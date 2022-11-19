ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

49erswebzone

49ers-Cardinals: Samson Ebukam among 6 inactives for Niners

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) DL Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles) Just hours ago, the 49ers elevated defensive lineman T.Y. McGill from their practice squad for the third consecutive game. The team had already ruled out defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who has not played since Week 4 due to his foot and ankle injuries.
49erswebzone

Troy Aikman on 49ers: If I could hire any coach, Kyle Shanahan would be that guy

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who was in the broadcast booth for Monday night's game in Mexico City between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals, said he is "a huge buyer" of the former as a legitimate threat in the NFC. The team is filled with star power and playmakers, evident by its dominant 38-10 primetime win. However, that's not necessarily the main reason the analyst has believed in the Niners for several years.
49erswebzone

49ers’ Psych Ward ready for the Cardinals’ challenge

This week against the Arizona Cardinals could be interesting for the San Francisco 49ers secondary. In the off-season, I remember creating a name for two of the 49ers' defensive backs—Jimmie Ward and Charvarius "Mooney" Ward. I called these two to the Psych Ward, and this week against the Arizona Cardinals, they may receive their first patient.
49erswebzone

Jimmy Garoppolo says 49ers played best game against Cardinals but still have ‘a long way to go’

As good as the San Francisco 49ers played against the Arizona Cardinals Monday night, there's still room for them to get better, according to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. It's hard to find much fault with how the 49ers played in their 38-10 shellacking of the Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. After fighting off a somewhat slow start, the 49ers rolled over the Cardinals on offense while the defense held them scoreless in the second half, marking the third consecutive week they've reached that feat against an opponent. It was a performance many had been waiting for from the 49ers after an inconsistent start to the season, and Garoppolo had one of his best outings of the year along the way, throwing for 228 yards and four touchdowns on 20-of-29 passing. But even though things seem to be coming together, Garoppolo says there's still quite a bit to work on in the weeks ahead, at least on offense.
49erswebzone

“This team is ready for liftoff”: Where the 49ers stand in Week 12 power rankings

The San Francisco 49ers have now won three consecutive games. The latest was a 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. Aside from the dominant performances on both sides of the football, the best news may have been that head coach Kyle Shanahan had no in-game injuries to report for the third straight game. The 6-4 team also took over first place in the NFC West and hopes to continue their upward trend on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
49erswebzone

San Francisco 49ers favored by 9 at home vs. New Orleans Saints - Week 12, 2022 odds and pick

The San Francisco 49ers were clicking on all cylinders in a 38-10 throttling of a hapless Arizona Cardinals team in Mexico City on Monday night football. The Niners are again favored by more than a touchdown as they return home on a short week to welcome another bottom-dwelling team in the New Orleans Saints. Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
49erswebzone

49ers set to face Cardinals’ Colt McCoy, not Kyler Murray, in Mexico

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and other sources, the Arizona Cardinals are set to start Colt McCoy tonight against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. On Saturday, the team listed its regular starter, Kyler Murray, as "questionable" due to a hamstring injury. Murray will miss his second consecutive game for the Cardinals.
49erswebzone

49ers Invasions are real and coming to an NFL stadium near you

Every game is a home game for the 49ers, and it's both by design and 30 years in the making. Late last month, the 3-win San Francisco 49ers headed south to face the 3-win Los Angeles Rams in a pivotal NFC West matchup. The Niners' fourth victory of the 2022 NFL regular season was abnormal on numerous fronts, highlighted by a "Trifecta" performance by San Francisco's new running back Christian McCaffrey, who threw a first-half touchdown pass before scoring on the ground and through the air in the second half.
49erswebzone

49ers are red hot after 3rd consecutive win

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 6-4 after defeating the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. What will the 49ers have to do to continue to stay "Red Hot"? Let's discuss three accomplishments and three motivational factors the 49ers could use to stay "Red Hot." First,...
49erswebzone

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

