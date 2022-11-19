Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”Shameel ShamsLouisville, KY
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Related
How to Watch: NC State vs. No. 3 Kansas in 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis
After a 4-0 start to the season, NC State heads to the Battle 4 Atlantis with a handful of opportunities to prove itself on the national stage and grow as a team. There's no bigger test in the Bahamas than facing defending National Champions and No. 3 Kansas in the quarterfinals, which will be the start of the entire slate on Wednesday afternoon.
Raleigh News & Observer
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of back-to-back blowouts in the Maui Invitational, the Louisville men's basketball program will conclude their time in Hawaii with a matchup against their former longtime conference rival, Cincinnati, in the event's seventh place game. After dropping each of their first three games by a...
Louisville, Kenny Payne questioned after horrid offensive showing against Texas Tech as Cardinals fall to 0-5
Louisville basketball struggled mightily on offense in the Maui Invitational against No. 21 Texas Tech, losing 70-38 to move to 0-5 under first-year head coach Kenny Payne. The Cardinals shot 11-of-49 (22.4%) from the field and had 18 turnovers. Their leading scorer was forward Jae'Lyn Withers, who had just seven points.
Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday Ahead of Louisville
Here's everything Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said on Monday ahead of the Wildcats' Governor's Cup matchup against Louisville: COACH STOOPS: We're really looking forward to honoring the seniors here (on) Senior Day. We're going to be recognizing 28 seniors, including Chris Oats. We all ...
Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Ahead of Louisville Matchup
Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday ahead of the Wildcats' week 13 tilt against rival Louisville. Stoops reflected on what his team did well in the loss to No. 1 Georgia, his new contract extension, what he sees out of the Cardinals and more. The entire ...
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Arkansas
Louisville trimmed a double-digit deficit to just five early in the second half, but No. 9 Arkansas used a 17-0 run to pull away for an 80-53 win at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. "They kept competing. They kept the pressure," UofL head coach Kenny Payne told the media. "They...
No. 21 Texas Tech vs. Louisville live updates, game thread
No. 21 Texas Tech takes on Louisville 1:30 p.m. (CT) today in each team's second game of the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii. The game will be televised on ESPN2. Texas Tech dropped its opener in Maui to No. 10 Creighton, 76-65, on Monday, while...
Louisville Opens as Road Underdog vs. Kentucky
The Cardinals conclude the 2022 regular season with the annual Battle of the Bluegrass against the Wildcats.
Five-star RB Rueben Owens has 'great' visit to Louisville
Five-star running back Rueben Owens saw his high school career at El Campo, Tx., with a loss in the state playoffs on Friday afternoon, and less than 24 hours later he was in Louisville watching his future team play on Senior Day at Cardinal Stadium. Owens, who is ranked as...
Duke basketball announces starting lineup for Bellarmine game
The Duke basketball squad, No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, hosts the unranked Bellarmine Knights at 8:30 p.m. ET Monday. Before the tip, the Blue Devils' official Twitter account revealed the starting five:. Junior point guard Jeremy Roach. Freshman combo guard Tyrese Proctor. Freshman small forward Mark...
The Crunch Zone
Louisville Faces #9 Arkansas in Maui Opener
The Louisville men’s basketball team leaves home for the first time this season to compete in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, starting against No. 9/10 Arkansas at 5 p.m. ET Monday in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii. The Cardinals have opened the season with three consecutive one-point losses to Bellarmine, Wright...
Duke basketball handles Bellarmine. Here’s what we learned in the Blue Devils’ win
Kyle Kilipowski and Jacob Grandison led the way, and No. 8 Duke relied heavily on 3-pointers to keep the Knights at bay as the Blue Devils earned their fourth win of the season.
Duke basketball: Voters punish Blue Devils for loss to Kansas
Duke basketball began the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25. And the Blue Devils remained in that spot last Monday after going 2-0 via blowout wins at home over Jacksonville and USC Upstate to tip off the Jon Scheyer era on a positive note. But Duke experienced...
Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Arkansas
Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Razorbacks for their Monday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
CBS Sports
Arkansas vs. Louisville live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The Louisville Cardinals will take on the #9 Arkansas Razorbacks at 5 p.m. ET Monday at Lahaina Civic Center. The Razorbacks will be strutting in after a win while U of L will be stumbling in from a defeat. U of L was just a bucket shy of a victory...
CBS Sports
UConn women's basketball assistant coach Chris Dailey leaves court on stretcher before NC State game
UConn women's basketball associate head coach Chris Dailey was taken off the court on a stretcher ahead of the Huskies' win over NC State on Sunday afternoon. Dailey appeared to have fainted after the national anthem. She did not return to the bench at any point during the game and there hasn't been an update on her status yet.
Mother of Duke basketball recruiting target dishes out advice
Maine native Cooper Flagg is shining in his first season with national powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.). The 6-foot-8, 195-pound small forward, who grew up a Duke basketball fan and has unfairly drawn comparisons to Larry Bird, is one of only three high school sophomores holding an early offer from the Blue Devils.
5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
WLKY.com
Wranglers finally recover Louisville's last roaming cow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The last of a herd of cattle that got loose in Cherokee Park last month has finally been wrangled up. Local live stream host Tara Bassett of 502LIVEstreamers accompanied a group of cattle wranglers on Saturday afternoon as they sighted and attempted to corner the last cow, a red bull.
In Your Backyard: JCPS school named for one of Kentucky's most prolific writers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Atherton. Kennedy. Grace James. Familiar names dot the streets of Louisville, and adorn the walls of JCPS schools. Each name has a story, and many schools Louisvillians are so familiar with honor Kentuckians who've made an impact here and around the country. Jesse Stuart was perhaps...
Comments / 0