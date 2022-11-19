ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. Sets SEC and FBS Record for Career Pick-Sixes

By Elizabeth Keen
 4 days ago

Forbes now has six interceptions returned for touchdowns in his career.

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes junior notched the sixth pick-six of his career in Saturday's game against East Tennessee State.

The junior intercepted ETSU quarterback Baron May at the Bulldogs' 24-yard line as he threw a short pass to Cameron Lewis. Forbes evaded defenders and returned the ball 76 yards for the score to give Mississippi State a 28-0 lead just a few minutes after the start of the second quarter.

Forbes now holds both the SEC and FBS record for most-ever interceptions returned for touchdowns. The Grenada, Mississippi, native scored against Texas A&M and Kentucky earlier this year to bring his total on the season to three with two games remaining. He added another three pick-sixes during his 2020 freshman season. In his career, Forbes has had 14 total interceptions.

Mississippi State currently leads East Tennessee State by a score of 35-0 with roughly two minutes remaining until halftime.

