SkySports
Daniel Ricciardo happier with Red Bull role than F1 2023 race seat as he gets set to return 'home'
Ricciardo, an eight-time race winner and one of the biggest names in the sport, will be off the grid next year after having his McLaren deal ended early, but a deal to keep him involved in F1 in some capacity is about to be finalised. Confirmed by Red Bull's bosses...
Ousted F1 Driver Nikita Mazepin on Retirement: ‘Drink, Party on Yacht, Sleep It Off, Repeat’
GettyToday's lesson on Russian Oligarchy 101.
Jeremy Clarkson On Scary Top Gear Memory: “Very Nearly Killed James May”
Jeremy Clarkson On Scary Top Gear Memory: "Very Nearly Killed James May"
ktalnews.com
Daniel Ricciardo returns to Red Bull F1 team as test driver
Red Bull Racing announced on Wednesday it has signed Daniel Ricciardo as a reserve driver for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, and potentially beyond. In the role he will assist the team with testing and simulator work, as well as some commercial activities. He will also be first in...
Insane Off-Road Chevrolet Corvette Shows Jeremy Clarkson’s Bentley MFB Who’s Boss
A Chevrolet Corvette C4 has gone up for sale in Canada which doesn't sound like a very newsworthy piece of information, until you see what the current owners have done to it. The owners have ignored everything that gravitates most people towards the sports car such as the handling and the 0-62 mph time below […]
Lionel Messi speaks out after Argentina lose to Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi has reacted to Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Piers Morgan attacks BBC over ‘outrageously disrespectful’ Qatar World Cup coverage
Piers Morgan has called out the BBC’s coverage of the Qatar World Cup opening ceremony.Those tuning into watch the event on Sunday (20 November) instead found Gary Lineker delivering an opening monologue, in which he criticised the host country’s treatment of migrant workers as well as its record on human rights.Ahead of the first match, which was between Qatar and Ecuador, Lineker explained why the World Cup had become “the most controversial in history”.Instead of showing events from the opening ceremony, which included a divisive cameo from Morgan Freeman, Lineker presented a segment that highlighted the allegations of corruption...
Will any music stars perform in Qatar?
Several global stars have refused to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup, and with two days to go, it is still not clear who will perform. Britain's Robbie Williams, who performed at the last World Cup in Moscow, is also considered a likely participant.
Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United row 'won't shake' Portugal team at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo is confident that his row with Manchester United will not rub off on the Portuguese national team during World Cup 2022. He said: “I have no doubt that this episode of mine, or other things that happen, sometimes with other players at training, or at home ... can sometimes shake the individual player, but they won’t shake the team.”The football star’s controversial interview with Piers Morgan has more than ruffled a few feathers within the club.Portugal will face Ghana in their cup opener on Thursday, 24 November.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo says it’s ‘difficult to tell’ if he’ll be at Man United in JanuaryManchester United consider legal action after Cristiano Ronaldo bombshell interviewCristiano Ronaldo says it’s ‘difficult to tell’ if he’ll be at Man United in January
Top Gear and Grand Tour Fans Struck With Nostalgia After Recent News From Richard Hammond
The Grand Tour host Richard Hammond took to his Instagram recently to announce that he is going to be working on the last car he drove on Top Gear in the upcoming episode of Richard Hammond's Workshop. The car in question is the MGB GT.
Handsome Herve Renard and Saudi Arabia stun Argentina in all-time World Cup upset
You wouldn’t necessarily have blamed Argentina for overlooking Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener. After all, the Albiceleste were riding a 36-game unbeaten run and were tipped as one of the favorites to win the whole thing. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, came in ranked 51st in the world, having only advanced past the World Cup group stage once in its history, in 1994. But on Tuesday, the impossible happened in one of the most stunning results in World Cup history: Saudi Arabia 2, Argentina 1. It all started normally enough when Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina with a 10th-minute penalty. From...
Today at the World Cup: Qatar fall flat while England opt to take knee
After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar’s World Cup finally got under way on Sunday with defeat for the host nation.A glitzy opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, South Korean pop star Jung Kook and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, was followed by a 2-0 loss for Qatar against Ecuador.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.Message of unityTournament organisers attempted to turn the focus away from the multitude of issues that have overshadowed the long build-up to Qatar 2022 by emphasising football’s power to unite during the opening ceremony.“What brings together nations,...
Fans Demand New Content From The Grand Tour: “Would Break The Internet”
The Grand Tour host, Richard Hammond, has just revealed that he will be releasing a new TV show pilot on Sunday at 6pm as part of the DriveTribe YouTube channel and this has lead fans to call for more content from Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson, and James May.
Formula 1 Announces New All-Female F1 Academy Series
Formula 1 announced on Friday a new all-female series called F1 Academy. The goal of the new series will be to help better prepare female drivers to progress to higher levels of racing. To be clear, this isn't going to replace any of the current female racing series; instead, it will act as a Formula 4 series feeding into the higher ones.
Carscoops
McLaren Ensifera Has Been Conceived As A Hypothetical Ferrari 296 GTB Rival
This article contains renderings for a hypothetical McLaren Ensifera by Dejan Hristov that are neither related to nor endorsed by McLaren. For quite some time, Lamborghini and Ferrari were selling junior mid-engined supercars that competed directly against each other and when McLaren joined the party in 2011, it followed suit. Now, however, the brands’ respective ranges have changed, leaving us with the Lamborghini Huracan, McLaren Artura, and Ferrari F8 Tributo, all of which offer different levels of performance.
Qatar announcer reveals 67,000 fans at World Cup 2022 opener vs Ecuador.. despite stadium capacity of only 60,000
QATAR'S announcer at the Al Bayt Stadium said a whopping 67,000 people were in attendance to see the curtain raiser for the World Cup, despite the stadium's capacity being just 60,000. The Al Bayt Stadium situated in the North East of Qatar played host to the hosts being beaten 2-0...
Morgan Freeman Kicks Off Controversial World Cup With Emotional Speech As BTS’ Jungkook Performs: Video
Morgan Freeman gave an emotional speech at the opening ceremonies of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, November 20. The 85-year-old Oscar winner’s message was one of inclusivity and togetherness, which seemed to be in response to the outcry over the Gulf state hosting the event, as it retains an abysmal human rights record. Morgan’s appearance during the kickoff, which had an Olympic opening ceremony vibe, was followed by a performance from BTS‘ Jungkook.
BBC
Daniel Ricciardo: Red Bull re-sign Australian after McLaren contract terminated
Daniel Ricciardo has rejoined Red Bull as third driver for the 2023 season. The 33-year-old Australian had been looking for a way to stay in Formula 1 after his McLaren contract was terminated at the end of the season. He will assist Red Bull with testing and simulation work as...
racer.com
MEDLAND: Sebastian Vettel did the impossible
Formula 1 witnessed the end of the career of one of its most successful drivers on Sunday night, as Sebastian Vettel climbed out of the cockpit for the final time, scoring one more point at the very same venue where he won the first of his four world championships. Those...
Jeremy Clarkson Breaks The Internet With Yet Another Banned Advert
Jeremy Clarkson has shared a video to his Instagram of yet another hilarious "banned" ad. The Grand Tour host shared the video promoting his beer machine that gives you Hawkstone lager on draft at home. During the video he says: "Over the years, hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people have been duped by […]
