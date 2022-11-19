Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Henderson Silver Knights to host second annual Teddy Bear Toss benefitting local charities
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's almost time to launch some stuffed animals onto the ice for a good cause. The Henderson Silver Knights announced their second annual 'Lucky Launch,' which will benefit multiple charities this holiday season. 'Lucky Launch' is the team's take on the popular Christmas time tradition...
news3lv.com
Healthy Thanksgiving treats for our four-legged family members
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is only a couple of days away, and it's a time for all of us to come together, including our pets, but not everything we may have on that table is good for them. Joining us now with a pup-friendly Thanksgiving treat is the...
news3lv.com
Third annual celebrity kickball game helps raise money for charities
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local group "Vegas Wish" teamed up with former and current metro officers for a day of kickball. On Sunday, they held the third annual celebrity kickball game. News 3's Chloe Koast also took part in the game. The event helps "Cops For Kids" metro police...
news3lv.com
Christmas trees, Thanksgiving breakfast holiday specials to begin at Gilcrease Orchard
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Pumpkin picking and snow cone season may be over at one local orchard, but it continues to celebrate the holidays with two new events. Gilcrease Orchard continues to invite residents to its plantation to pick out a fresh Christmas tree and have some breakfast during the holidays.
news3lv.com
New holiday display debuts at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Bellagio Las Vegas is getting into the Christmas cheer as it unveiled its popular holiday display on Tuesday. The new display, titled "Gingerbread Dreams, a Holiday Confection," captures the sights, smells, sounds, and new tastes of the holiday season, inviting visitors to celebrate the sweetest and most wonderful time of the year.
news3lv.com
Annual Turkey in the Crosswalk continues to raise pedestrian safety awareness around town
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One annual event hopes to continue raising awareness at dangerous valley intersections during the busy holiday season. On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) traffic division, along with several other agencies, flocked to the intersection of Charleston Blvd and 11th Street, which has been closely monitored since the first ever 'Turkey in the Crosswalk' happened a dozen years ago.
news3lv.com
100 Black Men Las Vegas giving away 1000 Thanksgiving dinners
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The organization 100 Black Men Las Vegas is coming together this holiday season to prepare a Thanksgiving feast for the community. Members will be providing 1000 free Thanksgiving dinners to senior citizens, veterans, and families in need. Pick-up dinners are available on Wednesday, November 23...
news3lv.com
Fremont Street Experience gears up to host several holiday events in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fremont Street Experience is looking to close out 2022 in a big way with several live music and events lined up in downtown Las Vegas. Events include tree-lighting ceremonies, a menorah lighting, and more can be found below. Drinksgiving with Flo Rida & The Great...
news3lv.com
Health Plan of Nevada, Las Vegas police team up to distribute 2,500 Thanksgiving meals
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Health Plan of Nevada and the LVMPD Foundation are spreading some holiday cheer as they provide thousands of local families with Thanksgiving meals. The organizations teamed up Tuesday morning to donate 2,500 turkeys and grocery bags to Southern Nevada families in need. This year, many...
news3lv.com
Founders Coffee giving drink benefiting VA Southern Nevada Fisher House
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Veterans Day may have passed, but Founders Coffee is giving back all month long through its 'giving drink' program. This month, it will benefit the VA Southern Nevada Fisher House. Joining us now with more from founders is Suzi Neuman and from Fischer House is...
news3lv.com
Project Homeless Connect returns for 2022 to help low income, homeless community
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nearly 14,000 people will experience homelessness in Southern Nevada this year, a slight increase from last year, according to Help Hope Home. The community helped those in need on Tuesday with Project Homeless Connect, which provides valuable resources all for free. News 3 was told...
news3lv.com
MindFuel in Motion shares tips on taking care of mental health during holidays
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The holidays can be a very stressful time, so how can we take better care of ourselves?. Leticia Escamilla, creator of MindFuel in Motion, joined us to share some tips for building up your "mental fitness."
news3lv.com
Small Business Saturday: Where to find the best deals around town
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The holiday season is here, and those looking for a good deal should consider shopping from local businesses this year during Small Business Saturday. One area of town encouraging the community to come out and celebrate small businesses includes the Water Street District in Henderson.
news3lv.com
Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas announces rodeo events during NFR
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas has unveiled its rodeo events taking place in conjunction with NFR next month. Each night, Dec. 1-10, there will be a free watch party for the National Finals Rodeo inside the Plaza's showroom, starting at 5:30 p.m. Guests can win prizes and check out special guest appearances.
news3lv.com
Firefighters highlight dangers of deep frying turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Firefighters with the City of Las Vegas showed off what can happen if the proper safety precautions aren't taken while deep-frying a turkey. The city and other organizations like the Red Cross held their annual deep fry turkey demonstrations Monday morning, highlighting the dangers of preparing the popular Thanksgiving dish.
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas is ready for annual tree lighting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is ready to light up the tree!. You can join the city council on Dec. 1 at Liberty Park at 4 p.m. to watch local youth perform, light the tree, and visit with Santa. For more information on the...
news3lv.com
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Farrah
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Farrah, 7, is an avid reader and budding artist who loves to draw. In her free time, Farrah plays with her Barbies, watches movies, and plays Minecraft & Roblox. Every three weeks, she also spends one night in the hospital while she receives chemo treatment.
news3lv.com
Las Vegans commemorate World Day of Remembrance
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — People paid their respects to those who lost their lives in traffic accidents for World Day of Remembrance. The event happened at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater. Candles were lit, and people participated in prayer and song. Tiffani May was one of the speakers...
news3lv.com
Lyft, Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities to offer ride code for Thanksgiving weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities is again partnering with a popular rideshare to ensure everyone stays safe on valley roads this holiday weekend. A $5.00 Lyft discount code will be offered for riders using the rideshare starting Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 6:00 am through Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 6:00 pm.
news3lv.com
'Stop DUI' raises awareness about dangers of Thanksgiving Eve
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — While Thanksgiving is a day of joy and positivity, it could also take a dark turn. That's why "Stop DUI" reminds everyone to plan ahead for a non-drinking driver to get them safely to their destination this holiday weekend. The organization said the day before...
