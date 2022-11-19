After a 4-0 start to the season, NC State heads to the Battle 4 Atlantis with a handful of opportunities to prove itself on the national stage and grow as a team. There's no bigger test in the Bahamas than facing defending National Champions and No. 3 Kansas in the quarterfinals, which will be the start of the entire slate on Wednesday afternoon.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO