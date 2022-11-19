Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Biggby celebrates new location in Lima Memorial
LIMA — Biggby Coffee had a ribbon cutting Tuesday at its third Lima location at the Welcome Center at Lima Memorial Health Systems. Adam Rector said, “We are here for the community, for those who are with family members, but also the hard workers and nurses and doctors at the hospital.”
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
Lima News
Reminisce: Back to normal: Remembering Thanksgiving 1945
Barely three months after marking VJ Day and the end of World War II with a raucous celebration in a driving August rain, Lima settled in for a quiet Thanksgiving in 1945. “Lima’s first peacetime observance of Thanksgiving since 1941 will be marked by special church services, a football game and closed down factories, offices, stores and schools,” The Lima News wrote Nov. 21, 1945, the day before the holiday.
bgfalconmedia.com
University Acknowledges the land it resides on
Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
Senator Brown urges Norcold to reconsider closing Ohio plants in letter sent to parent company
“The choice to put hundreds of Ohioans out of their jobs is not only the wrong one, but it’s shortsighted,” U.S Senator Sherrod Brown said in response to News Center 7′s request for comment on Nov. 3rd., regarding the closing of Norcold LLC. “I hope Norcold reconsiders its decision.”
Farmers in Van Wert say escaped mink are killing local livestock
VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — In the six days since a break-in at Lion Farms USA in Van Wert, Ohio, released about 40,000 mink into the surrounding fields, local farmers said the animals have been nothing but a terror to local livestock. On Nov. 19, Logan Welker, a farmer...
City Mission in Findlay in need of volunteers, donations for holiday season
FINDLAY, Ohio — As many people in the region prepare for a Thanksgiving feast, there are still many struggling to put food on the table, or a roof over their head. The City Mission in Findlay, which is the only homeless shelter in Hancock County, houses up to 110 people each night and also feeds residents three times a day.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Crisis Intervention Team graduates honored
The lack of mental health crisis services across the U.S. has resulted in law enforcement officers serving as first responders to most crises. A Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program is an innovative, community-based approach to improve the outcomes of these encounters. To help officers navigate the complex world of behavioral...
agdaily.com
Activists blamed in release of 40,000 mink from Ohio farm
Activists are likely to blame for the recent release of close to 40,000 mink from a farm in Van Wert County, Ohio, authorities have said. The apparent on-farm criminal activity included stolen livestock, destroyed fencing, damage to barns, graffiti, and threats to the farmer and his family, according to the Fur Commission USA. In total, the damage is estimated to be close to $1.6 million.
WANE-TV
Woman hits tree, killed in Williams County, Ohio crash
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Impairment and failure to wear a seat belt appear to have played a role in the death of a woman who died after her car left the road and slammed into a tree late Sunday evening. The crash took place at around 11 p.m. on State...
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports November 18-20, 2022
A deputy and units from the Northwestern Fire District and the Leesburg Township Fire Department responded to the 23000 block of State Route 31 for a property damage crash involving a 2010 Ford F-150 that lost control, drove off the road, and struck a mailbox. No report was taken. 6:45am...
Lima News
Roundup: Spencerville turns away Delphos St. John’s in girls hoops
SPENCERVILLE — Spencerville had four players score in double figures in earning a 57-41 girls high school basketball victory Tuesday night against Delphos St. John’s. Heidi Keller (18), Kirsten Wurst (16), Gabi Croft (12) and Clara Goecke (10) led the way for the Bearcats. Abby Kerner had 16 points and Myah Boggs scored nine for the Blue Jays.
Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers without power in Clark County
NEW CARLISLE — Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are without power in Clark County Monday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio outages map, 2,460 customers are without power as of 2:15 p.m. A spokesperson for AES Ohio said there was a lockout in the New Carlisle area, which resulted...
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
Dayton man identified as person killed in Troy crash
TROY — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a head-on crash in Troy last week. Joseph Bailey, 58, was killed in the crash, according to the Miami County Coroner’s Office. The crash was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street around...
crawfordcountynow.com
Bus involved in minor injury crash
MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a minor injury school bus crash that occurred on November 21, 2022, at approximately 2:52PM, on State Route 95 east of SR 98 in Claridon Township, Marion County. The crash involved a River Valley 2007 International school bus driven by Pamela...
Lima News
Cirque Wonderland to enchant Niswonger audience
VAN WERT —Something magical is coming to the Niswonger Center at 7:30 p.m. tonight. The Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will come to Van Wert as part of a tour crossing the country and it will bring death-defying acts and a touching holiday story to go with it. “The Cirque...
crawfordcountynow.com
BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters battling flames at Wyandot County Dairy Farm
WYANDOT—Crawford County Now has learned that responders are actively working a fire at Vandongen Dairy Farm in Wyandot County. Crawford County Now will update this breaking news as new information becomes available.
13abc.com
Friends and family remember BGSU student killed in a car crash: Parents pushing for harsher drunk driving punishment
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Friends and family remember 20-year-old Ryan Walker Saturday, during a memorial presented at Bowling Green State University. Walker was a BGSU student who was killed in a tragic car crash caused by a suspected drunk driver September 4, 2022. “Every parent thinks the world of...
westbendnews.net
The Gaither Vocal Band To Perform At The Niswonger
(Van Wert, OH) – Van Wert Live is pleased to announce a long-awaited concert date for the Gaither Vocal Band on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Since the early 1990s, the Gaither Vocal Band has served as a standard-bearer in gospel music. Thanks to the generous support from Presenting Sponsor, JoAnne Wolford, the opportunity to feature The Gaither Vocal Band in Van Wert is made possible. Founded by legendary gospel songwriter and producer, Bill Gaither, this Grammy-winning vocal group has performed in the world’s most prestigious venues, including the Sydney Opera House, The Kennedy Center, and Carnegie Hall.
Comments / 0