falling 56-42. The Eagles got out to an early 7-0 lead over the Bravettes early in the first quarter, but Montezuma battled back to take the lead 13-11 at the end of the period. Pella Christian struggled offensively in the second quarter, as the Bravettes extended their lead to 28-20 at halftime. The Eagles’ deficit grew to 44-28 at the end of the third quarter. P.C. outscored Montezuma 14-12 in the final quarter but fell 56-42 in head coach Jordan Dyk’s debut.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Bowling Squads Split With Gilbert In Season Opener
The first official winter sports for Knoxville was on the bowling alleys as the Panthers hosted Gilbert at Statesmen Lanes in Oskaloosa. The girls won their season opener 1829-1678. Freshman Brigette Renard led the Knoxville charge with a high series of 295 and a high game of 156. The boys fell in their season opener to the Tigers 2899-2522. Senior Donovan Binns was high game with a 236 and high series with a 384. Coach Shaun Renard told KNIA/KRLS Sports there are a lot of new faces on both teams this year and is looking for an exciting season.
kniakrls.com
Rockets too Much for Pleasantville Girls
The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (EBF) Rockets had too much firepower for the Pleasantville Trojans to match Tuesday night in a non-conference girls’ basketball game played in Pleasantville. The Rockets beat the Trojans 67-31 behind the 20 point effort by Whitney Klyn. Pleasantville Coach Jeff Cook said the Trojans played ok early...
kniakrls.com
Triumph Martial Arts Partners with Pella Police for Advanced Self-Defense Class
Twenty-five area women recently took advantage of a Free Advanced Women’s Self-Defense seminar offered by the Pella Police Department in partnership with Triumph Martial Arts in Pella. “We are once again happy to partner with Chief McSheehy and the Pella P.D. to provide training to Pella-area women,” says Chris...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville And PCM Entertain Each Other In Girls Basketball Season Opener For The Panthers
The ball goes up for real tonight for area girls basketball squads as Knoxville will open up the season with a road game at PCM. The Panthers are coming off a 10-12 season and have 88% of their scoring back from last season led by the three-pronged effort of sisters Emma and Hannah Dunkin and Brittany Bacorn. One thing all teams will have to get used to this season is the :35 shot clock. Panthers Coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he likes the shot clock rule and it will change how teams play defense, especially teams that utilize the press.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Students Prepare for State Dance
The State Dance competition will be held in Des Moines at Hy-Vee Hall starting Wednesday, November 30 through Friday, December 2. Knoxville has six students who will be competing at state and Pleasantville has four at state dance and three more in color guard competition in Des Moines. Competing for...
kniakrls.com
Shooting Woes Doom Melcher-Dallas Girls In Season Opener
Poor shooting led to the Melcher-Dallas Girls Basketball Squad to fall to Wayne on Tuesday night 59-38. Coach Kelsey Goff told KNIA Sports both Addi Wadle and Kasyn Reed struggled to make shots. Wadle and Paetyn Anderson scored six points each to lead the Saints while Kamryn Hendrickson pulled down 11 rebounds. Melcher-Dallas is 0-1 and will host Pleasantville at Southeast Warren on Tuesday.
kniakrls.com
Trojans Open Season with Road Win at Saydel
The Pleasantville Trojans went on the road Monday night and brought home a season opening win 25-17 over the Saydel Eagles. The Trojans took control of the game early on, jumping out to a 9-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Pleasantville continued to keep the pressure on Saydel as they grew their advantage to 16-4 at the intermission. The Eagles finally reached double figures against the stingy Trojans defense late in the third quarter, but Pleasantville still held a 12 point lead at 22-10. Saydel managed to win the scoring battle in the fourth quarter 7-3, but Pleasantville prevailed to win 25-17.
myhits106.com
Cowboy Basketball Loses To Drake
The Cowboys could not overcome cold shooting in the opening 20 minutes in a 61-56 loss to Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorite Drake on Sunday afternoon in the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The Cowboys opened the second half on a 20-6 run to pull within two points in halfway through the second half.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Referees in High School Sports
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Activities Director Lee Nelson about treating referees with respect at high school sports. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Iowa Olympian Buys Massive New House [VIDEO]
Not only is this olympian from Iowa, but she is also a gold medal winner. The Des Moines native has been making Iowans proud since the age of 16 years old when she won a gold medal in the balance beam. She was also the winner of a silver medal...
Iowans welcome lower gas prices
KNOXVILLE, IOWA — Gas prices have been falling in Iowa, and across the country. In the town of Knoxville, it’s welcome news at the Knoxville Raceway, where they count on fuel to bring fans to the stands, and drivers to the track. “We’ve got the fans and the drivers, we’re affected the fans the people […]
First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline
Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
KCCI.com
Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
kniakrls.com
Simpson College Culver Public Policy Center to Host Pizza and Policy Discussion on Reproductive Rights
The Simpson College John C. Culver Public Policy Center is hosting their next Pizza and Policy Issues Briefing next week, discussing reproductive rights in the post-Roe era. The program will feature Professor Mark Kende, Director of the Drake Constitutional Law Center, and Dr. Karen Kedrowski, Director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women in Politics at Iowa State University. The program is on Tuesday, November 29th from 5:30 to 7pm in the Black Box Theatre in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus, with all invited. Free pizza and sides will be served.
Comments / 0