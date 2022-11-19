ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

ACC: Virginia at Virginia Tech football game cancelled

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The UVA versus VT football game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, has been canceled, according to the ACC. Just over a week prior, a deadly shooting took place on UVA grounds, leaving three dead and two others hurt. The tragedy took the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were also injured in the shooting. Hollins was released from the hospital on Monday, as we reported.
College Football World Reacts To Rivalry Game Cancelation

The Commonwealth Clash will not take place this year. On Monday, the ACC officially canceled Saturday's scheduled rivalry game between Virginia and Virginia Tech. The community is still reeling from a shooting in Charlottesville on Nov. 13. Three Virginia football players were killed and another (Mike Hollins) was injured. This...
Heritage ready to correct mistakes in rematch with LCA

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Any time you’re practicing during the week of Thanksgiving, it’s considered an honor and a privilege. It’s become a tradition for Heritage and Liberty Christian Academy--the two teams that will battle for the VHSL Region 3C Championship on Saturday. The two Seminole District...
Baha Mar Hoops: Virginia Tech's Kitley Is The Center Of Attention

Opening-day competition at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flaming Championship reinforced an increasingly undeniable truth: Elizabeth Kitley delivers everything a team could want from a traditional center, and then some. In particular, Kitley demonstrated the capacity of her game over one impressive sequence early into Virginia Tech's 82-74 win over...
Report: UVA game at Virginia Tech may be rescheduled

The Virginia football team’s season finale at Virginia Tech scheduled for this Saturday may be pushed back to Dec. 3, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday. The Cavaliers canceled their Nov. 19 home game against Coastal Carolina in the wake of a campus shooting that claimed the lives of three football players and seriously injured a fourth.
Student Achiever: E.C. Glass’ George White

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — E.C. Glass football is enjoying another strong campaign under head coach Jeff Woody. The Hilltoppers have just one loss this fall and are getting ready to play Salem for the Region 4D championship this weekend. At the center of the Glass offense is a senior...
University of Virginia shooting hits close to home for three Navy football players

Amin Hassan got pulled out of class Monday morning to be told the news. Anton Hall Jr. had already gotten the gut-wrenching report via a phone call from his father. Within moments, a typical Monday at the Naval Academy had been shattered for the two sophomore football players. In the blink of an eye, Hall and Hassan joined the long list of Americans impacted by gun violence.
Two to be inducted into Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame

New to the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame are a pair of individuals whose credentials are impeccable. Phil Owenby, previously the golf pro in Roanoke at Hunting Hills Country Club and later at Roanoke Country Club, was named to the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame earlier this year. In...
New lacrosse team to call Salem home

SALEM, Va. – The Professional Box Lacrosse Association is set to begin its inaugural season in a matter of weeks and one of the 9 teams in the east coast-based league will call Salem, Virginia home. The team will be known as the Salem Mayhem and will compete in...
ODAC Hoops: Hollins falls to Salisbury, Ferrum men earn home win

SALEM, Va. – In the final game of the 2022 Jean Beamer Tip-Off Classic, Hollins squared off with Salisbury at the Cregger Center on Sunday. The Seagulls started the game on a 9-0 run and assert themselves early in the first half from beyond the arc. As a team they finished the game with 9 made three pointers while the Green and Gold were held to just one in the 77-40 final.
Pereira talks challenges, success in return to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – “It’s hard at first but just know it will pay off in the end.”. Daniel Pereira moved from his home country of Venezuela to Roanoke back in 2015. He recalls that it wasn’t the smoothest transition. “I knew no English when I got...
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
UVA Strong Fund to Provide Support in Wake of Tragedy

In the traumatic aftermath of the fatal shootings on Grounds earlier this month comes an initiative to help. The UVA Strong Fund is a University-wide effort administered by the University of Virginia Alumni Association. Inspired by the outpouring of support from UVA alumni, parents and friends, the fund will support victims, survivors, and their families; provide support services for students affected by the tragedy; and honor the lives of those who died on Nov. 13.
