ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

TRANSCRIPT: CFP rankings teleconference 11/22

Q. I'm trying to get my head around LSU being ranked ahead of Clemson. They each have a blowout loss, LSU to Tennessee, Clemson to Notre Dame, both top-15 teams, but LSU has that loss, virtual home loss to Florida State, a team that Clemson beat on the road. How much do you consider common opponents as far as ranking those two teams? We talked about it and you told me a few weeks ago that the committee values that Clemson win over NC State as a legitimate top-10, top-15 win because they had Devin Leary at that time. Nobody in the national media is giving Clemson credit for that win as a quality win. Does the committee continue to value that win over NC State as a top-10 or top-15 win?
CLEMSON, SC
Scarlet Nation

The next Clemson vs. South Carolina recruiting battles

Clemson and South Carolina might not engage in as many recruiting battles as once was customary. But when they do, they're usually intense and often contentious. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!. Single-game outcomes don't tend to make college decisions. But the Palmetto State clash has shown...
CLEMSON, SC
Scarlet Nation

The Daily Recap: Why Georgia opted to run against Kentucky

Here is the Nov. 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. It was quite simple, actually. With how the wind was swirling in Lexington, Georgia wasn't too keen on putting the ball repeatedly through the air. Therefore, the Bulldogs took the ground for the bulk of their offensive attack. The rushing attack performed well as Georgia totaled 46 carries for 247 rushing yards in Saturday's 16-6 win over Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy