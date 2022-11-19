ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency: Scott Boras Believes Joey Gallo Will Rebound With Starting Role

During the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers made an upside play by acquiring Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. At the time of the deal, Gallo was batting .159/.282/.339 and just one season removed from being one of the top players traded at the deadline. Although he got off to a hot start with the Dodgers, Gallo then regressed back to his production with the Yankees by hitting .162/.277/.393 in L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Would former Dodgers star Bellinger be right fit for Giants?

SAN FRANCISCO -- During the 2021 season, as he watched Cody Bellinger take early batting practice at Oracle Park, a member of the Giants staff talked of the adjustments he would try and make if he could work with Bellinger, who at the time was struggling to push past offseason shoulder surgery. Bellinger never found his old form that year and in 2022 he wasn't much better, leading to a surprising result on Friday for a young outfielder who was the NL MVP just three years ago.
Yardbarker

Giants linked to former NL MVP in MLB free agency

It has been noted several times since they finished up shop on a .500 season that the San Francisco Giants are going to be free spenders during MLB free agency. Here’s a team that has been linked to reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge and other big-name players on the open market.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Alex Vesia Gets Engaged To Kayla Howard

Last offseason was filled with weddings for the Los Angeles Dodgers as Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler, Chris Taylor and Caleb Ferguson all tied the knot, and now Alex Vesia will soon join them. Vesia shared the news and photos of proposing to Kayla Howard at Marine Street Beach in La...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

MLB Ends Sponsorship Agreement With FTX

Back in June of last year, MLB and FTX Trading Limited announced a groundbreaking partnership that was the first between a professional sports league and cryptocurrency exchange. FTX.US also became the league’s first umpire uniform patch partner. Beginning with the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, umpires have worn an FTX patch...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dodgerblue.com

FOCO Selling New Dodgers Bobblehead For Christmas Holiday

FOCO released a new Los Angeles Dodgers bobblehead on Tuesday morning, with the design featuring a Dodger Dog dressed in holiday pajamas. The bobblehead is positioned in front of a fireplace that’s decorated for the holidays in Dodgers team colors. The pajamas on the Dodger Dog additionally feature the traditional “LA” and “Dodgers” logos.
LOS ANGELES, CA

