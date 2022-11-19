Read full article on original website
49ers rave about fans, atmosphere in Mexico City
The San Francisco 49ers were technically the road team in their game against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca on Monday night, but the fans made them feel right at home as they cruised to a 38-10 win over one of their division rivals. A reported 78,427 fans were in...
49ers-Cardinals: Samson Ebukam among 6 inactives for Niners
DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) DL Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles) Just hours ago, the 49ers elevated defensive lineman T.Y. McGill from their practice squad for the third consecutive game. The team had already ruled out defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who has not played since Week 4 due to his foot and ankle injuries.
Playoff Picture: 49ers jump in playoff standings ahead of Week 12
Entering Week 11, the San Francisco 49ers held the seventh and final spot in the NFC playoff standings. However, heading into Week 12, after the team's 38-10 rout of the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, San Francisco's playoff picture looks brighter. While the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks both own identical...
Troy Aikman on 49ers: If I could hire any coach, Kyle Shanahan would be that guy
Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who was in the broadcast booth for Monday night's game in Mexico City between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals, said he is "a huge buyer" of the former as a legitimate threat in the NFC. The team is filled with star power and playmakers, evident by its dominant 38-10 primetime win. However, that's not necessarily the main reason the analyst has believed in the Niners for several years.
18 quick observations from the 49ers’ south of the border beat down of the Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers are rolling. They're rolling on offense, they're rolling on defense. And on Monday night, they rolled over the Arizona Cardinals, winning 38-10. The crowd in Mexico City was about 85% 49ers fans, and they made plenty of noise. Fortunately for most of that crowd, the 49ers gave them a lot to cheer about.
49ers’ Psych Ward ready for the Cardinals’ challenge
This week against the Arizona Cardinals could be interesting for the San Francisco 49ers secondary. In the off-season, I remember creating a name for two of the 49ers' defensive backs—Jimmie Ward and Charvarius "Mooney" Ward. I called these two to the Psych Ward, and this week against the Arizona Cardinals, they may receive their first patient.
Jimmy Garoppolo says 49ers played best game against Cardinals but still have ‘a long way to go’
As good as the San Francisco 49ers played against the Arizona Cardinals Monday night, there's still room for them to get better, according to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. It's hard to find much fault with how the 49ers played in their 38-10 shellacking of the Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. After fighting off a somewhat slow start, the 49ers rolled over the Cardinals on offense while the defense held them scoreless in the second half, marking the third consecutive week they've reached that feat against an opponent. It was a performance many had been waiting for from the 49ers after an inconsistent start to the season, and Garoppolo had one of his best outings of the year along the way, throwing for 228 yards and four touchdowns on 20-of-29 passing. But even though things seem to be coming together, Garoppolo says there's still quite a bit to work on in the weeks ahead, at least on offense.
“This team is ready for liftoff”: Where the 49ers stand in Week 12 power rankings
The San Francisco 49ers have now won three consecutive games. The latest was a 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City. Aside from the dominant performances on both sides of the football, the best news may have been that head coach Kyle Shanahan had no in-game injuries to report for the third straight game. The 6-4 team also took over first place in the NFC West and hopes to continue their upward trend on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
Recap: 49ers’ offense comes alive in dominant 38-10 win over Cardinals
It's safe to say 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan won't be facing much criticism about the performance of his offense this week after what they were able to do against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. There had been questions at times in recent weeks about the performance of the...
49ers set new record for most wins on Monday Night Football
Miami Dolphins - 43 Las Vegas Raiders - 42 The 49ers are now 5-1 against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. In addition, they are now 3-1 in international play. Monday night's game was a rematch of the inaugural NFL regular season game played in Mexico City on October 2, 2005. The Cardinals won that matchup 31-14.
Here's the TV broadcast map for Rams at Chiefs in Week 12
The most lopsided game of Week 12 will also be the one most widely broadcast across the country. That game, of course, is the Rams-Chiefs matchup at Arrowhead Stadium, where Kansas City is favored by 14.5 points. 506 Sports released broadcast maps for each window on Sunday afternoon and the...
San Francisco 49ers favored by 9 at home vs. New Orleans Saints - Week 12, 2022 odds and pick
The San Francisco 49ers were clicking on all cylinders in a 38-10 throttling of a hapless Arizona Cardinals team in Mexico City on Monday night football. The Niners are again favored by more than a touchdown as they return home on a short week to welcome another bottom-dwelling team in the New Orleans Saints. Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Are Ready for Cardinals in Mexico City
(Episode 190) - Brian Renick and Al Sacco look at how the rest of the 49ers schedule could play out, the good, bad, and ugly of 2021 QB class, dive into the 'Kingsbury cliff', game predictions, and more!. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is...
Kyle Shanahan impressed with Jimmy Garoppolo’s, 49ers’ play in recent weeks
Kyle Shanahan was feeling good on Monday night. The head coach's San Francisco 49ers won their third consecutive game, with the latest being a 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in an international matchup in Mexico City. The 49ers are getting hot, and have become a favorite to make some...
49ers set to face Cardinals’ Colt McCoy, not Kyler Murray, in Mexico
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and other sources, the Arizona Cardinals are set to start Colt McCoy tonight against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. On Saturday, the team listed its regular starter, Kyler Murray, as "questionable" due to a hamstring injury. Murray will miss his second consecutive game for the Cardinals.
PFF’s highest- and lowest-graded 49ers players vs. Cardinals, plus snap counts
The San Francisco 49ers improved their record to 6-4 after a 38-10 win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. Today, Pro Football Focus released its grades from the game. Which Niners played well, and who has more work to do?. Below are Pro Football Focus' five highest-graded 49ers players...
49ers Invasions are real and coming to an NFL stadium near you
Every game is a home game for the 49ers, and it's both by design and 30 years in the making. Late last month, the 3-win San Francisco 49ers headed south to face the 3-win Los Angeles Rams in a pivotal NFC West matchup. The Niners' fourth victory of the 2022 NFL regular season was abnormal on numerous fronts, highlighted by a "Trifecta" performance by San Francisco's new running back Christian McCaffrey, who threw a first-half touchdown pass before scoring on the ground and through the air in the second half.
49ers are red hot after 3rd consecutive win
The San Francisco 49ers improved to 6-4 after defeating the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. What will the 49ers have to do to continue to stay "Red Hot"? Let's discuss three accomplishments and three motivational factors the 49ers could use to stay "Red Hot." First,...
Patrick Willis, Ricky Watters, Anquan Boldin among Hall of Fame modern-era semifinalists for Class of 2023
The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its list of the 28 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2023. Three former San Francisco 49ers players—linebacker Patrick Willis, running back Ricky Watters, and wide receiver Anquan Boldin—were among the names. The list of 28 players will be trimmed down...
