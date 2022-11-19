ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada Personalized Plates Rejected By NVDMV- Or Were They?

Lake Tahoe or Mount Charleston? UNLV or UNR? Who’s your favorite local sports team, The Raiders or Golden Knights? As a Nevada motorist you have plenty of choices for specialty license plates. As of June 30, 2022, there were 390,007 specialty plates actively registered in the silver state, according...
Battleground Nevada holds its purple hue, as Republican ‘red wave’ fails to gain traction in midterm elections

In the weeks before Election Day, Republicans across the country and in Nevada appeared poised for significant victories, buoyed by polls indicating GOP wins up and down the ticket. But the much-hyped red wave never materialized. The post Battleground Nevada holds its purple hue, as Republican ‘red wave’ fails to gain traction in midterm elections appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
BLM seeking feedback on oil and gas lease sales in Nevada

WASHINGTON (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is asking for the public’s feedback on proposed oil and gas lease sales in Nevada. The 30-day scoping period will receive input on oil and gas lease sales on 35 parcels of land in Nevada totaling more than 63,000 acres. 18 parcels of land are also up for consideration.
Nevada Attorney General investigating Ticketmaster

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crissy Cowan says she’s loved Taylor Swift since she was a teenager. The fan tried to get concert tickets for Swift’s first tour in five years when they went on sale last week. “I’m going to try really hard not to get emotional about...
Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is

The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
State out $97 million after software switch fails

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The effort to replace Nevada’s aging human resource and finance system was supposed to cost $75 million after ten years. Now, three years into the effort, the price tag already exceeds $97 million and the state has little to nothing to show for it.   Earlier this year, the state fired Labyrinth Solutions, Inc.(LSI), the contractor […] The post State out $97 million after software switch fails appeared first on Nevada Current.
