Plank and Tile to host second annual Tinsel and Tidings holiday market Dec. 1
Plank and Tile will host their second annual Tinsel and Tidings holiday market event to celebrate the holiday season on Thursday, December 1. The event will be from 5-7:30pm at Plank and Tile (9020 US 301-S, Statesboro). Tinsel and Tidings is a vendor event that provides an opportunity for local...
Help AgSouth be Santa for a Senior this Christmas
For several years now, AgSouth in Statesboro has partnered with local home health agencies and nursing homes to provide Christmas gifts for less fortunate senior citizens in our community. While names are kept confidential, seniors and their caregivers are able to provide their personal Christmas wishes, and AgSouth provides a...
wtoc.com
400 meals donated during Statesboro giveaway
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of charities see the volume of requests for help go up as the holidays begin. Two groups in Statesboro team this week to help hundreds of families. Volunteers from Christian Social Ministries say this week’s food drop includes the non-perishables that everybody needs along with...
blufftontoday.com
New family practice health clinic opens in Bluffton
Bluffton residents gathered Nov. 1 to celebrate the opening of a new family practice health clinic, Well Being Health Care, that will serve babies to adults in the Bluffton area. Nurse practitioner Tiffany Daley said, "We were all pleasantly surprised and shocked at the turnout that came to introduce themselves...
Toys for Tots accepting toys around town; Application deadline is Dec. 2
The Statesboro Jaycees’ Toys for Tots 2022 toy drive is well underway in the Boro. With the guidance of Toys for Tots Coordinator Mr. Willie Haynes, the Statesboro Jaycees will be overseeing the application process, gathering and organizing toys, and distributing them to families in time for the holidays in Bulloch County.
TMT Farms Christmas lights drive thru opens Thanksgiving
Deborah and Roy Thompson, owners of TMT Farms on the north edge of Bulloch County, are known for their incredible TMT Farms Christmas Lights drive thru display. Once again this year they are opening their farm which is decorated with over two miles of Christmas lights. The TMT Farms Christmas...
wtoc.com
Rincon Fire Department dedicates fire truck to longtime firefighter
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Rincon and the Rincon Fire Department dedicated one of their firetrucks to a longtime firefighter. Gary Kocher, 35, is a certified firefighter with Suppression for the Rincon Fire Department. Kocher was one of the first paid firefighters in the Lealman Fire Department in...
Bulloch Fire responds to house fire in the Portal area
Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County Fire department and Statesboro Fire department to a house fire on at 3:17 PM on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in the Portal area. The manufactured home was located off of Lake Collins road. The fire was reported by a passerby who saw smoke coming from the home.
Santa’s Toy Run draws 106 riders and raised over $5,000
Curtis Gay, founder and coordinator of the 20th annual Santa’s Toy Ride which was held Saturday, November 19, 2022, was thrilled with the response from the riders and the community. The ride collected over $5,000 in toys and funds that will help Fostering Bulloch 7th Mile Farm and Hope Chest meet the needs of children this Christmas.
“State Fair level crowds” came out for the Budweiser Clydesdales
The Budweiser Clydesdales rolled into Statesboro last week in a convoy of tractor trailers and support vehicles ready to thrill thousands. The base camp for the Clydesdales was the Bulloch County Agriculture Complex. The Statesboro visit was in part because of a sponsorship partnership with GS and to participate in...
Feed the Boro turned hundreds away at Thanksgiving food drop
Feed the Boro (FTB) volunteers braved freezing temperatures to hold their Thanksgiving food drop on Saturday, November 19, 2022 in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro sponsored the food distribution and hosted it at the Kiwanis Ogeechee fairgrounds. Feed the Boro volunteers coordinate the...
wtoc.com
Illegally shipped lumber finds new home at local school
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a fun day out of the classroom for middle school students in Effingham County. “Today the staff of the US Fish & Wildlife Service at the Savannah Coastal Refuge Complex is out here at Ebenezer Middle School and we’re helping build some raised beds for the school,” said Monica Harris of the Savannah Coastal Refuge Complex.
wtoc.com
Shelter serves Thanksgiving meals to those experiencing homelessness
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One group in Savannah helped serve Thanksgiving meals to those who may not have one this year. Saturday was the annual Day of Great Thanksgiving at the Old Savannah City Mission. Volunteers helped serve turkey, ham, and all the Thanksgiving fixings to hundreds of people experiencing...
wtoc.com
Ribbon cutting for new Parker’s at the globe on DeRenne Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parker’s officially opened doors to another one of its locations in Savannah. The company’s 73rd location is on East DeRenne Avenue at the iconic globe site. A ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the grand opening on Monday. Greg Parker, the CEO of Parker’s,...
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch County Educator Receives U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award
A revered Bulloch County Schools educator has received the President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Call to Service Lifetime Achievement Award for community service. The U.S. President’s Call to Service Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest level of the President’s Volunteer Service Awards, which are bestowed by the President of the United States to honor individuals and organizations that give more than 4,000 hours helping others.
Bluffton police officer’s turkey drive helping hundreds
BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – His family name is legendary. Now one Bluffton police officer is doing his part to make a name for himself with his big heart and giving spirit. Bluffton High School students were drafted into service during their lunch hour to do some work, and make sure others will eat this holiday. […]
The holiday season begins at Shopping by Lantern Light on Tuesday
The popular Shopping by Lantern Light event will celebrate its first year in the new Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market pavilion on Tuesday evening, November 22, from 6-9pm. The market is located behind Visit Statesboro a 222 South Main St. Shoppers can expect to find a wide variety of vendors...
Shooting injures 2 in Savannah Tuesday night
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting Tuesday night left two men injured, one of which is a serious injury. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the 500 block of Winwood Place. No further details were released. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.
WJCL
Hours after deadly Colorado shooting, LGBTQ activist speaks at Savannah church service
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hours after a deadly LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado, a national LGBTQ activist attended a church service in Savannah on Sunday. Eighteen-year-old activist Zander Moricz was already in Savannah for a weekend of celebrations in his honor. Prior to the the fatal shooting, Moricz had plans to be at Asbury Memorial Church on Waters Avenue for the 11:15 a.m. service.
Nancy Jeanette (Bebe) Hagan
Nancy Jeanette (Bebe) Hagan died peacefully at home on Friday, November 18, 2022. She was 85 years old. She is survived by her children, Sonya (Larry) Moore of Sharpsburg, GA; Keith (Debbie) Hagan of Statesboro, GA; and Bryan Hagan of Bell, FL; eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She is proceeded...
