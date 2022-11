Alabama will likely miss the College Football Playoff for the second time in nine seasons. However, the Crimson Tide are still holding out slim hope of climbing the rankings. Ranked No. 8 with a 9-2 record, Alabama must win Saturday's Iron Bowl against Auburn and receive a lot of help to stay alive. Brad Crawford of 247Sports detailed the outcomes that probably must unfold for Nick Saban's team to have any chance of making the cut.

