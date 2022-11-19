Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 29 in Ellisville

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Two people were injured in a head-on crash that happened on Highway 29 near Ellisville on Friday, November 18.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. on the south side of the highway about half a mile south of Ellisville. Two vehicles had crashed head-on and both people were trapped inside.

One of them suffered serious injuries and they were airlifted to an emergency department. The other person suffered moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

(Courtesy: Ovett Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Ovett Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Ovett Volunteer Fire Department)

Fire council officials said the highway was completely blocked while crews worked to clear the scene. No other injuries were reported.

