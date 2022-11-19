ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Woman pepper-sprayed, but fends off would-be robbers in St. Louis

By Joey Schneider
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after two women, including one who was pepper-sprayed, fended off three would-be robbers overnight in St. Louis.

The suspects approached both women around 10 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Laclede Avenue in the Central West End neighborhood.

Investigators say the woman got out of a car when three suspects approached them. One of the suspects was armed and demanded keys.

The woman with the keys did not comply. After that, one suspect tried to take her purse. The victim fought off the suspect and held onto her purse, but then she was pepper-sprayed by another suspect.

The suspects then tried to take the cell phone of the other woman at the scene. The two women fended off the suspects and ran for help. Meanwhile, the would-be robbers got away empty-handed.

No significant injuries were reported in the altercation. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

R Nelson
3d ago

A real shame that folks can't walk safely on the streets at night. If your not comfortable shooting a gun, hire someone to accompany you that isn't afraid to use it. Once the bodies of these "wannabe" thugs start piling up, it might send a message to the others to get into a more honest line of work.

Isake 43
3d ago

Agreed... MO is a "Stand your Ground" state. Do what you must do...! These robberies are getting out of control and will continue do increase as long as this economy is in shambles. People are stealing food now because they can't eat. It's terrible out here.

Michele Burkette
3d ago

I totally agree I cannot stand it anymore it makes me completely disgusted and I have PTSD from when I was 18 getting carjacked and kidnapped from downtown! anyone remember Mike Talaynas Disco?

