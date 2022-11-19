Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Crews work to repair pipes after sewer overflow in Jackson near Klaus Park Village
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A rupture resulted in a sanitary sewer overflow near Klaus Park Village Subdivision. The lift station was shut down and the leak was stopped. At 4:30 p.m., crews reported that repairs would be completed later Monday night. Residents and families living near the subdivisions of...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man dies in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will name a new attorney general on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Teddy spent more than 100 days in the hospital prompting a public awareness campaign that came to be known as “Tough Like Teddy.”. Mo. Gov. Parson to name new attorney general. Updated: 2 hours ago.
kbsi23.com
Boil advisory in effect in parts of Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A boil water advisory has been issued in parts of Scott County. The advisory is in effect for the areas north and west of Oran and south and west of Chaffee due to a main line leak, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identity of the person killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Scott County Tuesday morning. Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was killed in the crash that happened at 4:43 a.m. It happened...
KFVS12
31st annual Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade scheduled for Dec. 3
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The 31st annual Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade will be Saturday, December 3. The parade will start at 6 p.m. along Illinois Avenue. According to the city, street closures for the parade start at 5 p.m. See a detour map from the city below. Other holiday events...
KFVS12
Pulaski Co., Ill. business break-in under investigation
PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after a Karnak business was broken into. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a 911 call about a possible break-in at a business on IL 169 in Karnak early Monday morning, November 21. When deputies arrived, they...
KFVS12
SEMO Food Bank nears opening new building in Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Another resource for food distribution is on the horizon as the SEMO Food Bank draws closer to opening their new facility in Jackson. Crews are working on finishing up with installing furniture, baseboards and getting everything into place. “We’re kind of finishing up the cosmetic aspect...
KFVS12
Police investigating deadly crash in Carbondale
A Caruthersville woman faces several charges, including credit card theft. Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), crews are on the scene of a deadly crash at the southbound 75.8 mile marker of I-55. Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on...
KFVS12
Parking restrictions announced ahead of Parade of Lights
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Parking will be restricted on several streets in Cape Girardeau ahead of and during the 30th Annual Parade of Lights in downtown Cape Girardeau. The parade is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 27. Beginning at 12 p.m. on Sunday, parking will...
KFVS12
City leaders approve plan to rebuild The Bubble
Parking restrictions announced ahead of Parade of Lights. Parking restrictions announced ahead of Parade of Lights. Old Town Cape Christmas tree lighting Friday night, Broadway & Fountain. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Old Town Cape Christmas tree lighting Friday night, Broadway & Fountain. Cheaper gas prices ahead of Thanksgiving. Updated:...
KFVS12
West Frankfort firefighters investigate ventilation smoke issue at junior high school
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - School leaders and firefighters are reassuring parents that their students are safe as they investigate an issue with an HVAC unit at Central Junior High School. According to the school, junior high students were evacuated to the Frankfort Intermediate School (FIS) gymnasium shortly after 8:30...
KFVS12
I-24 bridge eastbound reopened after multi-vehicle crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 24 eastbound on the I-24 Bridge reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning, November 20. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 10:18 a.m. They said two people were taken to an area hospital with “non-incapacitating injuries.”
KFVS12
Drivers going to notice lower prices at the pump for the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The busiest travel day of the year is almost upon us and those hitting the road this Thanksgiving will notice cheaper prices at the pump. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 11 cents in the past week to $3.66. According...
wsiu.org
A Marion teen died in a crash in Carbondale
A Marion teenager died late Saturday night in a single vehicle crash in Carbondale. Police say 18-year-old Trace Bittle passed away at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale on Sunday. Officers responded to East Walnut Street near Village Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday where they found the vehicle overturned and Bittle...
KFVS12
Preview of holiday events in Cape Girardeau
It is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center. Three craft fairs are taking place this weekend in Cape Girardeau. Cape Central teachers receive more...
westkentuckystar.com
Patio fire at Clinton Place impacts outside of building
A fire Saturday afternoon on the patio at Clinton Place nursing home impacted portions of the outside of the building. In a Facebook post, Hickman County Emergency Management said the fire started along a fence in the courtyard, and gusty winds caused the fire to be fully involved by the time Clinton firefighters arrived. They called for mutual aid from Hickman and Fulton County units.
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/22
Carbondale Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old. A Caruthersville woman faces several charges, including credit card theft. Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), crews are on the scene...
lutheranmuseum.com
Finding a Bride Across the Creek
On several different occasions, I have written stories in which a bride or groom from the Lutheran community around New Wells in northern Cape Girardeau County finds a mate across the Apple Creek in the southern portion of Perry County. In the early years of settlement of this area, a young man might have had to ride a horse or mule or drive a buggy or wagon across a low water part of that creek to go “a-courting” a potential bride. You will read another “cross the creek” tale today, but this one took place more recently, and the young male would likely have had the use of an automobile to cross the Apple Creek by way of a more convenient bridge.
KFVS12
Herrin’s Hometown Christmas Winter Wonderland scheduled for Nov. 26
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hometown Christmas Winter Wonderland will be Saturday, November 26. According to a release from the Herrin Chamber of Commerce, events will go from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can meet Santa, play snow games, go sock ice skating and more. Other events will include...
Comments / 0