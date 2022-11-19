ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Wintertime Is Here: A Breakdown of Holiday Events Starting This Weekend in Chicago, From Ice Skating to the Tree-Lighting Parade

By Staff Reports
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Canceled for 2022 Winter Season

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was canceled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Chance The Rapper & SocialWorks Announce The 4th Annual “A NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM”

In preparation for SocialWorks Warmest Winter Initiative, Chance the Rapper and the Museum of Science and Industry (MSI) hosted a tree lighting ceremony to kick off this holiday season and announce next month’s 4th Annual “A Night At The Museum.” Joined by Chevy Humphrey, President and CEO at MSI and Santa Larry, Chance lit the Museum’s historic Rotunda surrounded by more than 50 trees from around the world and a festive music performance from Kids of the Kingdom (K.O.K.) children’s choir.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Women Dead After West Englewood Fire, Officials Say

Officials say that two women have died after a house fire on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday evening. According to Chicago fire officials, the fire occurred in a home in the 7200 block of South Wolcott in the West Englewood neighborhood. After striking out the fire, firefighters were able to...
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

No one hurt in reported carjacking in Brookfield | Police reports Nov. 14-20

Brookfield police continue to investigate an armed vehicular hijacking that took place in the 4600 block of Elm Avenue on Nov. 20 at about 9:15 p.m. No one was injured during the incident, according to police. The victim, a 63-year-old Brookfield man, reportedly told police that he might have been followed as he drove home from the Bensenville area that night, making stops at the Jewel in Stickney and Walgreens in Lyons along the way.
BROOKFIELD, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park is sending mixed messages

The village of Oak Park is sending mixed messages about its commitment to lower emissions, as stated in Climate Ready Oak Park. By raising parking fees and limiting free parking at the village parking garages, with the goal of eliminating free parking, it is dis-incentivizing residents who live in older apartment and condo buildings to follow the Climate Ready guidelines.
OAK PARK, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Bally's closes $200M deal for Chicago casino property

CHICAGO - Bally's has officially closed the deal on the location for a casino in Chicago’s River West neighborhood. Bally's purchased the Freedom Center printing plant for $200 million. The proposed $1.75 billion casino is expected to generate about $200 million in annual tax revenue for Chicago. A temporary...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Gage Park volunteers give back for Thanksgiving giveaway

CHICAGO — On Saturday, about 2,000 families will get supplies needed to prepare a Thanksgiving meal — including a turkey or a ham. Jim Hogan, from CVS/Aetna, is a part of the team of volunteers who have spent the last 12-plus years helping distribute food in a part of the city where affordable food is scarce. […]
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

New Palos Hills salon adds to Harlem Avenue rejuvenation

The view of empty businesses along Harlem Avenue had frustrated Palos Hills Mayor Gerald Bennett over the years. But when it appeared the most bleak, Kalid Baste and a group of relatives entered stating that they can rejuvenate the area just south of 103rd and Harlem and make it a destination point.
PALOS HILLS, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Helps Kids Cultivate Appreciation for Classical Music

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra's CSO for Kids program offers several different ways to encourage students to explore the rich tradition of orchestral music. One way is through performances dedicated specifically to school-aged children. The CSO recently held it’s first school concert at Symphony Center, and invited students from 40 different Chicago Public Schools to attend.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Deadline approaching for Chicago parents to apply for 2023 school year

CHICAGO - An important deadline is approaching for Chicago parents. Dec. 2 is the deadline to apply for a public school in Chicago for next fall. The district has tried to simplify the process for going to a school that's different from your assigned neighborhood school. The single online application...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy