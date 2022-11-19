Many seniors opt for private Medicare Advantage plans instead of traditional fee-for-service Medicare so they can access a broader array of services and perks such as gym memberships. By federal law, insurers that provide this privatized alternative must cover everything that traditional Medicare covers. Problem: A report by the Inspector General of the US Department of Health and Human Services uncovered a pattern of incorrect service denials by Medicare Advantage insurers. In fact, 18% of cases where payment was denied and 13% of cases where prior authorizations were denied should have been approved.

22 HOURS AGO