Three men accused of stealing rental cars at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, one arrested, police say

cleveland.com
Federal agents arrest suspect in deadly shooting at Cleveland convenience store
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man wanted in a shooting last month that killed a 60-year-old man as he was stocking shelves at a convenience store in the Glenville neighborhood was arrested Monday night by federal agents. Charlie Wright, 44, was inside a vehicle near the intersection of Parkwood Drive...
Cleveland man dies three days after shooting in city’s Glenville neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who is a suspect in the slaying of a man who died three days after he was shot in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. Lawrence McKissic, 18, was wounded about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a drive-thru on East 103rd...
Woman’s phone missing after being left exposed in unlocked vehicle: Mayfield Police Blotter
A woman reported Nov. 18 that her cell phone was either lost or stolen from her unlocked vehicle while the vehicle was parked outside of The Village Butcher. She said she had left it on the passenger seat while she was shopping. She did not realize it was missing until...
Man says identify fraud cost him big on credit rating: South Euclid Police Blotter
A resident said Nov. 17 that he learned through a credit monitoring service that there was an electric bill fraudulently opened in his name in Texas. He said there was an outstanding balance of $650, which had caused his credit score to drop 93 points. He required a police report...
Wanted man tries to hide in Lyft driver’s car: Solon Police Blotter
At 2:30 p.m. Nov. 15, police investigated a two-car crash and learned that a passenger in one of the cars -- an Akron man, 21 -- was wanted on a Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office warrant. Before the officer could confirm the warrant, the man ran from the car in...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect wanted for shooting 3 people inside Cleveland convenience store
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested the man wanted for shooting three people inside a convenience store last month. One of the victims, Michael Gunn, 60, a store employee, died from his injuries. According to the U.S. Marshals, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Charlie...
Two vehicles taken at gunpoint on separate days: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported at 1:15 a.m. Nov. 19 that her vehicle had been taken at gunpoint by four unknown male suspects. Her iPhone and Apple Watch were also taken during the incident, which is under investigation. Felonious assault: Chestnut Lane. A vehicle was stolen at gunpoint around 7:10 p.m. Nov....
cleveland19.com
Akron shooter fires dozen rounds, hits 2 cars in college neighborhood, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At least a dozen shots were fired last week in a neighborhood full of University of Akron students. Akron police are still looking for the man who pulled the trigger. “Me and my roommates just woke up to a gunshot and I came downstairs I looked...
Akron police: 73-year-old in wheelchair beaten, robbed of lottery tickets, cash
An Akron man who allegedly beat a 73-year-old man who was in a wheelchair, then stole his lottery tickets and cash, has been apprehended.
Officer reported no flares for traffic control at scene of fatal Cleveland firefighter hit-and-run: I-Team
Some police officers didn’t have flares to control traffic at the scene of a hit and run that killed a Cleveland firefighter, the FOX 8 I-Team has found.
Drunk Mentor woman found passed out behind wheel on I-271: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Failure to maintain physical control: I-271 If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Man harassed after posting explicit photos of himself on dating app: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A man said Nov. 17 that he posted explicit photos of himself on a dating app and was now receiving threats by an unknown person to post the photos online. An officer gave the man advice, and the matter was documented. General assistance: Highland Road. A nurse from a Euclid...
Woman dies, man injured in shooting in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was killed in a shooting Saturday near a bar on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, police say. Jaschae Burns, 27, was shot to death about 11 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Burns had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
I-Team: Man charged in hit-and-run that killed firefighter tried to seal his criminal record
The FOX 8 I-Team did some digging to uncover the story behind the deadly hit-and-run that killed a Cleveland firefighter. When we looked into the driver’s background, we found what he wanted to keep secret.
Restaurant employee threatened by female customer: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Customer trouble: Mayfield Road. At 11:15 p.m. Nov. 14, an employee of Applebee’s restaurant, 5658 Mayfield Road, reported being threatened by a female customer. The customer and a woman with her left the restaurant in a red SUV. Police told the manager to call back if...
Armed robber hits same Cleveland Burger King twice
Cleveland police are looking for a man who robbed the same Burger King at gunpoint twice.
Man wounded when shots fired at vehicle as he drives down Akron street
AKRON, Ohio — A man driving in the South Akron neighborhood was wounded in the head early Saturday morning when shots were fired at his vehicle, police say. Police say the 30-year-old victim managed to drive himself to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center after the shooting, which occurred at about 3:05 a.m. on the 1400 block of South Main Street. The man’s wounds were not life-threatening.
Suspended driver learns about proper paperwork: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Oct. 28, police observed a black Chrysler 300 on Bennett Road. The vehicle came back to an owner with a suspended license. The officer talked to the driver, who said that despite the suspended license, he had driving privileges due to the fact that he drives for work. The...
Good Samaritan takes keys from wrong-way driver: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A vehicle heading south turned onto Mayfield Road westbound at 9:20 p.m. Nov. 12, but went over the median and struck a vehicle stopped at a red light in the eastbound lanes. The vehicle continued west in the wrong lanes until it stopped near the bottom of the hill. A...
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for Parma man charged with murder, after body found wrapped in plastic in his basement
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old Parma resident who allegedly killed a man, wrapped his body in plastic and hid him in his basement, had his initial appearance in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning. The body of Ryan Krebs, 30, was found inside Paul Addicott’s W. 26th Street...
