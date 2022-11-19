On several different occasions, I have written stories in which a bride or groom from the Lutheran community around New Wells in northern Cape Girardeau County finds a mate across the Apple Creek in the southern portion of Perry County. In the early years of settlement of this area, a young man might have had to ride a horse or mule or drive a buggy or wagon across a low water part of that creek to go “a-courting” a potential bride. You will read another “cross the creek” tale today, but this one took place more recently, and the young male would likely have had the use of an automobile to cross the Apple Creek by way of a more convenient bridge.

