Wintertime Is Here: A Breakdown of Holiday Events Starting This Weekend in Chicago, From Ice Skating to the Tree-Lighting Parade

Brookfield police continue to investigate an armed vehicular hijacking that took place in the 4600 block of Elm Avenue on Nov. 20 at about 9:15 p.m. No one was injured during the incident, according to police. The victim, a 63-year-old Brookfield man, reportedly told police that he might have been followed as he drove home from the Bensenville area that night, making stops at the Jewel in Stickney and Walgreens in Lyons along the way.

BROOKFIELD, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO