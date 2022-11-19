Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency: Scott Boras Believes Joey Gallo Will Rebound With Starting Role
During the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers made an upside play by acquiring Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. At the time of the deal, Gallo was batting .159/.282/.339 and just one season removed from being one of the top players traded at the deadline. Although he got off to a hot start with the Dodgers, Gallo then regressed back to his production with the Yankees by hitting .162/.277/.393 in L.A.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts Huge Free Agent Signing for Los Angeles
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com played matchmaker between free agents and teams and came away with Aaron Judge going to the Dodgers.
3 reasons why Cody Bellinger is definitely leaving Dodgers after non-tender
It was talked about for weeks before it actually happened and it still took fans by surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers actually non-tendered Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent who can sign with any team. This does not mean that Bellinger’s career with the Dodgers is over yet. The...
San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers among MLB teams pursuing free agent All-Star outfielder
The San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers are pursuing the top MLB free agents this winter, but the best front
NBC Sports
Would former Dodgers star Bellinger be right fit for Giants?
SAN FRANCISCO -- During the 2021 season, as he watched Cody Bellinger take early batting practice at Oracle Park, a member of the Giants staff talked of the adjustments he would try and make if he could work with Bellinger, who at the time was struggling to push past offseason shoulder surgery. Bellinger never found his old form that year and in 2022 he wasn't much better, leading to a surprising result on Friday for a young outfielder who was the NL MVP just three years ago.
Yardbarker
Giants linked to former NL MVP in MLB free agency
It has been noted several times since they finished up shop on a .500 season that the San Francisco Giants are going to be free spenders during MLB free agency. Here’s a team that has been linked to reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge and other big-name players on the open market.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Alex Vesia Gets Engaged To Kayla Howard
Last offseason was filled with weddings for the Los Angeles Dodgers as Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler, Chris Taylor and Caleb Ferguson all tied the knot, and now Alex Vesia will soon join them. Vesia shared the news and photos of proposing to Kayla Howard at Marine Street Beach in La...
MLB free agency rumors 2022: Updating latest free agency news, rumors
The baseball world is flush with MLB free agency rumors as the hot stove gets going big time. Stars such
Dodgers Rumors: LA Offseason Target Kodai Senga Meets with NL Rival
Among free agent talks, Dodgers remain hopeful to gain NPB star pitcher.
Marsh to the Phillies the Most "Undervalued" Trade of the Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies traded top prospect Logan O'Hoppe to the Los Angeles Angeles for Brandon Marsh at the deadline. The move had immediate impacts.
Dodgers News: Andre Ethier Joins the 2023 MLB Hall of Fame Ballot
The ballot for next year’s Hall of Fame election has been released, and there are plenty of players with ties to the Dodgers. The most notable, of course, is former Los Angeles outfielder Andre Ethier, who makes his debut on the ballot five years after his retirement after the 2017 season.
dodgerblue.com
2023 Baseball Hall Of Fame Ballot: Andre Ethier, Manny Ramírez Among 9 Former Dodgers To Appear
The 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot features nine players with ties to the Los Angeles Dodgers, most notably Andre Ethier in his first time up for enshrinement. Overall, there are 28 candidates for voting members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to choose from. In addition to...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Joe Black Wins Rookie Of The Year; Darryl Strawberry Stops Franchise Streak
On November 21, 1952, Joe Black, a 28-year-old right-hander for the Brooklyn Dodgers, was overwhelmingly voted as the National League Rookie of the Year, receiving 19 of 24 first-place votes. Hoyt Wilhelm, Dick Groat and Eddie Mathews also received first-place votes. This made Black the third player in Dodgers franchise...
dodgerblue.com
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Seeking Contract Similar To Max Scherzer’s
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a need in their starting rotation early into free agency, and if they have their sights set on Justin Verlander, they’ll most likely have to offer up a contract a similar power right-hander received last winter. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman already...
dodgerblue.com
MLB Ends Sponsorship Agreement With FTX
Back in June of last year, MLB and FTX Trading Limited announced a groundbreaking partnership that was the first between a professional sports league and cryptocurrency exchange. FTX.US also became the league’s first umpire uniform patch partner. Beginning with the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, umpires have worn an FTX patch...
dodgerblue.com
FOCO Selling New Dodgers Bobblehead For Christmas Holiday
FOCO released a new Los Angeles Dodgers bobblehead on Tuesday morning, with the design featuring a Dodger Dog dressed in holiday pajamas. The bobblehead is positioned in front of a fireplace that’s decorated for the holidays in Dodgers team colors. The pajamas on the Dodger Dog additionally feature the traditional “LA” and “Dodgers” logos.
