Louisville, KY

247Sports

How to Watch: NC State vs. No. 3 Kansas in 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis

After a 4-0 start to the season, NC State heads to the Battle 4 Atlantis with a handful of opportunities to prove itself on the national stage and grow as a team. There's no bigger test in the Bahamas than facing defending National Champions and No. 3 Kansas in the quarterfinals, which will be the start of the entire slate on Wednesday afternoon.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of back-to-back blowouts in the Maui Invitational, the Louisville men's basketball program will conclude their time in Hawaii with a matchup against their former longtime conference rival, Cincinnati, in the event's seventh place game. After dropping each of their first three games by a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Crunch Zone

Louisville Faces #9 Arkansas in Maui Opener

The Louisville men’s basketball team leaves home for the first time this season to compete in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, starting against No. 9/10 Arkansas at 5 p.m. ET Monday in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii. The Cardinals have opened the season with three consecutive one-point losses to Bellarmine, Wright...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Wranglers finally recover Louisville's last roaming cow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last of a herd of cattle that got loose in Cherokee Park last month has finally been wrangled up. Local live stream host Tara Bassett of 502LIVEstreamers accompanied a group of cattle wranglers on Saturday afternoon as they sighted and attempted to corner the last cow, a red bull.
LOUISVILLE, KY

