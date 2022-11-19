The Pella Christian girls basketball team began their season Tuesday night at Class 1A’s #11 ranked Montezuma and were unable to pull off the upset, falling 56-42. The Eagles got out to an early 7-0 lead over the Bravettes early in the first quarter, but Montezuma battled back to take the lead 13-11 at the end of the period. Pella Christian struggled offensively in the second quarter, as the Bravettes extended their lead to 28-20 at halftime. The Eagles’ deficit grew to 44-28 at the end of the third quarter. P.C. outscored Montezuma 14-12 in the final quarter but fell 56-42 in head coach Jordan Dyk’s debut.

PELLA, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO