COLUMN: SBALT releases 2023 wall calendar
This column was contributed by Nik Dholakia, San Benito Agricultural Land Trust advisor. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
Hollister’s 32nd Annual Lights On Celebration returns Nov. 26
Information provided by the Hollister Downtown Association. The Hollister Downtown Association, in partnership with the City of Hollister and Bourdet’s Christmas Trees, announced the 32nd Annual Lights On Celebration is scheduled to occur Nov. 26 in downtown Hollister. The release said this year’s theme is Celebrating 150 Hollister Christmases,...
Arts Council announces an Art of Eating: Winter Pick-Up Dinner for the Arts
Hollister artists, Kathleen Sheridan and Kent Child, enjoying their 2020 Pick-Up Dinner for the Arts. Photo courtesy of San Benito County Arts Council. Information provided by the San Benito County Arts Council. The San Benito County Arts Council announced its 3rd annual Winter Pick-Up Dinner for the Arts is scheduled...
Community support for local nonprofit news is essential
As we celebrate the end of BenitoLink’s tenth year, we reflect on its acceptance by the community and its tremendous growth. Today, between 60,000 and 70,000 unique visitors, somewhat akin to individual readers, enjoy BenitoLink each month. Some readers love hard news or local politics, others let us know...
Steven Bulger
Steven Bulger passed away on November 11, 2022 in Hollister, California at the age of 54. Private cremation will be followed by private family inurnment.
Gavilan superintendent speaks on SBC campus
On Nov. 10 BenitoLink sat down with Gavilan Superintendent Pedro Avila to talk about the San Benito County campus planned on Fairview Road and Hwy 25. The Gavilan Joint Community College District appointed Avila to the leadership position July 18. Our first interview with Avila is here. BenitoLink: What is...
SBC library to start lending Chromebooks, hotspots starting in 2023
The San Benito County Free Library announced it will lend Chromebook computers and Mi-Fi hotspots starting in January 2023. This adds to the collection of books, movies, video games, and other items they lend to the public. The release said the library aims to support community members in need of digital access.
COMMUNITY OPINION: Why is fiscal crisis at Hazel Hawkins not on the agenda?
This community opinion was contributed by Robert Bernosky. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
Measure G surpassing revenue estimates
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Since its implementation in 2018, Measure G which added a 1% sales tax for roads, has collected a total of $37.4 million, according to the annual report. During the 2021-22 fiscal year reporting period, tax revenues reached $12.7 million. According to...
Nurses, resident ask Hazel Hawkins for transparency
Rob Bernosky said supervisors and hospital employees have contacted him to ask about what the board is doing to head off bankruptcy. Photo by John Chadwell. Jeri Hernandez, chair of the board, said the hospital is not for sale and that she was not aware of any employees, other than Sherrie Bakke, who had been terminated. Photo by John Chadwell.
Francis M. Bishop Jr.
Francis M. Bishop Jr. passed away on November 20, 2022 in Hollister at the age of 89. Private cremation will be followed by private family inurnment. A service date will be announced later.
Period is open to apply for microbusiness grant
Information provided by Economic Development Corporation of San Benito County. San Benito County’s application deadlines and award timeline is as follows:. According to the news release, an eligible microbusiness must have/be:. Not previously received a grant from the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. Established and in operation...
Mary Bates
Mary Bates passed away on November 16, 2022 in Hollister at the age of 63. Private cremation will be followed by private family inurnment.
