An energy customer was left stunned after seeing her bill rise to a staggering £44,000 by mistake, it has been reported.Julie Lines, not her real name, was told by her supply Ovo earlier this year that she owed the eyewatering sum.Customers across the UK have in recent months been hit by rising gas and electricity bills, fuelled by Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.Data errors and overinflated energy projections have resulted in many customers being hit with astronomical bills in error.Ms Lines said Ovo told her that she owed £44,800 for just two months’ supply for her one-bed flat.She told...

1 HOUR AGO