Wintertime Is Here: A Breakdown of Holiday Events Starting This Weekend in Chicago, From Ice Skating to the Tree-Lighting Parade

5 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
NBC Chicago
Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Canceled for 2022 Winter Season
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was canceled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop Out
Do you love popcorn? If the answer is yes then I have got the perfect location for the absolute best popcorn. The name is Popus Gourmet Popcorn in Tinley Park. The location is located in an adorable family-friendly area near the train station off of South St.
Morton Arboretum Illumination: Tree lights open for 2022 holiday season in Lisle
It's a spectacular experience with brand new colorful light features to enjoy this year.
Chance The Rapper & SocialWorks Announce The 4th Annual “A NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM”
In preparation for SocialWorks Warmest Winter Initiative, Chance the Rapper and the Museum of Science and Industry (MSI) hosted a tree lighting ceremony to kick off this holiday season and announce next month’s 4th Annual “A Night At The Museum.” Joined by Chevy Humphrey, President and CEO at MSI and Santa Larry, Chance lit the Museum’s historic Rotunda surrounded by more than 50 trees from around the world and a festive music performance from Kids of the Kingdom (K.O.K.) children’s choir.
Thanksgiving Meals Distribution Canceled At Suburban Chicago Food Pantry Following Fire
A suburban nonprofit is now dealing with a devastating loss after a fire damaged their building just days just before Thanksgiving. Together We Cope, located in suburban Tinley Park, has helped tens of thousands of families over the years in the south suburbs, but is now in need of help itself.
Amaze Light Festival Rings in the Holiday Season in South Suburban Tinley Park
It's not Thanksgiving quite yet, but if you're already feeling the holiday spirit, there are plenty of options including one immersive experience in south suburban Tinley Park. The Amaze Light Festival, located at Odyssey Fun World, features dazzling displays comprised of one million lights, a one-of-the kind stage show, holiday...
16-year-old girl shot on sidewalk near CTA Red Line station, Chicago police say
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl was shot Tuesday afternoon on the sidewalk near a CTA Red Line station, according to Chicago police. The shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. on West 95th Street near South Lafayette Avenue, according to police. The girl was shot in the right leg by an unknown person and taken to the […]
NBC Chicago
2 Women Dead After West Englewood Fire, Officials Say
Officials say that two women have died after a house fire on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday evening. According to Chicago fire officials, the fire occurred in a home in the 7200 block of South Wolcott in the West Englewood neighborhood. After striking out the fire, firefighters were able to...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
No one hurt in reported carjacking in Brookfield | Police reports Nov. 14-20
Brookfield police continue to investigate an armed vehicular hijacking that took place in the 4600 block of Elm Avenue on Nov. 20 at about 9:15 p.m. No one was injured during the incident, according to police. The victim, a 63-year-old Brookfield man, reportedly told police that he might have been followed as he drove home from the Bensenville area that night, making stops at the Jewel in Stickney and Walgreens in Lyons along the way.
cwbchicago.com
Two more couples robbed while walking in Lincoln Park overnight as North Side hold-up surge continues
Chicago — Armed robbers targeted two couples in separate crimes as the victims walked in Lincoln Park early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The holdups are the latest in a string of robberies that have happened almost every night on the North Side and downtown since Monday. In the...
oakpark.com
Oak Park is sending mixed messages
The village of Oak Park is sending mixed messages about its commitment to lower emissions, as stated in Climate Ready Oak Park. By raising parking fees and limiting free parking at the village parking garages, with the goal of eliminating free parking, it is dis-incentivizing residents who live in older apartment and condo buildings to follow the Climate Ready guidelines.
Bally's closes $200M deal for Chicago casino property
CHICAGO - Bally's has officially closed the deal on the location for a casino in Chicago’s River West neighborhood. Bally's purchased the Freedom Center printing plant for $200 million. The proposed $1.75 billion casino is expected to generate about $200 million in annual tax revenue for Chicago. A temporary...
cwbchicago.com
Video shows horrific crash as two cars evading Chicago police collide in the South Loop
Chicago — Surveillance video has emerged of a car crash that left one dead and six injured after a driver tried to flee a Chicago police traffic stop and was t-boned by the driver of another car who, according to sources, was also trying to elude Chicago police. The...
SUV smashes into River North Walgreens; driver in custody, Chicago police say
After hitting the building, police said the driver reversed and then slammed into the Walgreens at least once more.
Gage Park volunteers give back for Thanksgiving giveaway
CHICAGO — On Saturday, about 2,000 families will get supplies needed to prepare a Thanksgiving meal — including a turkey or a ham. Jim Hogan, from CVS/Aetna, is a part of the team of volunteers who have spent the last 12-plus years helping distribute food in a part of the city where affordable food is scarce. […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com
New Palos Hills salon adds to Harlem Avenue rejuvenation
The view of empty businesses along Harlem Avenue had frustrated Palos Hills Mayor Gerald Bennett over the years. But when it appeared the most bleak, Kalid Baste and a group of relatives entered stating that they can rejuvenate the area just south of 103rd and Harlem and make it a destination point.
Chicago Symphony Orchestra Helps Kids Cultivate Appreciation for Classical Music
The Chicago Symphony Orchestra's CSO for Kids program offers several different ways to encourage students to explore the rich tradition of orchestral music. One way is through performances dedicated specifically to school-aged children. The CSO recently held it’s first school concert at Symphony Center, and invited students from 40 different Chicago Public Schools to attend.
Multiple couples robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's Lincoln Park as city's holdups escalate
Multiple young couples were robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's Lincoln Park over the weekend as holdups in the city have surged 11% compared to 2020 and 2019.
fox32chicago.com
Deadline approaching for Chicago parents to apply for 2023 school year
CHICAGO - An important deadline is approaching for Chicago parents. Dec. 2 is the deadline to apply for a public school in Chicago for next fall. The district has tried to simplify the process for going to a school that's different from your assigned neighborhood school. The single online application...
NBC Chicago
