ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces law firm gives away $15,000 worth of turkeys to community

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IUoVg_0jH3oX0W00

EL PASO, TEXAS ( KTSM ) – Flores, Tawney, and Acosta, P.C., held its 6th Annual Turkey Drive Saturday, Nov. 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KUGQZ_0jH3oX0W00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Icik_0jH3oX0W00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00uXl1_0jH3oX0W00
Courtesy of Flores, Tawney & Acosta, P.C.

The Las Cruces personal injury law firm gave away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community. The law firm also presented a $15,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, which will be matched and result to a $30,000 donation to Casa de Peregrinos. Casa de Peregrinos is an important member of the community that works to help Las Cruces’ homeless population and to alleviate hunger.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

El Paso LGBTQ+ community reacts to Club Q shooting in Colorado

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a horrific shooting at a queer bar in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that left five people dead, local drag queens and an activist say they are questioning their safety. Drag queens Circe and Fish the Clown described clubs where they perform as a safe place and home for many. “Now […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Anthony, Texas police grow beards to raise money for Thanksgiving meals

ANTHONY, Texas (KTSM) – The Anthony Texas Police Department is allowing its officers to deviate from the traditional clean-shaven look to grow out facial hair for men and dyed hair for female officers. The officers selected paid a participation fee of $100, which funds were used to purchase all the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner for […]
ANTHONY, TX
KTSM

El Paso County Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday, all El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Nov. 28. El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet the remaining two Mondays in November and will resume County business […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

KTSM

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy