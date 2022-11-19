ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

Biggby celebrates new location in Lima Memorial

LIMA — Biggby Coffee had a ribbon cutting Tuesday at its third Lima location at the Welcome Center at Lima Memorial Health Systems. Adam Rector said, “We are here for the community, for those who are with family members, but also the hard workers and nurses and doctors at the hospital.”
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert

VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
VAN WERT, OH
Lima News

Reminisce: Back to normal: Remembering Thanksgiving 1945

Barely three months after marking VJ Day and the end of World War II with a raucous celebration in a driving August rain, Lima settled in for a quiet Thanksgiving in 1945. “Lima’s first peacetime observance of Thanksgiving since 1941 will be marked by special church services, a football game and closed down factories, offices, stores and schools,” The Lima News wrote Nov. 21, 1945, the day before the holiday.
LIMA, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

University Acknowledges the land it resides on

Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Crisis Intervention Team graduates honored

The lack of mental health crisis services across the U.S. has resulted in law enforcement officers serving as first responders to most crises. A Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program is an innovative, community-based approach to improve the outcomes of these encounters. To help officers navigate the complex world of behavioral...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
agdaily.com

Activists blamed in release of 40,000 mink from Ohio farm

Activists are likely to blame for the recent release of close to 40,000 mink from a farm in Van Wert County, Ohio, authorities have said. The apparent on-farm criminal activity included stolen livestock, destroyed fencing, damage to barns, graffiti, and threats to the farmer and his family, according to the Fur Commission USA. In total, the damage is estimated to be close to $1.6 million.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports November 18-20, 2022

A deputy and units from the Northwestern Fire District and the Leesburg Township Fire Department responded to the 23000 block of State Route 31 for a property damage crash involving a 2010 Ford F-150 that lost control, drove off the road, and struck a mailbox. No report was taken. 6:45am...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Lima News

Roundup: Spencerville turns away Delphos St. John’s in girls hoops

SPENCERVILLE — Spencerville had four players score in double figures in earning a 57-41 girls high school basketball victory Tuesday night against Delphos St. John’s. Heidi Keller (18), Kirsten Wurst (16), Gabi Croft (12) and Clara Goecke (10) led the way for the Bearcats. Abby Kerner had 16 points and Myah Boggs scored nine for the Blue Jays.
SPENCERVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man identified as person killed in Troy crash

TROY — A Dayton man has been identified as the person killed in a head-on crash in Troy last week. Joseph Bailey, 58, was killed in the crash, according to the Miami County Coroner’s Office. The crash was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street around...
TROY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bus involved in minor injury crash

MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a minor injury school bus crash that occurred on November 21, 2022, at approximately 2:52PM, on State Route 95 east of SR 98 in Claridon Township, Marion County. The crash involved a River Valley 2007 International school bus driven by Pamela...
MARION COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Cirque Wonderland to enchant Niswonger audience

VAN WERT —Something magical is coming to the Niswonger Center at 7:30 p.m. tonight. The Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will come to Van Wert as part of a tour crossing the country and it will bring death-defying acts and a touching holiday story to go with it. “The Cirque...
VAN WERT, OH
westbendnews.net

The Gaither Vocal Band To Perform At The Niswonger

(Van Wert, OH) – Van Wert Live is pleased to announce a long-awaited concert date for the Gaither Vocal Band on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Since the early 1990s, the Gaither Vocal Band has served as a standard-bearer in gospel music. Thanks to the generous support from Presenting Sponsor, JoAnne Wolford, the opportunity to feature The Gaither Vocal Band in Van Wert is made possible. Founded by legendary gospel songwriter and producer, Bill Gaither, this Grammy-winning vocal group has performed in the world’s most prestigious venues, including the Sydney Opera House, The Kennedy Center, and Carnegie Hall.
VAN WERT, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy