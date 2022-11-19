ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

webcenterfairbanks.com

Ft. Wainwright holds potlach to honor soldiers and veterans

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On Friday, Nov. 18, members of the Alaska Native community leadership from Ft. Wainwright put on a potlatch to honor the soldiers stationed in Fairbanks, and the veterans from Alaska, saying “Quyanaa” which means thank you. “The native community is coming out here to...
Fairbanks soup kitchen prepares for Thanksgiving season

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As Thanksgiving approaches, Fairbanks non-profit Bread Line, Inc. is busy preparing for the holiday season. The non-profit runs Stone Soup Cafe, a soup kitchen near downtown Fairbanks. Five days a week, all year round, volunteers show up to the soup kitchen, eager to help out those...
