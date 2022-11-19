Cristiano Ronaldo is confident that his row with Manchester United will not rub off on the Portuguese national team during World Cup 2022. He said: “I have no doubt that this episode of mine, or other things that happen, sometimes with other players at training, or at home ... can sometimes shake the individual player, but they won’t shake the team.”The football star’s controversial interview with Piers Morgan has more than ruffled a few feathers within the club.Portugal will face Ghana in their cup opener on Thursday, 24 November.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo says it’s ‘difficult to tell’ if he’ll be at Man United in JanuaryManchester United consider legal action after Cristiano Ronaldo bombshell interviewCristiano Ronaldo says it’s ‘difficult to tell’ if he’ll be at Man United in January

1 DAY AGO