NEW YORK - A public art installation in Downtown Brooklyn aims to spark a conversation about police brutality. The Plaza at 300 Ashland is temporarily home to six 7' tall black towers, shaped like emergency call boxes. Inside each box, a screen plays video and audio of 20-year-old testimonies of police violence and injustice.Retired detective Graham Weatherspoon reflects on the words he said for the project two decades ago."Very emotional for me. I spoke about an incident where I was attacked by two NYPD officers because I was running down the street in Midtown Manhattan," he explained to CBS2's Hannah Kliger.The...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO