When the Bear Bites Your 529

The bear market has been especially painful for parents of college students or children about to attend college. Their “529” tax-advantaged, education-savings plans—which families can use to pay for college tuition, books and supplies—may have suffered losses of 10% or more. But you can use these...
Medicare Advantage Plans are Denying Payments

Many seniors opt for private Medicare Advantage plans instead of traditional fee-for-service Medicare so they can access a broader array of services and perks such as gym memberships. By federal law, insurers that provide this privatized alternative must cover everything that traditional Medicare covers. Problem: A report by the Inspector General of the US Department of Health and Human Services uncovered a pattern of incorrect service denials by Medicare Advantage insurers. In fact, 18% of cases where payment was denied and 13% of cases where prior authorizations were denied should have been approved.

