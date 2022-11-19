ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

ISL Breakout Star Maddy Banic Announces Retirement from Elite Swimming

25-year old Maddy Banic, the former American Record holder in the 50 fly in short course meters, will pursue a career in college coaching next. Archive photo via Mine Kasapoglu. Maddy Banic, one of the biggest success stories of the International Swimming League, has announced her retirement from competitive swimming....
