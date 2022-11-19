SALEM, Va. – In the final game of the 2022 Jean Beamer Tip-Off Classic, Hollins squared off with Salisbury at the Cregger Center on Sunday. The Seagulls started the game on a 9-0 run and assert themselves early in the first half from beyond the arc. As a team they finished the game with 9 made three pointers while the Green and Gold were held to just one in the 77-40 final.

