Boston College vs. Notre Dame, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football

The Boston College Eagles will meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a college football showdown on Saturday from Notre Dame Stadium.

Boston College was able to take down NC State last week in a one-point victory to give them a 3-7 record, while Notre Dame continues to impress after knocking off Navy last week to improve to 7-3.

This will be a great day of college football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

Boston College vs. #18 Notre Dame

When: Saturday, November 19

Saturday, November 19 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBC

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were updated at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Boston College vs. Notre Dame (-20.5)

O/U: 43.5

