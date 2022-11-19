ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

New holiday display debuts at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Bellagio Las Vegas is getting into the Christmas cheer as it unveiled its popular holiday display on Tuesday. The new display, titled "Gingerbread Dreams, a Holiday Confection," captures the sights, smells, sounds, and new tastes of the holiday season, inviting visitors to celebrate the sweetest and most wonderful time of the year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Annual Turkey in the Crosswalk continues to raise pedestrian safety awareness around town

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One annual event hopes to continue raising awareness at dangerous valley intersections during the busy holiday season. On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) traffic division, along with several other agencies, flocked to the intersection of Charleston Blvd and 11th Street, which has been closely monitored since the first ever 'Turkey in the Crosswalk' happened a dozen years ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

100 Black Men Las Vegas giving away 1000 Thanksgiving dinners

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The organization 100 Black Men Las Vegas is coming together this holiday season to prepare a Thanksgiving feast for the community. Members will be providing 1000 free Thanksgiving dinners to senior citizens, veterans, and families in need. Pick-up dinners are available on Wednesday, November 23...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Small Business Saturday: Where to find the best deals around town

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The holiday season is here, and those looking for a good deal should consider shopping from local businesses this year during Small Business Saturday. One area of town encouraging the community to come out and celebrate small businesses includes the Water Street District in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas announces rodeo events during NFR

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas has unveiled its rodeo events taking place in conjunction with NFR next month. Each night, Dec. 1-10, there will be a free watch party for the National Finals Rodeo inside the Plaza's showroom, starting at 5:30 p.m. Guests can win prizes and check out special guest appearances.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Firefighters highlight dangers of deep frying turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Firefighters with the City of Las Vegas showed off what can happen if the proper safety precautions aren't taken while deep-frying a turkey. The city and other organizations like the Red Cross held their annual deep fry turkey demonstrations Monday morning, highlighting the dangers of preparing the popular Thanksgiving dish.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Farrah

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Farrah, 7, is an avid reader and budding artist who loves to draw. In her free time, Farrah plays with her Barbies, watches movies, and plays Minecraft & Roblox. Every three weeks, she also spends one night in the hospital while she receives chemo treatment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegans commemorate World Day of Remembrance

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People paid their respects to those who lost their lives in traffic accidents for World Day of Remembrance. The event happened at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater. Candles were lit, and people participated in prayer and song. Tiffani May was one of the speakers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Stop DUI' raises awareness about dangers of Thanksgiving Eve

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — While Thanksgiving is a day of joy and positivity, it could also take a dark turn. That's why "Stop DUI" reminds everyone to plan ahead for a non-drinking driver to get them safely to their destination this holiday weekend. The organization said the day before...
LAS VEGAS, NV

