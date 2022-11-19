Read full article on original website
A nostalgic Black Friday tradition: Santa Claus arriving via helicopter to Sears TownCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Early morning accident in Roanoke leads to a power outage and one deathCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A Charlie Brown Christmas will be Live on Stage in Roanoke and also on Apple + TVCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco BellCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Breaking: Official Decision Made On Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Game
The Virginia vs. Virginia Tech rivalry is one of the best in football. Unfortunately, it's going to have to wait another year to be played. The Virginia vs. Virginia Tech game, originally scheduled to be played this Saturday, has been cancelled. The cancellation comes following the ...
WSLS
ACC: Virginia at Virginia Tech football game cancelled
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The UVA versus VT football game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, has been canceled, according to the ACC. Just over a week prior, a deadly shooting took place on UVA grounds, leaving three dead and two others hurt. The tragedy took the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were also injured in the shooting. Hollins was released from the hospital on Monday, as we reported.
College Football World Reacts To Rivalry Game Cancelation
The Commonwealth Clash will not take place this year. On Monday, the ACC officially canceled Saturday's scheduled rivalry game between Virginia and Virginia Tech. The community is still reeling from a shooting in Charlottesville on Nov. 13. Three Virginia football players were killed and another (Mike Hollins) was injured. This...
WSLS
Heritage ready to correct mistakes in rematch with LCA
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Any time you’re practicing during the week of Thanksgiving, it’s considered an honor and a privilege. It’s become a tradition for Heritage and Liberty Christian Academy--the two teams that will battle for the VHSL Region 3C Championship on Saturday. The two Seminole District...
flohoops.com
Baha Mar Hoops: Virginia Tech's Kitley Is The Center Of Attention
Opening-day competition at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flaming Championship reinforced an increasingly undeniable truth: Elizabeth Kitley delivers everything a team could want from a traditional center, and then some. In particular, Kitley demonstrated the capacity of her game over one impressive sequence early into Virginia Tech's 82-74 win over...
National football post
Report: UVA game at Virginia Tech may be rescheduled
The Virginia football team’s season finale at Virginia Tech scheduled for this Saturday may be pushed back to Dec. 3, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday. The Cavaliers canceled their Nov. 19 home game against Coastal Carolina in the wake of a campus shooting that claimed the lives of three football players and seriously injured a fourth.
wfxrtv.com
Student Achiever: E.C. Glass’ George White
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — E.C. Glass football is enjoying another strong campaign under head coach Jeff Woody. The Hilltoppers have just one loss this fall and are getting ready to play Salem for the Region 4D championship this weekend. At the center of the Glass offense is a senior...
Iconic College Football Rivalry Could Reportedly Get Rescheduled
As the Virginia football team continues to recover from a horrific tragedy, it's sounding like the Cavaliers will take the field again in 2022. Last week, three Virginia football players were shot and killed by a former teammate. A fourth was wounded but has reportedly been discharged from the ...
americanmilitarynews.com
University of Virginia shooting hits close to home for three Navy football players
Amin Hassan got pulled out of class Monday morning to be told the news. Anton Hall Jr. had already gotten the gut-wrenching report via a phone call from his father. Within moments, a typical Monday at the Naval Academy had been shattered for the two sophomore football players. In the blink of an eye, Hall and Hassan joined the long list of Americans impacted by gun violence.
Augusta Free Press
Obviously the right call to not go through with UVA-Virginia Tech season finale
I’d say it was the right call to cancel the UVA-Virginia Tech football game scheduled for this weekend, after hearing the details from someone who would know as to why the call was made. Without going into what I was told there, I’ll say that football is a physical...
cardinalnews.org
Two to be inducted into Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame
New to the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame are a pair of individuals whose credentials are impeccable. Phil Owenby, previously the golf pro in Roanoke at Hunting Hills Country Club and later at Roanoke Country Club, was named to the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame earlier this year. In...
WSLS
New lacrosse team to call Salem home
SALEM, Va. – The Professional Box Lacrosse Association is set to begin its inaugural season in a matter of weeks and one of the 9 teams in the east coast-based league will call Salem, Virginia home. The team will be known as the Salem Mayhem and will compete in...
WSLS
ODAC Hoops: Hollins falls to Salisbury, Ferrum men earn home win
SALEM, Va. – In the final game of the 2022 Jean Beamer Tip-Off Classic, Hollins squared off with Salisbury at the Cregger Center on Sunday. The Seagulls started the game on a 9-0 run and assert themselves early in the first half from beyond the arc. As a team they finished the game with 9 made three pointers while the Green and Gold were held to just one in the 77-40 final.
WSLS
Pereira talks challenges, success in return to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – “It’s hard at first but just know it will pay off in the end.”. Daniel Pereira moved from his home country of Venezuela to Roanoke back in 2015. He recalls that it wasn’t the smoothest transition. “I knew no English when I got...
Augusta Free Press
Anti-‘Woke’ UVA alum group names first executive director, scaling up operations
A right-wing UVA alum group that claims to want to preserve free speech, promote intellectual diversity and protect the legacy of Thomas Jefferson has appointed journalist and editor James A. Bacon Jr. as executive director. Bacon, a UVA alum, will head up The Jefferson Council, which launched in 2020 as...
Virginia shooting survivor Mike Hollins leaves hospital
The mother of University of Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, who survived a shooting incident that killed three of his teammates, announced Monday on social media that her son has been released from the hospital.
Virginia Tech Senior Wins Young Farmers Collegiate Discussion Meet
Bailey Watson, a senior at Virginia Tech, earned first place in Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s 15th Annual Collegiate Young Farmers Discussion Meet, held Nov. 11 in Blacksburg. First runner-up was Kate Shifflett, a junior at Virginia Tech. Other finalists were Maddie Moore, also a junior at Virginia Tech, and Jewel Raines, a first-year student at […]
13newsnow.com
'Could it have worked?' | Explaining Virginia's 'Red Flag' law, and whether it can be applied in the deadly UVA shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Months before the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, investigators say they had already come across the name Christopher Jones. “Received information Mr. Jones made a comments about possessing a gun," UVA's Chief of Police Tim Longo said. In the same news conference where authorities...
WDBJ7.com
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
virginia.edu
UVA Strong Fund to Provide Support in Wake of Tragedy
In the traumatic aftermath of the fatal shootings on Grounds earlier this month comes an initiative to help. The UVA Strong Fund is a University-wide effort administered by the University of Virginia Alumni Association. Inspired by the outpouring of support from UVA alumni, parents and friends, the fund will support victims, survivors, and their families; provide support services for students affected by the tragedy; and honor the lives of those who died on Nov. 13.
